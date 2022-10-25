Submit Release
Governor Abbott Congratulates FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies On College Station Expansion

October 25, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies on the groundbreaking of their College Station campus expansion. Upon completion, this manufacturing facility expansion is expected to create 150 new jobs and represents a $300 million capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1,500,000 was extended to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in December 2021.

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is already an integral partner in the Texas bio-corridor,” said Governor Abbott. “This significant job-creating investment and expansion of their facility further positions Texas as a global leader in biotechnology and life sciences. I am proud that the Bryan-College Station region will continue to play such a central role in advancing new life-saving therapies and vaccine manufacturing. And I thank FUJIFILM for their innovation and continuing investment in Texas and our highly skilled workforce.”

Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism, attended today’s groundbreaking ceremonies and spoke on Governor Abbott’s behalf. “The economic impact of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ new facility in College Station will be immense for Texas,” said Executive Director Cruz. “Not only is it a significant capital investment creating 150 new skilled jobs, it will also strengthen Texas’ expertise in biotech and life sciences with what is expected to be the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.”

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies. 

View more information about FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is charged with marketing and promoting the state of Texas as a premier business location and travel destination and works closely with regional and community partners to ensure Texas remains the top state for business in the nation. Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas continues to set new records for total employment and jobs. Texas has remained the Best State for Business for a record 18 years in a row and received the Governor's Cup for the most job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects for the last 10 consecutive years.

