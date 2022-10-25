Aterian Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and plans to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.



The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (833) 636-1351 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (412) 902-4267 and ask to be joined into the Aterian, Inc. call. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.aterian.io. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

