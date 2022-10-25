Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2022, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

We reported record quarterly revenue of $634.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, along with 42.9% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 4,342,805 microinverters, or approximately 1,709 megawatts DC, and 133.6 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2022 are listed below.

Record quarterly revenue of $634.7 million

GAAP gross margin of 42.2%; non-GAAP gross margin of 42.9%

GAAP operating income of $135.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $194.0 million

GAAP net income of $114.8 million; non-GAAP net income of $175.5 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.80; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.25

Free cash flow of $179.1 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.42 billion

Our revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2022 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Revenue $ 634,713 $ 530,196 $ 351,519 $ 634,713 $ 530,196 $ 351,519 Gross margin 42.2 % 41.3 % 39.9 % 42.9 % 42.2 % 40.8 % Operating expenses $ 132,475 $ 124,969 $ 103,007 $ 78,587 $ 71,169 $ 57,341 Operating income $ 135,441 $ 94,036 $ 37,351 $ 193,962 $ 152,412 $ 85,932 Net income $ 114,812 $ 76,976 $ 21,809 $ 175,513 $ 149,852 $ 84,157 Basic EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.57 $ 0.16 $ 1.29 $ 1.11 $ 0.62 Diluted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.54 $ 0.15 $ 1.25 $ 1.07 $ 0.60

Our total revenue increased 20%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Demand was strong in our markets worldwide, particularly in North America and Europe. Our revenue in Europe for the third quarter of 2022 increased approximately 70%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, as countries in the region are accelerating their efforts to address rising energy prices and reliance on fossil fuels. Our IQ Battery shipments increased 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 42.9% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 42.2% in the second quarter of 2022, driven by IQ8™ Microinverter product mix.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $78.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $71.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increased investment in R&D, customer service, and sales. Our non-GAAP operating income was $194.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $152.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

We exited the third quarter of 2022 with $1.42 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and generated $188.0 million in cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2022. Our capital expenditures were $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

IQ8 Microinverters constituted approximately 47% of all our microinverter shipments during the third quarter of 2022. IQ8 Microinverters can form a microgrid and provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. With our Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater resilience.

Our IQ Battery shipments were 133.6 megawatt hours in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 132.4 megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2022. We shipped batteries to the United States, Germany, and Belgium during the third quarter. We now have approximately 2,100 installers worldwide that are certified to install our IQ Batteries.

We recently acquired GreenCom Networks AG based in Munich, Germany. The company provides Internet of Things (IoT) software solutions for customers to connect and manage a wide range of distributed energy devices within the home, thereby enabling sector convergence. This acquisition allows us to add a local engineering team to service the accelerating clean energy transition in Europe, provide installers with a complete home energy management system integrating Enphase microinverters and batteries with third-party electric vehicle (EV) chargers and heat pumps, and enable homeowners to monitor and control their devices from the Enphase® App.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On Aug. 1, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that Salcomp, a global high-precision manufacturer, shipped more than five million Enphase IQ® Microinverters.

On Aug. 11, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that ClipperCreek™, a division of Enphase offering EV charging solutions, is expanding product deployments amidst rising consumer interest in EVs and electrification.

On Aug. 31, 2022, Enphase Energy announced a new agreement with Home Connect, an open digital platform that allows home appliances of various brands to be managed with a single app. Home Connect is available for nine well-known home appliance brands including Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Neff, and Thermador.

In Aug. 2022, Enphase Energy announced that Complete Solar, a leading technology-enabled residential solar company in the United States, is seeing increased deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries. Enphase Energy also announced that Meraki Solar, headquartered in Florida, is expanding the adoption of Enphase IQ Microinverters as homeowners across the United States are hit with extreme weather and rising energy prices.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that it expanded its global relationship with renewable energy company BayWa r.e., a leading global developer and solar photovoltaic (PV) distributor, to distribute Enphase’s IQ7™ family of microinverters and IQ Batteries in Germany and Benelux.

On Sept. 17, 2022 Enphase Energy announced that Gaslicht.com, a Netherlands-based leading energy platform and part of the Bencom Group, is seeing an increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by the Enphase IQ7 family of microinverters.

In Oct. 2022, Enphase Energy announced that Energiekonzepte Deutschland GmbH (EKD), one of the leading residential solar and battery storage service providers in Germany, will now offer Enphase IQ Batteries to its customers. Enphase Energy also announced that CREATON GmbH, one of the leading residential roof manufacturers in Europe, is now exclusively offering Enphase IQ Batteries as CREATON is now able to integrate battery installations into solar roofing projects.

Enphase Energy recently announced that installers in Hawaii, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Jersey have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $680 million to $720 million, which includes shipments of 120 to 135 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries

GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 39.0% to 42.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 40.0% to 43.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization

GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $152.0 million to $156.0 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $87.0 million to $91.0 million, excluding $65.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring charges for site consolidation, and acquisition related costs and amortization

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here.

