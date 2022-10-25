Submit Release
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 3Q22 GAAP EPS of $0.76 and Core EPS of $0.62

/EIN News/ -- Loan Growth Despite Rising Rates

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported third quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.76, down 6.2% YoY, with a ROAA of 1.11%, and ROAE of 13.91%. Core 3Q22 EPS was $0.62, a decrease of 29.5% YoY, with a ROAA of 0.90% and the ROAE of 11.24%.  

“We supported customers by achieving loan growth of 3.1% QoQ, excluding the impact of PPP loans, while increasing the origination yield by 68 bps for the quarter, as the quarter was dominated by Fed rate increases. Credit quality, a hallmark of the Company, remained solid with only 2 bps of net charge-offs this quarter. The Company opportunistically raised $65 million of subordinated debt capital to lock in funding at an attractive rate. The Fed rate movements resulted in the NIM compressing 28 bps during the third quarter given the rapid rise in rates. Despite the NIM pressure in the short term, loans are expected to reprice higher over time. Approximately $1.0 billion or 15% of loans reprice within 90 days of index changes and $1.9 billion or 27% of loans are expected to contractually reprice higher by 200 bps through the end of 2024. There are over $500 million of funding swaps that have attractive rates now and will reprice lower by approximately 70 bps through 2023. Our community focus continued to shine this quarter as we supported several events, including the Flushing and Port Jefferson Dragon Boat festivals and our Harvest Moon Reception.”

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

Loan Closings up 90.1% YoY; NIM Declined QoQ. Period end net loans, excluding PPP, increased 3.1% QoQ, with balanced growth between real estate and commercial business and other loans. Loan closings, excluding PPP, were up 90.1% YoY, while repayment speeds declined both YoY and QoQ. Despite the loan closings increasing, net interest income of $61.2 million decreased 3.4% YoY and 5.4% QoQ, primarily due to the increased funding costs. NIM FTE was 3.07% in 3Q22 compared to 3.35% in 2Q22 and 3.34% a year ago. Core NIM FTE decreased by 24 bps to 3.03% YoY and 30 bps QoQ. The Company hired 46 people, including 20 revenue producers, since March 31, 2021 from institutions involved with bank mergers.

Returned 40% of Earnings in 3Q22; Tangible Book Value Per Share Increased 3% YoY. The Company repurchased 131,174 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.47 during the quarter. Book value and tangible book value per share were $22.47 and $21.81, respectively, while TCE/TA1 was 7.62% at September 30, 2022 compared to 7.82% at June 30, 2022.

Key Financial Metrics2


    3Q22     2Q22   1Q22   4Q21   3Q21
GAAP:                      
EPS   $0.76     $0.81     $0.58   $0.58   $0.81  
ROAA (%)     1.11       1.22       0.91     0.89     1.26  
ROAE (%)     13.91       15.00       10.83     10.77     15.42  
NIM FTE3 (%)     3.07       3.35       3.36     3.29     3.34  
Core:                      
EPS   $0.62     $0.70     $0.61   $0.67   $0.88  
ROAA (%)     0.90       1.05       0.94     1.04     1.38  
ROAE (%)     11.24       12.90       11.27     12.49     16.88  
Core NIM FTE (%)     3.03       3.33       3.31     3.21     3.27  
Credit Quality:                      
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)     0.72       0.72       0.21     0.23     0.31  
ACLs/Loans (%)     0.59       0.58       0.57     0.56     0.55  
ACLs/NPLs (%)     142.29       141.06       266.12     248.66     179.86  
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)     0.02       (0.03 )     0.06     -     (0.04 )
Balance Sheet:                      
Avg Loans ($B)   $6.9     $6.6     $6.6   $6.6   $6.6  
Avg Dep ($B)   $6.3     $6.4     $6.4   $6.5   $6.4  
Book Value/Share   $22.47     $22.38     $22.26   $22.26   $21.78  
Tangible BV/Share   $21.81     $21.71     $21.61   $21.61   $21.13  
TCE/TA (%)     7.62       7.82       8.05     8.22     8.04  
                       

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

3Q22 Highlights
  • Period end net loans, excluding PPP, increased 3.1% QoQ and 6.8% YoY; loan closings were $463.7 million at 4.60% in 3Q22, down 8.0% from record levels QoQ, but up 90.1% YoY while the yield increased 68 bps QoQ and 96 bps YoY
  • Loan pipeline decreased 41.8% YoY to $309.1 million as we become more selective in terms of rate and collateral type and borrowers adjusted to higher rates
  • Issued $65 million of subordinated notes at 6.00% during the 3Q22
  • NPAs increased to $50.0 million from $48.9 million at 2Q22 and from $20.2 million at 3Q21
  • Provision for credit losses was $2.1 million in 3Q22 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21; net charge-offs were $0.3 million in 3Q22 compared to net recoveries of $0.6 million in 3Q21
  • Net interest income decreased 5.4% QoQ and 3.4% YoY to $61.2 million; Core net interest income declined 6.2% QoQ and 2.7% YoY to $60.4 million
  • Net interest margin FTE decreased 28 bps QoQ and 27 bps YoY to 3.07%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 30 bps QoQ and 24 bps YoY to 3.03%; The decline in GAAP and Core NIM QoQ was primarily driven by our liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster than assets over the near term but reversing as loans reprice over the next couple of years
  • Average deposits, including mortgage escrow, decreased 2.6% QoQ and 2.1% YoY to $6.3 billion, with core deposits comprising 83.1% of total average deposits
  • Signed a lease to open a new branch in Brooklyn expanding our Asian banking footprint
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.62% down from 7.82% at 2Q22; the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (primarily from rising rates) impacted this ratio by 18 bps in 3Q22 compared to 2Q22
  • Repurchased 131,174 shares at an average price of $20.47; dividends and share repurchases were 40% of net income in 3Q22

