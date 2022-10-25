Melbourne's Iconic Bluestone Laneways Finally Given Better Heritage Protection

An important part of the city's heritage infrastructure, Melbourne's famous bluestone laneways have finally been granted better heritage protection.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Melbourne's leading supplier of bluestone pavers and tiles, Edwards Pavers, the famous cobbled laneways intersecting the urban grid are an important part of the city's heritage infrastructure. The matrix of bluestone laneways are a crucial part of the city's identity and have finally been granted appropriate protection against future development.

The City of Melbourne has released a new policy protecting the bluestone laneways with tougher regulations preventing bulky developments and preserving the heritage materiality of the laneways.

As the premier supplier of bluestone tiles and pavers in Melbourne, Edwards Pavers has been operating for a century and says the famous laneways have already been degraded due to a lack of proper heritage protection.

A unique and distinctive part of the city's identity, the bluestone laneways are a much-loved feature of Melbourne and are home to a vibrant mix of cafes, bars, restaurants and galleries as well as the famous street art.

The new legislation means the types of development applications submitted to council will need to work within the existing fabric of the sites. City of Melbourne's heritage portfolio lead councillor Rohanm Leppert explains that the planning controls and policies will see 'more heritage fabric retained in new development, boosting creative and high-quality architecture responses, keeping Melbourne's famed streets and laneways interesting and inviting.'

Edwards Pavers says Melbourne's bluestone history is more than just geological and cultural, it's also an emotional one and welcomes the protection of these iconic laneways to ensure enjoyment for future generations.

Edwards Pavers says Melbourne's bluestone history is more than just geological and cultural, it's also an emotional one and welcomes the protection of these iconic laneways to ensure enjoyment for future generations.