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter 2022 results and fourth quarter 2022 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com . Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 3730150, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its fourth quarter of 2022 financial outlook and expense levels; the capabilities, advantages, features and performance of its technology and products; the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of GreenCom Networks; the anticipated demand for and availability of its products and services; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ7, IQ8, IQ Battery, Enphase Energy Systems, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, ClipperCreek, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net revenues $ 634,713 $ 530,196 $ 351,519 $ 1,606,201 $ 969,330 Cost of revenues 366,797 311,191 211,161 942,307 578,222 Gross profit 267,916 219,005 140,358 663,894 391,108 Operating expenses: Research and development 44,188 39,256 29,411 119,163 73,937 Sales and marketing 55,257 53,588 39,296 150,189 84,504 General and administrative 32,436 32,125 34,300 102,647 74,530 Restructuring charges 594 — — 594 — Total operating expenses 132,475 124,969 103,007 372,593 232,971 Income from operations 135,441 94,036 37,351 291,301 158,137 Other income (expense), net Interest income 3,680 796 110 4,936 281 Interest expense (2,255 ) (2,168 ) (12,628 ) (7,159 ) (32,463 ) Other income (expense), net (2,611 ) (456 ) 874 (5,208 ) 814 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes (1) — — — — (56,382 ) Total other expense, net (1,186 ) (1,828 ) (11,644 ) (7,431 ) (87,750 ) Income before income taxes 134,255 92,208 25,707 283,870 70,387 Income tax benefit (provision) (19,443 ) (15,232 ) (3,898 ) (40,261 ) 22,471 Net income $ 114,812 $ 76,976 $ 21,809 $ 243,609 $ 92,858 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.57 $ 0.16 $ 1.80 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.54 $ 0.15 $ 1.70 $ 0.65 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 135,633 135,196 134,721 135,056 133,719 Diluted 145,962 143,725 141,220 144,058 143,091





(1) Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $56.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily related to the $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $87.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024, $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $217.8 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025 and $37.5 million non-cash inducement loss incurred on repurchase of Notes due 2025.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,583 $ 119,316 Marketable securities 1,079,713 897,335 Accounts receivable, net 367,647 333,626 Inventory 146,451 74,400 Prepaid expenses and other assets 51,270 37,784 Total current assets 1,982,664 1,462,461 Property and equipment, net 91,801 82,167 Operating lease, right of use asset, net 18,128 14,420 Intangible assets, net 90,924 97,758 Goodwill 195,508 181,254 Other assets 140,439 118,726 Deferred tax assets, net 178,371 122,470 Total assets $ 2,697,835 $ 2,079,256 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,823 $ 113,767 Accrued liabilities 255,800 157,912 Deferred revenues, current 79,609 62,670 Warranty obligations, current 32,350 19,395 Debt, current 89,654 86,052 Total current liabilities 550,236 439,796 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, noncurrent 239,971 187,186 Warranty obligations, noncurrent 73,530 53,982 Other liabilities 25,418 16,530 Debt, noncurrent 1,198,627 951,594 Total liabilities 2,087,782 1,649,088 Total stockholders’ equity 610,053 430,168 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,697,835 $ 2,079,256





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 114,812 $ 76,976 $ 21,809 $ 243,609 $ 92,858 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,664 13,999 8,255 42,766 21,409 Amortization of marketable securities premiums, net of accretion of purchase discounts (612 ) 1,248 58 2,091 58 Provision for doubtful accounts (79 ) (16 ) 179 52 450 Asset impairment — 1,200 — 1,200 — Loss on partial settlement of convertibles notes — — — — 56,382 Deemed repayment of convertible notes attributable to accreted debt discount — — — — (15,585 ) Non-cash interest expense 2,065 2,046 12,430 6,090 31,893 Change in fair value of debt securities (519 ) (987 ) (784 ) (390 ) (3,153 ) Stock-based compensation 52,296 53,064 46,954 153,157 77,110 Deferred income taxes 115 12,452 1,337 15,732 (28,790 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (46,226 ) 51,770 5,462 (18,680 ) (93,069 ) Inventory (16,185 ) (33,830 ) (27,648 ) (72,051 ) (23,640 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 526 (18,310 ) (3,568 ) (20,826 ) (18,762 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 32,060 12,033 24,897 42,288 71,787 Warranty obligations 9,329 12,972 7,574 32,207 21,599 Deferred revenues 25,764 16,033 16,399 63,858 64,308 Net cash provided by operating activities 188,010 200,650 113,354 491,103 254,855 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,948 ) (8,691 ) (12,682 ) (30,014 ) (39,050 ) Purchases of marketable securities (512,176 ) (60,061 ) (545,490 ) (572,237 ) (545,490 ) Maturities of marketable securities 184,123 116,298 35,000 377,156 35,000 Investments in private companies (1,000 ) — (13,000 ) (1,000 ) (58,000 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (3,055 ) — (27,680 ) (55,239 ) Purchase of intangible asset — — (250 ) — (250 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (338,001 ) 44,491 (536,422 ) (253,775 ) (663,029 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs — — — — 1,188,439 Purchase of convertible note hedges — — — — (286,235 ) Sale of warrants — — — — 220,800 Principal payments and financing fees on debt — — — — (1,422 ) Partial repurchase of convertible notes — — — — (289,312 ) Repurchase of common stock — — — — (200,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 693 4,183 42 5,280 3,684 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,589 ) (5,463 ) (3,313 ) (19,396 ) (20,311 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,896 ) (1,280 ) (3,271 ) (14,116 ) 615,643 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,003 ) (238 ) (376 ) (4,945 ) (1,302 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (157,890 ) 243,623 (426,715 ) 218,267 206,167 Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 495,473 251,850 1,312,261 119,316 679,379 Cash and cash equivalents —End of period $ 337,583 $ 495,473 $ 885,546 $ 337,583 $ 885,546