Income Statement Highlights


                            YoY   QoQ
($000s, except EPS)     3Q22     2Q22   1Q22   4Q21   3Q21   Change   Change
                                     
Net Interest Income     $61,206     $64,730   $63,479   $62,674     $63,364     (3.4 ) %   (5.4 ) %
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses       2,145       1,590     1,358     761       (6,927 )   (131.0 )     34.9    
Noninterest Income (Loss)       8,995       7,353     1,313     (280 )     866     938.7       22.3    
Noninterest Expense       35,634       35,522     38,794     38,807       36,345     (2.0 )     0.3    
Income Before Income Taxes       32,422       34,971     24,640     22,826       34,812     (6.9 )     (7.3 )  
Provision for Income Taxes       8,980       9,936     6,421     4,743       9,399     (4.5 )     (9.6 )  
Net Income     $23,442     $25,035   $18,219   $18,083     $25,413     (7.8 )     (6.4 )  
Diluted EPS     $0.76     $0.81   $0.58   $0.58     $0.81     (6.2 )     (6.2 )  
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)       30,695       30,937     31,254     31,353       31,567     (2.8 )     (0.8 )  
                                     
Core Net Income1     $18,953     $21,518   $18,969   $20,968     $27,829     (31.9 )     (11.9 )  
Core EPS1     $0.62     $0.70   $0.61   $0.67     $0.88     (29.5 )     (11.4 )  

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income totaled $61.2 million in 3Q22 compared to $64.7 million in 2Q22, $63.5 million in 1Q22, $62.7 million in 4Q21, and $63.4 million in 3Q21.

  • Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 3.07% decreased 27 bps YoY and 28 bps QoQ
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.2 million (11 bps to the NIM) in 3Q22 compared to $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22, $2.6 million (14 bps) in 1Q22, $3.1 million (16 bps) in 4Q21, and $3.4 million (19 bps) in 3Q21
  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.96% in 3Q22, 3.22% in 2Q22 and in 1Q22, 3.13% in 4Q21, and 3.15% in 3Q21

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million in 3Q22, $1.6 million in 2Q22, $1.4 million in 1Q22, and $0.8 million in 4Q21 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21.

  • 3Q22 provision for credit losses of $2.1 million was primarily due to increased reserves on two previously identified credits and loan growth
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans), $0.9 million in 1Q22 (6 bps of average loans), $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans), and $(0.6) million in 3Q21 ((4) bps of average loans)

Noninterest income (loss) was $9.0 million in 3Q22, $7.4 million in 2Q22, $1.3 million in 1Q22, $(0.3) million in 4Q21, and $0.9 million in 3Q21.

  • Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $5.6 million in 3Q22 or $0.13 per share, net of tax, $2.5 million in 2Q22 or $0.06 per share, net of tax, $(1.8) million in 1Q22 or $(0.04) per share, net of tax, $(5.1) million in 4Q21 or $(0.13) per share, net of tax, and $(2.3) million in 3Q21 or $(0.05) per share, net of tax
  • Life insurance proceeds were $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22
  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $3.4 million in 3Q22, up 6.4% YoY, and 2.6% QoQ
  • Included in 4Q21 core noninterest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments

Noninterest expense totaled $35.6 million in 3Q22 (a decrease of 2.0% YoY, but an increase of 0.3% QoQ) compared to $35.5 million in 2Q22, $38.8 million in 1Q22, $38.8 million in 4Q21, and $36.3 million in 3Q21.

  • Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22
  • Included in 1Q22 noninterest expense was $4.3 million of seasonal compensation expense; 4Q21 noninterest expense included a one-time $4.3 million ($0.11 per share, net of tax) of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to a record year of earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic
  • Noninterest expense included $17 thousand pre-tax merger benefit (<$0.01 per share, net of tax) in 4Q21 and $2.1 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.05 per share, net of tax) in 3Q21
  • Excluding the effects of the merger and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $35.5 million in 3Q22, up 4.1% YoY and 0.3% QoQ
  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.69% in 3Q22, 1.73% in 2Q22, 1.93% in 1Q22, 1.92%in 4Q21, and 1.80% in 3Q21

The provision for income taxes was $9.0 million in 3Q22 compared to $9.9 million in 2Q22, $6.4 million in 1Q22, $4.7 million in 4Q21, and $9.4 million in 3Q21.

