The Rosendin Foundation Raises Over $262,000 for Nonprofit Organizations
Electrical contractor Rosendin has donated over $700,000 since 2020 through their charitable foundation
We are grateful to everyone who has supported our efforts over the last two years, enabling us to serve well over 150 organizations that provide critical services.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrical workers gathered in Arizona to raise over $262,000 for The Rosendin Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit incorporated to positively impact communities through financial grants and volunteer work. Over 140 golfers, 30 volunteers, and 43 company sponsors supported The Rosendin Foundation’s Inaugural Fundraising Golf Tournament and auction, held September 26 at the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in Fort McDowell, Arizona.
— Jolsna Thomas, President of The Rosendin Foundation
The Rosendin Foundation supports community nonprofits around the country that promote emotional, nutritional, and occupational health programs. The Foundation impacts these organizations by providing financial grants and donations of up to $50,000 per organization. It also empowers and inspires people to be their best through volunteer efforts and donation drives in 16 cities.
“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of partners and players who helped us exceed our expectations for our inaugural fundraising golf tournament, which raised $262,255 in gross revenues for those in need,” said Jolsna Thomas, President of The Rosendin Foundation. “We are grateful to everyone who has supported our efforts over the last two years, enabling us to serve well over 150 organizations that provide critical services.”
During the reception that followed the tournament, Thomas recognized the event’s top sponsors that made significant donations including Border States, Sunbelt Rentals, Wesco Distribution, Champion Fiberglass, Chubb, Epic Brokers, Rutan & Tucker, Travelers, and Zurich. Several sponsors also provided in-kind donations for a silent auction and a live auction including Southwest Airlines, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Tools, Stanley Black and Decker/Dewalt, WeKoPa Golf Course & Resort, Anaheim Ducks, LA Rams, LA Angels, and Commerce Bank.
The Rosendin Foundation is a 501(3)(c) of Rosendin Holdings, the parent company of Rosendin, one of the nation’s largest design-build specialty electrical contractors, and Modular Power Solutions (MPS), one of the nation’s largest electrical manufacturing companies.
Since its inception, The Rosendin Foundation has donated over $700,000 to nonprofit organizations in communities where Rosendin and MPS employees live and work. Funding comes primarily from contributions made by Rosendin Holdings, as well as employees, retirees, and Foundation fundraisers. Grant and emergency grant applications are available on the foundation’s website at https://www.therosendinfoundation.org/grants. Annual grant applications are due August 15th.
About The Rosendin Foundation:
Rosendin Holdings formed The Rosendin Foundation in 2020 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation to act as its charitable arm for which all charitable giving would be centralized or guided. This includes Rosendin Electric, Inc. (Rosendin) and Modular Power Solutions (MPS). Although the corporation is based in San Jose, California, The Rosendin Foundation provides funding to non-profit organizations across the United States. For more information visit www.therosendinfoundation.org
About Rosendin:
Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 7,500 people, with revenues averaging $2 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, our ability to scale, and our dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential by building a culture that is diverse, safe, welcoming, and inclusive. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com
About Modular Power Solutions:
Founded in 2011, Modular Power Solutions (MPS) brings decades of combined engineering, production, and deployment experience in offsite construction. Whether it be assisting with complex BIM coordination, integrating full electrical and mechanical systems, or providing commissioning support in the factory and field, MPS aims to provide the complete solution and service required in the current construction ecosystem. Increasing demand has helped MPS branch into other markets including data centers, utility, agricultural, hospitality, and commercial offices.
Laura Slawny
10 to 1 Public Relations
laura@10to1pr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn