Unitil Releases Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( unitil.com ) today released its 2022 Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report (the “CSR” or the “Report”). The Report highlights the Company’s 2021 successes as well as continuing initiatives into 2022, and outlines progress toward its commitment to environmental sustainability, human capital management, safety and reliability, and customer engagement.



“We are pleased to highlight the key initiatives that demonstrate our deep commitment to the sustainability of our Company, our communities, and our planet,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we transform our business to meet the ever-changing energy needs of future generations, we are committed to the many facets of sustainability, and we are excited to share our progress with the greater public.”

Featured topics in the 2022 CSR include Unitil’s progress on:

Carbon Reduction

Advancement of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Development and Safety of the Workforce

Operational Safety and Reliability

Customer Satisfaction and Engagement



The web-based, interactive, and mobile-responsive CSR aligns with the reporting standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and includes industry-specific metrics in accordance with the American Gas Association and Edison Electric Institute reporting templates for regulated electric and gas utility companies.

To view Unitil's CSR and learn more about Unitil's sustainability initiatives

unitil.com/reports/2022-Sustainability-Report

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com .