  • The effective tax rate was 27.7% in 3Q22, 28.4% in 2Q22, 26.1% in 1Q22, 20.8% in 4Q21, and 27.0% in 3Q21
  • The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of a certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities
  • The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights


                          YoY   QoQ
    3Q22     2Q22   1Q22   4Q21   3Q21   Change   Change
Average Loans And Deposits ($MM)                                  
Loans   $6,861     $6,640   $6,579   $6,558   $6,633   3.4   %   3.3   %
Deposits     6,277       6,441     6,410     6,459     6,408   (2.1 )     (2.6 )  
                                   
Credit Quality ($000s)                                  
Nonperforming Loans   $29,003     $27,948   $14,066   $14,934   $20,217   43.5   %   3.8   %
Nonperforming Assets     49,984       48,929     14,066     14,934     20,217   147.2       2.2    
Criticized and Classified Loans     61,684       57,145     59,548     57,650     68,913   (10.5 )     7.9    
Criticized and Classified Assets     82,665       78,125     80,527     78,628     89,889   (8.0 )     5.8    
Troubled Debt Restructured Loans     14,757       14,758     15,124     12,714     13,097   12.7       (0.0 )  
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)     0.59       0.58     0.57     0.56     0.55   4   bps   1   bp
                                   
Capital                                  
Book Value/Share   $22.47     $22.38   $22.26   $22.26   $21.78   3.2   %   0.4   %
Tangible Book Value/Share     21.81       21.71     21.61     21.61     21.13   3.2       0.5    
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)     7.62       7.82     8.05     8.22     8.04   (42 ) bps   (20 ) bps
Leverage Ratio (%)     8.74       8.91     9.05     8.98     8.83   (9 )     (17 )  


Average loans were $6.9 billion, an increase of 3.4% YoY and 3.3% QoQ.

  • Period end net loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $6.9 billion, up 6.8% YoY and 3.1% QoQ
  • Total loan closings were $463.7 million in 3Q22, $503.8 million in 2Q22, $329.3 million in 1Q22, $362.7 million in 4Q21, and $243.9 million in 3Q21
  • The loan pipeline was $309.1 million at September 30, 2022, down 41.8% YoY and 46.9% QoQ

Average Deposits totaled $6.3 billion, decreasing 2.1% YoY and 2.6% QoQ.

  • Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 83.1% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 3Q22, compared to 83.8% a year ago
  • Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 12.5% YoY and 0.5% QoQ and comprised 16.7% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 3Q22 compared to 14.6% a year ago

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans held at the end of each quarter totaled $29.0 million at 3Q22, $27.9 million at 2Q22, $14.1 million at 1Q22, $14.9 million at 4Q21, and $20.2 million at 3Q21.

  • Criticized and classified were 89 bps of loans at 3Q22 compared to 85 bps at 2Q22, 90 bps at 1Q22, 87 bps at 4Q21, and 104 bps at 3Q21
  • Criticized and classified assets are composed of criticized and classified loans, as detailed above, plus one criticized investment security totaling $21.0 million in each quarter of 3Q22, 2Q22, 1Q22, 4Q21, and 3Q21
  • Over 88% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <37% as of September 30, 2022
  • Allowance for credit losses were 142.3% of nonperforming loans at 3Q22 compared to 141.1% at 2Q22 and 179.9% a year ago

Capital: Book value per common share was $22.47 at 3Q22, up 0.4% QoQ and 3.2% YoY; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.81 at 3Q22, up 0.5% QoQ and 3.2% YoY.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased 131,174 shares at an average price of $20.47 in 3Q22
  • At the end of 3Q22, 969,324 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.62% at 3Q22 compared to 7.82% at 2Q22 and 8.04% at 3Q21
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • The leverage ratio was 8.74% at 3Q22 compared to 8.91% at 2Q22 and 8.83% at 3Q21

Conference Call Information And Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2022 results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xiCFFixk
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
  • Replay Access Code: 8005279
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Fourth Quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on January 24, 2023; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on January 25, 2023.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the fourth quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400

Statistical Tables Follow -


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

    At or for the three months ended     At or for the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021     2022   2021
Performance Ratios (1)                                                                  
Return on average assets     1.11   %     1.22   %     0.91   %     0.89   %     1.26   %       1.08   %     1.04   %
Return on average equity     13.91         15.00         10.83         10.77         15.42           13.24         13.24    
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)     4.10         3.85         3.77         3.77         3.84           3.91         3.77    
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities     1.25         0.60         0.50         0.58         0.61           0.79         0.65    
Cost of funds     1.08         0.52         0.43         0.50         0.53           0.68         0.57    
Net interest rate spread during period (2)     2.85         3.25         3.27         3.19         3.23           3.12         3.12    
Net interest margin (2)     3.07         3.35         3.36         3.29         3.34           3.26         3.22    
Noninterest expense to average assets     1.69         1.73         1.93         1.92         1.80           1.78         1.77    
Efficiency ratio (3)     55.68         52.27         58.87         58.66         52.28           55.57         54.72    
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities		     1.22   X     1.22   X     1.22   X     1.22   X     1.21   X       1.22   X     1.19   X
                                                                   
Average Balances                                                                  
Total loans, net   $ 6,861,463       $ 6,640,331       $ 6,578,680       $ 6,558,285       $ 6,633,301         $ 6,694,528       $ 6,673,309    
Total interest-earning assets     7,979,070         7,740,683         7,570,373         7,627,256         7,608,317           7,764,873         7,688,354    
Total assets     8,442,657         8,211,763         8,049,470         8,090,701         8,072,918           8,236,070         8,161,121    
Total due to depositors     5,157,715         5,298,855         5,336,983         5,397,802         5,406,423           5,263,861         5,422,158    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,553,087         6,337,374         6,220,510         6,276,221         6,310,859           6,371,542         6,439,928    
Stockholders' equity     674,282         667,456         673,012         671,474         659,288           671,588         641,354    
                                                                   
Per Share Data                                                                  
Book value per common share (4)   $ 22.47       $ 22.38       $ 22.26       $ 22.26       $ 21.78         $ 22.47       $ 27.78    
Tangible book value per common share (5)   $ 21.81       $ 21.71       $ 21.61       $ 21.61       $ 21.13         $ 21.81       $ 21.13    
                                                                   
Stockholders' Equity                                                                  
Stockholders' equity   $ 670,719       $ 670,812       $ 675,813       $ 679,628       $ 668,096         $ 670,719       $ 668,096    
Tangible stockholders' equity     650,936         650,894         656,085         659,758         648,039           650,936         648,039    
                                                                   
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                                                  
Tier 1 capital   $ 749,526       $ 739,776       $ 731,536       $ 726,174       $ 711,276         $ 749,526       $ 711,276    
Common equity Tier 1 capital     701,532         686,258         675,434         671,494         661,340           701,532         661,340    
Total risk-based capital     979,021         903,047         892,861         885,469         832,255           979,021         832,255    
Risk Weighted Assets     6,689,284         6,522,710         6,232,020         6,182,095         6,194,207           6,689,284         6,194,207    
                                                                   
Tier 1 leverage capital
(well capitalized = 5%)		     8.74   %     8.91   %     9.05   %     8.98   %     8.83   %       8.74   %     8.83   %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)     10.49         10.52         10.84         10.86         10.68           10.49         10.68    
Tier 1 risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 8.0%)		     11.20         11.34         11.74         11.75         11.48           11.20         11.48    
Total risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 10.0%)		     14.64         13.84         14.33         14.32         13.44           14.64         13.44    
                                                                   
Capital Ratios                                                                  
Average equity to average assets     7.99   %     8.13   %     8.36   %     8.30   %     8.17   %       8.15   %     7.86   %
Equity to total assets     7.84         8.04         8.27         8.45         8.27           7.84         8.27    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)     7.62         7.82         8.05         8.22         8.04           7.62         8.04    
                                                                   
Asset Quality                                                                  
Nonaccrual loans (7)   $ 27,003       $ 27,848       $ 14,066       $ 14,933       $ 18,292         $ 27,003       $ 18,292    
Nonperforming loans     29,003         27,948         14,066         14,933         20,217           29,003         20,217    
Nonperforming assets     49,984         48,929         14,066         14,933         20,217           49,984         20,217    
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     290         (501 )       935         (29 )       (619 )         724         3,148    
                                                                   
Asset Quality Ratios                                                                  
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.42   %     0.41   %     0.21   %     0.23   %     0.31   %       0.42   %     0.31   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.58         0.59         0.17         0.19         0.25           0.58         0.25    
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     0.59         0.58         0.57         0.56         0.55           0.59         0.55    
Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming assets		     82.56         80.57         266.12         248.66         179.86           82.56         179.86    
Allowance for credit losses to
nonperforming loans		     142.29         141.06         266.12         248.66         179.86           142.29         179.86    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.02         (0.03 )       0.06                 (0.04 )         0.01         0.06    
                                                                   
Full-service customer facilities     25         25         24         24         24           25         24    

____________
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing noninterest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and noninterest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

  For the three months ended       For the nine months ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,       September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2022   2022   2022     2021     2021         2022   2021  
Interest and Dividend Income                                            
Interest and fees on loans $ 75,546   $ 69,192   $ 67,516     $ 68,113     $ 69,198         $ 212,254   $ 206,218  
Interest and dividends on securities:                                            
Interest   5,676     4,929     3,745       3,536       3,706           14,350     10,463  
Dividends   17     11     8       7       7           36     22  
Other interest income   506     159     51       74       42           716     129  
Total interest and dividend income   81,745     74,291     71,320       71,730       72,953           227,356     216,832  
                                             
Interest Expense                                            
Deposits   11,965     4,686     3,408       3,975       4,705           20,059     16,349  
Other interest expense   8,574     4,875     4,433       5,081       4,884           17,882     15,188  
Total interest expense   20,539     9,561     7,841       9,056       9,589           37,941     31,537  
                                             
Net Interest Income   61,206     64,730     63,479       62,674       63,364           189,415     185,295  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   2,145     1,590     1,358       761       (6,927 )         5,093     (5,705 )
Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit)
for Credit Losses 		  59,061     63,140     62,121       61,913       70,291           184,322     191,000  
                                             
Noninterest Income (Loss)                                            
Banking services fee income   1,351     1,166     1,374       1,142       865           3,891     4,823  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities                       (10 )             113  
Net gain on sale of loans       73           46       131           73     289  
Net gain on disposition of assets                                     621  
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   5,626     2,533     (1,809 )     (5,140 )     (2,289 )         6,350     (7,855 )
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
stock dividends		   538     407     397       417       491           1,342     1,680  
Life insurance proceeds       1,536                           1,536      
Bank owned life insurance   1,132     1,115     1,114       1,023       1,015           3,361     3,021  
Other income   348     523     237       2,232       663           1,108     1,275  
Total noninterest income (loss)   8,995     7,353     1,313       (280 )     866           17,661     3,967  
                                             
Noninterest Expense                                            
Salaries and employee benefits   21,438     21,109     23,649       25,223       20,544           66,196     63,087  
Occupancy and equipment   3,541     3,760     3,604       3,579       3,534           10,905     10,423  
Professional services   2,570     2,285     2,222       1,152       1,899           7,077     6,287  
FDIC deposit insurance   738     615     420       391       618           1,773     2,560  
Data processing   1,367     1,383     1,424       1,757       1,759           4,174     5,287  
Depreciation and amortization   1,488     1,447     1,460       1,521       1,627           4,395     4,904  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense   143     32     84       129       182           259     194  
Other operating expenses   4,349     4,891     5,931       5,055       6,182           15,171     15,773  
Total noninterest expense   35,634     35,522     38,794       38,807       36,345           109,950     108,515  
                                             
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   32,422     34,971     24,640       22,826       34,812           92,033     86,452  
                                             
Provision for Income Taxes   8,980     9,936     6,421       4,743       9,399           25,337     22,742  
                                             
Net Income $ 23,442   $ 25,035   $ 18,219     $ 18,083     $ 25,413         $ 66,696   $ 63,710  
                                             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.76   $ 0.81   $ 0.58     $ 0.58     $ 0.81         $ 2.15   $ 2.02  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.76   $ 0.81   $ 0.58     $ 0.58     $ 0.81         $ 2.15   $ 2.02  
Dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22     $ 0.21     $ 0.21         $ 0.66   $ 0.63  
                                             
Basic average shares   30,695     30,937     31,254       31,353       31,567           30,960     31,616  
Diluted average shares   30,695     30,937     31,254       31,353       31,567           30,960     31,616  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 164,693     $ 137,026     $ 186,407     $ 81,723     $ 178,598  
Securities held-to-maturity:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     7,880       7,885       7,890       7,894       7,899  
Other securities     66,032       66,230       66,327       49,974       49,989  
Securities available for sale:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     468,366       510,934       553,828       572,184       584,145  
Other securities     351,495       346,720       286,041       205,052       212,654  
Loans     6,956,674       6,760,393       6,607,264       6,638,105       6,630,354  
Allowance for credit losses     (41,268 )     (39,424 )     (37,433 )     (37,135 )     (36,363 )
Net loans     6,915,406       6,720,969       6,569,831       6,600,970       6,593,991  
Interest and dividends receivable     42,571       38,811       37,308       38,698       40,912  
Bank premises and equipment, net     22,376       22,285       22,752       23,338       24,018  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock     62,489       50,017       33,891       35,937       36,158  
Bank owned life insurance     212,353       211,220       211,867       210,754       184,730  
Goodwill     17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636  
Core deposit intangibles     2,147       2,282       2,420       2,562       2,708  
Right of use asset     44,885       46,687       48,475       50,200       50,155  
Other assets     179,090       160,885       125,160       148,989       93,741  
Total assets   $ 8,557,419     $ 8,339,587     $ 8,169,833     $ 8,045,911     $ 8,077,334  
                               
LIABILITIES                              
Deposits   $ 6,054,761     $ 6,350,000     $ 6,373,400     $ 6,333,532     $ 6,421,391  
Mortgagors' escrow deposits     70,544       57,577       79,495       51,913       67,207  
Borrowed funds     1,572,830       1,089,621       877,122       815,544       752,925  
Operating lease liability     48,330       50,346       52,292       54,155       54,239  
Other liabilities     140,235       121,231       111,711       111,139       113,476  
Total liabilities     7,886,700       7,668,775       7,494,020       7,366,283       7,409,238  
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                              
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)     341       341       341       341       341  
Additional paid-in capital     263,755       262,860       261,837       263,375       262,009  
Treasury stock     (90,977 )     (88,342 )     (79,834 )     (75,293 )     (71,738 )
Retained earnings     543,894       527,217       508,973       497,889       486,418  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (46,294 )     (31,264 )     (15,504 )     (6,684 )     (8,934 )
Total stockholders' equity     670,719       670,812       675,813       679,628       668,096  
                               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,557,419     $ 8,339,587     $ 8,169,833     $ 8,045,911     $ 8,077,334  
                               
