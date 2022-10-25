Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,925 in the last 365 days.

Aterian Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and plans to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (833) 636-1351 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (412) 902-4267 and ask to be joined into the Aterian, Inc. call. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.aterian.io. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a leading technology-enabled consumer product platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across its many owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Investor Contact:

Ilya Grozovsky
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp. Development
Aterian, Inc.
ilya@aterian.io
917-905-1699


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aterian Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.