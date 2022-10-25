Weatherford Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third quarter revenues of $1,120 million, increased 5% sequentially, led by higher Drilling and Evaluation activity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $160 million and free cash flow [1] was $133 million, primarily driven by higher adjusted EBITDA margins and working capital efficiency

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) announced today its results for the third quarter of 2022.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $1,120 million, an increase of 5% sequentially and 19% year-over-year. Operating income was $121 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $104 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $71 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company’s third quarter of 2022 net income was $28 million, compared to $6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $95 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter 2022 cash flows provided by operations were $160 million, compared to $60 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $114 million in the third quarter of 2021. Capital expenditures were $39 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $24 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $20 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $214 million, an increase of 15% sequentially and 20% year-over-year

Free cash flow[1] was $133 million, an increase of $74 million sequentially and $22 million year-over-year

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the third quarter, we continued to outperform on our two key metrics of margin expansion and free cash flow generation. We showed strong sequential revenue growth, with solid margin fall-through, as our market-leading offerings continue to deliver value in the marketplace. Our adjusted EBITDA margins of 19.1% and free cash flow of $133 million clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of our refreshed operating paradigm and reaffirm that our strategy to sustainably expand margins over the cycle while generating positive free cash flow is delivering the intended results.

I am proud of and encouraged by our progress in strengthening our Company and balance sheet. The successful amendment of the credit facility and our ability to pay down debt meaningfully underscores the substantial improvements we have made and allows us greater flexibility to drive growth and scale into our business.

As we look forward, we now expect full-year 2022 revenue to grow by high-teens year-over-year and for EBITDA margins to expand by over 200 basis points year-over-year, driven by solid execution, increased market activity, and dedicated customer focus. The overall macro-environment for the sector continues to be supported by strong fundamentals, despite inflationary and geopolitical headwinds. Our ability to carry our momentum forward is evidenced by the recently announced contract awards for Aramco and PDO. As we close out the year, we will continue to capitalize on the opportunities enabled by our broad portfolio, leading-edge specialty services, the transformation of our operating paradigm, and strong customer relationships.”

Notes:

[1] EBITDA represents income before interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA excludes, among other items, restructuring charges, share-based compensation expense, as well as other charges and credits. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures plus proceeds from the disposition of assets. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Each measure is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.





Commercial and Operational Highlights

Weatherford received a five-year framework agreement from ADNOC to provide directional drilling and logging-while-drilling services. Deploying these services and technology offerings will add value to ADNOC's drilling operations by minimizing OPEX, reducing risks, and optimizing production.

A major IOC in the Middle East awarded Weatherford a five-year contract to provide wireline services. Weatherford was a clear choice for this operator because of its field-proven technology, high service quality, and experienced personnel. The Weatherford portfolio of wireline technology is comprehensive in providing information that guides operators' life-of-field decisions and maximizes the recovery of their reserves.

Weatherford received a two-year contract this quarter to continue delivering drilling fluids and the associated services in unconventional wells to YPF in Argentina. We attribute this success to our proven track record in the region, with more than 250 wells delivered and providing high-quality offerings and services focused on health, safety, and the environment.

Pertamina awarded Weatherford a five-year contract to deliver intervention, through-tubing, and tubular running services. This win comes on the back of strong performance as the incumbent provider of similar services, showcasing our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Weatherford received an award from Kuwait Oil Company to deliver upper-completion services and technology for 300 development wells across several fields. Our completion offerings stood out because of their field-proven reliability and strong in-country footprint.

Weatherford received an award from Fri-EL Green Power in Europe to provide drilling, well construction, and formation evaluation in its San Giovanni geothermal project. The energy produced in this operation will heat regional hydroponic greenhouses—without emissions. This award showcases how we apply our traditional and new technologies to renewable energy applications.

Weatherford executed a memorandum of understanding with Criterion Energy Partners, a geothermal technology and energy development company that delivers clean, reliable energy to customers in hard-to-abate sectors. As part of the agreement, Weatherford intends to serve as an active member of the Geothermal Industry Advisory Group, which is focused on addressing global energy demand with clean, renewable energy. Weatherford is uniquely positioned to lend our expertise and engineering support to advance geothermal projects and applications, enabling sustainable energy projects that are synergistic to our core business.