(In thousands)                              
Issued shares     34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088  
Outstanding shares     29,851       29,980       30,367       30,526       30,676  
Treasury shares     4,237       4,108       3,721       3,561       3,412  

  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended       For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,       September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021       2022   2021
Interest-earning Assets:                                              
Mortgage loans, net   $ 5,340,694   $ 5,178,029   $ 5,152,070   $ 5,140,233   $ 5,158,213       $ 5,224,289   $ 5,148,204
Other loans, net     1,520,769     1,462,302     1,426,610     1,418,052     1,475,088         1,470,239     1,525,105
Total loans, net     6,861,463     6,640,331     6,578,680     6,558,285     6,633,301         6,694,528     6,673,309
Taxable securities:                                              
Mortgage-backed securities     568,854     594,923     580,670     595,538     590,732         581,439     534,836
Other securities     362,629     333,158     226,744     207,482     217,763         308,008     249,899
Total taxable securities     931,483     928,081     807,414     803,020     808,495         889,447     784,735
Tax-exempt securities:                                              
Other securities     67,211     67,315     57,611     50,834     50,832         64,081     50,830
Total tax-exempt securities     67,211     67,315     57,611     50,834     50,832         64,081     50,830
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     118,913     104,956     126,668     215,117     115,689         116,817     179,480
Total interest-earning assets     7,979,070     7,740,683     7,570,373     7,627,256     7,608,317         7,764,873     7,688,354
Other assets     463,587     471,080     479,097     463,445     464,601         471,197     472,767
Total assets   $ 8,442,657   $ 8,211,763   $ 8,049,470   $ 8,090,701   $ 8,072,918       $ 8,236,070   $ 8,161,121
                                               
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings accounts   $ 154,545   $ 156,785   $ 156,592   $ 154,471   $ 153,120       $ 155,966   $ 158,708
NOW accounts     1,808,608     2,089,851     2,036,914     2,115,619     2,107,866         1,977,621     2,182,660
Money market accounts     2,136,829     2,231,743     2,253,630     2,177,928     2,107,473         2,206,973     2,019,497
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,057,733     820,476     889,847     949,784     1,037,964         923,301     1,061,293
Total due to depositors     5,157,715     5,298,855     5,336,983     5,397,802     5,406,423         5,263,861     5,422,158
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     68,602     97,496     71,509     84,617     68,562         79,192     75,171
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,226,317     5,396,351     5,408,492     5,482,419     5,474,985         5,343,053     5,497,329
Borrowings     1,326,770     941,023     812,018     793,802     835,874         1,028,489     942,599
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,553,087     6,337,374     6,220,510     6,276,221     6,310,859         6,371,542     6,439,928
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,050,296     1,044,553     1,001,571     976,803     933,443         1,032,319     904,522
Other liabilities     164,992     162,380     154,377     166,203     169,328         160,621     175,317
Total liabilities     7,768,375     7,544,307     7,376,458     7,419,227     7,413,630         7,564,482     7,519,767
Equity     674,282     667,456     673,012     671,474     659,288         671,588     641,354
Total liabilities and equity   $ 8,442,657   $ 8,211,763   $ 8,049,470   $ 8,090,701   $ 8,072,918       $ 8,236,070   $ 8,161,121
                                               
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,425,983   $ 1,403,309   $ 1,349,863   $ 1,351,035   $ 1,297,458       $ 1,393,331   $ 1,248,426