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 267,916 $ 219,005 $ 140,358 $ 663,894 $ 391,108 Stock-based compensation 3,188 3,131 2,915 8,826 4,957 Acquisition related amortization 1,445 1,445 — 4,189 — Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 272,549 $ 223,581 $ 143,273 $ 676,909 $ 396,065 Gross margin (GAAP) 42.2 % 41.3 % 39.9 % 41.3 % 40.3 % Stock-based compensation 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.9 % 0.5 % 0.6 % Acquisition related amortization 0.2 % 0.3 % — % 0.3 % — % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 42.9 % 42.2 % 40.8 % 42.1 % 40.9 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 132,475 $ 124,969 $ 103,007 $ 372,593 $ 232,971 Stock-based compensation (1) (49,108 ) (49,933 ) (44,039 ) (144,331 ) (72,153 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (4,186 ) (3,867 ) (1,627 ) (11,662 ) (8,082 ) Restructuring and asset impairment charges (594 ) — — (594 ) — Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 78,587 $ 71,169 $ 57,341 $ 216,006 $ 152,736 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 17,400 $ 16,266 $ 10,999 $ 47,395 $ 22,215 Sales and marketing 20,069 22,176 15,472 55,302 24,344 General and administrative 11,639 11,491 17,568 41,634 25,594 Total $ 49,108 $ 49,933 $ 44,039 $ 144,331 $ 72,153 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 135,441 $ 94,036 $ 37,351 $ 291,301 $ 158,137 Stock-based compensation 52,296 53,064 46,954 153,157 77,110 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 5,631 5,312 1,627 15,851 8,082 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 594 — — 594 — Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 193,962 $ 152,412 $ 85,932 $ 460,903 $ 243,329 Net income (GAAP) $ 114,812 $ 76,976 $ 21,809 $ 243,609 $ 92,858 Stock-based compensation 52,296 53,064 46,954 153,157 77,110 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 5,631 5,312 1,627 15,851 8,082 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 594 — — 594 — Non-cash interest expense 2,065 2,048 12,430 6,092 31,893 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes — — — — 56,382 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 115 12,452 1,337 15,732 (28,790 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 175,513 $ 149,852 $ 84,157 $ 435,035 $ 237,535 Net income per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.85 $ 0.57 $ 0.16 $ 1.80 $ 0.69 Stock-based compensation 0.39 0.39 0.35 1.13 0.58 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.04 0.04 0.01 0.12 0.06 Restructuring and asset impairment charges — — — — — Non-cash interest expense 0.01 0.02 0.09 0.05 0.24 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes — — — — 0.42 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment — 0.09 0.01 0.12 (0.21 ) Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 1.29 $ 1.11 $ 0.62 $ 3.22 $ 1.78 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 135,633 135,196 134,721 135,056 133,719 Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 0.54 $ 0.15 $ 1.70 $ 0.65 Stock-based compensation 0.37 0.38 0.34 1.11 0.55 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.05 0.04 0.01 0.12 0.06 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 — — 0.01 — Non-cash interest expense 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.05 0.23 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes — — — — 0.40 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment — 0.09 0.01 0.12 (0.21 ) Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 1.25 $ 1.07 $ 0.60 $ 3.11 $ 1.68 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 145,962 143,725 141,220 144,058 143,091 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3) 140,634 139,650 140,516 139,983 141,101 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 188,010 $ 200,650 $ 113,354 $ 491,103 $ 254,855 Purchases of property and equipment (8,948 ) (8,691 ) (12,682 ) (30,014 ) (39,050 ) Deemed repayment of convertible notes due 2024 and notes due 2025 attributable to accreted debt discount — — — — 15,585 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 179,062 $ 191,959 $ 100,672 $ 461,089 $ 231,390