Liquidity

We closed the third quarter of 2022 with total cash of approximately $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2022, up $53 million sequentially. Net cash provided by operating activities of $160 million improved $100 million and free cash flow of $133 million improved $74 million, sequentially. These improvements were driven mainly by higher adjusted EBITDA margins, as well as improved receivables and inventory efficiency, and lower cash interest.

We redeemed $50 million of our 11% senior unsecured notes on August 10, 2022. As we continue to improve our debt profile, on October 18, 2022, we issued a notice to redeem an additional $125 million on November 17, 2022. Additionally, we amended our senior secured letter of credit agreement by increasing the aggregate amount available from $215 million to $370 million and extending maturity to October 17, 2026 subject to certain conditions.

Results by Reportable Segment

Drilling & Evaluation (“DRE”)

Three Months Ended Variance ($ in Millions) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Seq. YoY Revenues: DRE Revenues $ 348 $ 317 $ 278 10 % 25 % DRE Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 85 $ 69 $ 56 23 % 52 % % Margin 24.4 % 21.8 % 20.1 % 260 bps 430 bps



Third quarter 2022 DRE revenues of $348 million increased by $31 million, or 10% sequentially, due to higher demand for all DRE product lines, primarily driven by managed pressure drilling and drilling services in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia and North America regions. Third quarter 2022 DRE segment adjusted EBITDA of $85 million increased by $16 million, or 23% sequentially, largely due to higher fall-through for managed pressure drilling in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia and North America regions.

Well Construction and Completions (“WCC”)

Three Months Ended Variance ($ in Millions) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Seq. YoY Revenues: WCC Revenues $ 391 $ 383 $ 345 2 % 13 % WCC Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 78 $ 67 $ 79 16 % (1) % % Margin 19.9 % 17.5 % 22.9 % 240 bps (300) bps



Third quarter 2022 WCC revenues of $391 million increased by $8 million, or 2% sequentially, primarily driven by cementation products in the North America and Middle East/North Africa/Asia regions. Third quarter 2022 WCC segment adjusted EBITDA of $78 million increased by $11 million, or 16% sequentially, largely due to higher fall-through and execution efficiencies for cementation products in the Middle East/North Africa/Asia region and tubular running services in the Europe/Africa region.

Production and Intervention (“PRI”)

Three Months Ended Variance ($ in Millions) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Seq. YoY Revenues: PRI Revenues $ 357 $ 345 $ 292 3 % 22 % PRI Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 66 $ 68 $ 57 (3) % 16 % % Margin 18.5 % 19.7 % 19.5 % (120) bps (100) bps



Third quarter 2022 PRI revenues of $357 million increased by $12 million, or 3% sequentially, primarily driven by higher artificial lift activity in North America. Third quarter 2022 PRI segment adjusted EBITDA of $66 million, decreased $2 million, or 3% sequentially, mainly due to a change in product over service mix in the North America and Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia regions.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and 17,500 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 350 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

Weatherford International plc Selected Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Revenues: Drilling and Evaluation $ 348 $ 317 $ 278 $ 957 $ 779 Well Construction and Completions 391 383 345 1,118 1,005 Production and Intervention 357 345 292 988 829 Segment Revenues 1,096 1,045 915 3,063 2,613 All Other 24 19 30 59 67 Total Revenues 1,120 1,064 945 3,122 2,680 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Drilling and Evaluation $ 85 $ 69 $ 56 $ 213 $ 131 Well Construction and Completions 78 67 79 212 184 Production and Intervention 66 68 57 173 144 Segment Adjusted EBITDA [1] 229 204 192 598 459 Corporate and Other [2] (15 ) (18 ) (13 ) (47 ) (42 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 214 186 179 551 417 Depreciation and Amortization (88 ) (90 ) (112 ) (265 ) (337 ) Share-based Compensation Expense (5 ) (6 ) (4 ) (18 ) (13 ) Other Adjustments [3] — 14 8 (25 ) 16 Total Operating Income 121 104 71 243 83 Other Income (Expense): Interest Expense, Net (44 ) (48 ) (69 ) (140 ) (211 ) Other Expense, Net (14 ) (32 ) (63 ) (62 ) (78 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 63 24 (61 ) 41 (206 ) Income Tax Provision (26 ) (12 ) (28 ) (66 ) (66 ) Net Income (Loss) 37 12 (89 ) (25 ) (272 ) Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 9 6 6 21 17 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford $ 28 $ 6 $ (95 ) $ (46 ) $ (289 ) Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.08 $ (1.36 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (4.13 ) Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 71 71 70 71 70 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 72 73 70 71 70