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021     2022   2021
Interest Income:                                                          
Mortgage loans, net   $ 58,374     $ 54,775       $ 53,970       $ 54,260     $ 55,114       $ 167,119       $ 163,320  
Other loans, net     17,172       14,417         13,546         13,853       14,084         45,135         42,898  
Total loans, net     75,546       69,192         67,516         68,113       69,198         212,254         206,218  
Taxable securities:                                                          
Mortgage-backed securities     2,466       2,356         2,167         2,125       2,279         6,989         6,210  
Other securities     2,839       2,090         1,119         993       1,008         6,048         3,008  
Total taxable securities     5,305       4,446         3,286         3,118       3,287         13,037         9,218  
Tax-exempt securities:                                                          
Other securities     492       625         591         538       539         1,708         1,604  
Total tax-exempt securities     492       625         591         538       539         1,708         1,604  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     506       159         51         74       42         716         129  
Total interest-earning assets     81,849       74,422         71,444         71,843       73,066         227,715         217,169  
Interest Expense:                                                          
Deposits:                                                          
Savings accounts   $ 53     $ 50       $ 49       $ 53     $ 61       $ 152       $ 202  
NOW accounts     3,640       1,405         793         1,021       1,227         5,838         4,432  
Money market accounts     5,280       1,952         1,275         1,428       1,683         8,507         5,843  
Certificate of deposit accounts     2,948       1,273         1,289         1,471       1,734         5,510         5,869  
Total due to depositors     11,921       4,680         3,406         3,973       4,705         20,007         16,346  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     44       6         2         2               52         3  
Total interest-bearing deposits     11,965       4,686         3,408         3,975       4,705         20,059         16,349  
Borrowings     8,574       4,875         4,433         5,081       4,884         17,882         15,188  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     20,539       9,561         7,841         9,056       9,589         37,941         31,537  
Net interest income- tax equivalent   $ 61,310     $ 64,861       $ 63,603       $ 62,787     $ 63,477       $ 189,774       $ 185,632  
Included in net interest income above:                                                          
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans   $ 1,368     $ 2,281       $ 1,716       $ 1,497     $ 2,136       $ 5,365       $ 5,130  
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income     28       (60 )       (129 )       1,122       194         (161 )       957  
Purchase accounting adjustments     775       367         1,058         462       1,100         2,200         2,587  
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                                          
Mortgage loans, net     4.37 %     4.23   %     4.19   %     4.22 %     4.27 %       4.27   %     4.23 %
Other loans, net     4.52       3.94         3.80         3.91       3.82         4.09         3.75  
Total loans, net     4.40       4.17         4.11         4.15       4.17         4.23         4.12  
Taxable securities:                                                          
Mortgage-backed securities     1.73       1.58         1.49         1.43       1.54         1.60         1.55  
Other securities     3.13       2.51         1.97         1.91       1.85         2.62         1.60  
Total taxable securities     2.28       1.92         1.63         1.55       1.63         1.95         1.57  
Tax-exempt securities: (1)                                                          
Other securities     2.93       3.71         4.10         4.23       4.24         3.55         4.21  
Total tax-exempt securities     2.93       3.71         4.10         4.23       4.24         3.55         4.21  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     1.70       0.61         0.16         0.14       0.15         0.82         0.10  
Total interest-earning assets     4.10 %     3.85   %     3.77   %     3.77 %     3.84 %       3.91   %     3.77 %
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                                          
Deposits:                                                          
Savings accounts     0.14 %     0.13   %     0.13   %     0.14 %     0.16 %       0.13   %     0.17 %
NOW accounts     0.81       0.27         0.16         0.19       0.23         0.39         0.27  
Money market accounts     0.99       0.35         0.23         0.26       0.32         0.51         0.39  
Certificate of deposit accounts     1.11       0.62         0.58         0.62       0.67         0.80         0.74  
Total due to depositors     0.92       0.35         0.26         0.29       0.35         0.51         0.40  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     0.26       0.02         0.01         0.01               0.09         0.01  
Total interest-bearing deposits     0.92       0.35         0.25         0.29       0.34         0.50         0.40  
Borrowings     2.58       2.07         2.18         2.56       2.34         2.32         2.15  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1.25 %     0.60   %     0.50   %     0.58 %     0.61 %       0.79   %     0.65 %
                                                           
Net interest rate spread
(tax equivalent)		     2.85 %     3.25   %     3.27   %     3.19 %     3.23 %       3.12   %     3.12 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.07 %     3.35   %     3.36   %     3.29 %     3.34 %       3.26   %     3.22 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.22 X     1.22   X     1.22   X     1.22 X     1.21 X       1.22   X     1.19 X

____________
(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

                                  September 2022 vs.   September 2022 vs.
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 2022   September 2021
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021   % Change   % Change
Noninterest bearing   $ 992,378   $ 1,081,208   $ 1,041,027   $ 967,621   $ 941,259   (8.2 ) %   5.4   %
Interest bearing:                                          
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,036,107     906,943     886,317     946,575     1,040,098   14.2       (0.4 )  
Savings accounts     150,552     154,670     158,542     156,554     152,306   (2.7 )     (1.2 )  
Money market accounts     2,113,256     2,229,993     2,362,390     2,342,003     2,152,085   (5.2 )     (1.8 )  
NOW accounts     1,762,468     1,977,186     1,925,124     1,920,779     2,135,643   (10.9 )     (17.5 )  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,062,383     5,268,792     5,332,373     5,365,911     5,480,132   (3.9 )     (7.6 )  
Total deposits   $ 6,054,761   $ 6,350,000   $ 6,373,400   $ 6,333,532   $ 6,421,391   (4.6 ) %   (5.7 ) %


Loan Composition

                                           
                                  September 2022 vs.   September 2022 vs.
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 2022   September 2021
(Dollars in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021     % Change   % Change
Multifamily residential   $ 2,608,192     $ 2,531,858     $ 2,500,570     $ 2,517,026     $ 2,498,980     3.0   %   4.4   %
Commercial real estate     1,914,326       1,864,507       1,764,927       1,775,629       1,745,855     2.7       9.6    
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property     560,885       561,100       563,679       571,795       579,100           (3.1 )  
One-to-four family ― residential     233,469       242,729       248,226       268,255       280,343     (3.8 )     (16.7 )  
Co-operative apartments     7,015       8,130       8,248       8,316       7,804     (13.7 )     (10.1 )  
Construction     63,651       72,148       68,488       59,761       71,464     (11.8 )     (10.9 )  
Mortgage Loans     5,387,538       5,280,472       5,154,138       5,200,782       5,183,546     2.0       3.9    
                                           
Small Business Administration (1)     27,712       40,572       59,331       93,811       148,855     (31.7 )     (81.4 )  
Commercial business and other     1,532,497       1,431,417       1,387,155       1,339,273       1,294,688     7.1       18.4    
Nonmortgage loans     1,560,209       1,471,989       1,446,486       1,433,084       1,443,543     6.0       8.1    
                                           
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2)     8,927       7,932       6,640       4,239       3,265     12.5       173.4    
Allowance for credit losses     (41,268 )     (39,424 )     (37,433 )     (37,135 )     (36,363 )   4.7       13.5    
Net loans   $ 6,915,406     $ 6,720,969     $ 6,569,831     $ 6,600,970     $ 6,593,991     2.9   %   4.9   %
                                           

____________
(1) Includes $9.6 million, $22.2 million, $43.2 million, $77.4 million, and $130.8 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(2) Includes $5.8 million, $6.6 million, $6.9 million, $8.0 million, and $8.6 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,       September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021     2022   2021
Multifamily residential   $ 173,980   $ 136,902   $ 98,180   $ 79,648   $ 41,850     $ 409,062   $ 167,316
Commercial real estate     77,777     164,826     45,102     64,916     48,447       287,705     103,566
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     12,383     12,228     8,498     12,440     12,823       33,109     28,670
One-to-four family – residential     4,102     4,211     9,237     5,162     2,761       17,550     65,386
Co-operative apartments             24     413           24    
Construction     7,170     8,319     8,802     17,033     8,687       24,291     21,091
Mortgage Loans     275,412     326,486     169,843     179,612     114,568       771,741     386,029
                                             
Small Business Administration (1)     46     2,750         270     415       2,796     143,093
Commercial business and other     188,202     174,551     159,476     182,858     128,946       522,229     362,100
Nonmortgage Loans     188,248     177,301     159,476     183,128     129,361       525,025     505,193
                                             
Total Closings   $ 463,660   $ 503,787   $ 329,319   $ 362,740   $ 243,929     $ 1,296,766   $ 891,222

____________
(1) Includes $138.7 million of PPP closings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

    For the three months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Loan type   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Mortgage loans   4.37 %   3.76 %   3.61 %   3.77 %   3.80 %
Nonmortgage loans   4.93     4.21     3.27     3.24     3.49  
Total loans   4.60 %   3.92 %   3.44 %   3.51 %   3.64 %
                               


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021     2022     2021
Allowance for credit losses                                                            
Beginning balances   $ 39,424       $ 37,433       $ 37,135       $ 36,363       $ 42,670           37,135           45,153    
                                                             
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):                                                            
Multifamily residential             (1 )                               $ (1 )       $ 33    
Commercial real estate                                                         64    
One-to-four family – mixed-use property                             1         (123 )                   (101 )  
One-to-four family – residential     2         (2 )       (2 )       (3 )       (147 )         (2 )         (154 )  
Small Business Administration     (12 )       13         1,015         (7 )       (8 )         1,016           (27 )  
Taxi medallion             (435 )       (12 )               (1,235 )         (447 )         1,301    
Commercial business and other     300         (76 )       (66 )       (20 )       894           158           2,032    
Total     290         (501 )       935         (29 )       (619 )         724           3,148    
                                                             
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     2,134         1,490         1,233         743         (6,926 )         4,857           (5,642 )  
                                                             
Ending balance   $ 41,268       $ 39,424       $ 37,433       $ 37,135       $ 36,363         $ 41,268         $ 36,363    
                                                             
Gross charge-offs   $ 324       $ 50       $ 1,036       $ 7       $ 1,019         $ 1,410         $ 5,127    
Gross recoveries     34         551         101         36         1,638           686           1,979    
                                                             
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     0.59   %     0.58   %     0.57   %     0.56   %     0.55   %       0.59   %       0.55   %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.02         (0.03 )       0.06                 (0.04 )         0.01           0.06    


Nonperforming Assets

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                        
Commercial real estate   $ 2,000     $     $     $     $  
Construction                             873  
Commercial business and other           100                   1,052  
Total     2,000       100                   1,925  
                                         
Nonaccrual Loans:                                        
Multifamily residential     3,414       3,414       3,414       2,431       4,192  
Commercial real estate     1,851       242       5       613       613  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1)     790       790       790       1,309       2,204  
One-to-four family - residential     4,655       5,055       7,387       7,725       7,807  
Construction           856                    
Small Business Administration     937       937       937       937       976  
Commercial business and other(1)     15,356       16,554       1,533       1,918       2,500  
Total     27,003       27,848       14,066       14,933       18,292  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)     29,003       27,948       14,066       14,933       20,217  
                                         
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities     20,981       20,981                    
                                         
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 49,984     $ 48,929     $ 14,066     $ 14,933     $ 20,217  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets     0.58 %     0.59 %     0.17 %     0.19 %     0.25 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs     142.3 %     141.1 %     266.1 %     248.7 %     179.9 %

____________
(1) Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family - mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 3Q22 and $0.3 million each in 2Q22, 1Q22, 4Q21, and 3Q21; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.9 million in 3Q22, $2.8 million in 2Q22 and 1Q22, less than $0.1 million each in 4Q21 and 3Q21.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option and swaps designated to protect against rising rates. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended       For the nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,       September 30,   September 30,
except per share data)   2022  