[1] Segment adjusted EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability and is based on segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense and other adjustments. Research and development expenses are included in segment adjusted EBITDA.

[2] Corporate and other includes business activities related to all other segments (profit and loss), corporate and other expenses (overhead support and centrally managed or shared facilities costs) that do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting.

[3] Other adjustments in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily include a $22 million restructuring charge. Other adjustments was a net credit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily driven by gains on asset sales.





Weatherford International plc Revenues by Geographic Areas (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Variance ($ in Millions) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Seq. YoY Revenues by Geographic Areas: Middle East/North Africa/Asia $ 354 $ 350 $ 312 1 % 13 % North America 297 268 224 11 % 33 % Latin America 280 265 217 6 % 29 % Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia 189 181 192 4 % (2 )% Total Revenues $ 1,120 $ 1,064 $ 945 5 % 19 %





Weatherford International plc Selected Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) ($ in Millions) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 933 $ 951 Restricted Cash 210 162 Accounts Receivable, Net 927 825 Inventories, Net 723 670 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 908 996 Intangibles, Net 540 657 Liabilities: Accounts Payable 425 380 Accrued Salaries and Benefits 337 343 Current Portion of Long-term Debt 14 12 Long-term Debt 2,366 2,416 Shareholders’ Equity: Total Shareholders’ Equity 472 496 Components of Net Debt [1]: Current Portion of Long-term Debt 14 12 Long-term Debt 2,366 2,416 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 933 951 Less: Restricted Cash 210 162 Net Debt [1] $ 1,237 $ 1,315

[1] Net debt is a non-GAAP measure calculated as total short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.









Weatherford International plc Selected Cash Flows Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in Millions) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ 37 $ 12 $ (89 ) $ (25 ) $ (272 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Provided (Used In) By Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 88 90 112 265 337 Asset Write-downs and Other (Credits) Charges — (6 ) — 6 — Inventory Charges 6 9 11 30 50 Gain on Disposition of Assets (8 ) (9 ) (9 ) (22 ) (22 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt and Bond Redemption Premium 2 — 59 2 59 Deferred Income Tax Provision 18 3 9 24 15 Share-Based Compensation 5 6 4 18 13 Working Capital [1] (58 ) (20 ) (54 ) (153 ) 18 Other Operating Activities [2] 70 (25 ) 71 11 36 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 160 60 114 156 234 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment (39 ) (24 ) (20 ) (83 ) (44 ) Proceeds from Disposition of Assets 12 23 17 55 39 Proceeds (Payments) for Other Investing Activities (2 ) (1 ) 3 6 3 Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (29 ) (2 ) — (22 ) (2 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Borrowings of Long-term Debt — — 491 — 491 Repayments of Long-term Debt (55 ) (3 ) (505 ) (62 ) (510 ) Other Financing Activities (9 ) (17 ) (36 ) (27 ) (46 ) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities $ (64 ) $ (20 ) $ (50 ) $ (89 ) $ (65 ) Free Cash Flow[3]: Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 160 $ 60 $ 114 $ 156 $ 234 Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment (39 ) (24 ) (20 ) (83 ) (44 ) Proceeds from Disposition of Assets 12 23 17 55 39 Free Cash Flow [3] $ 133 $ 59 $ 111 $ 128 $ 229

[1] Working capital is defined as the cash changes in accounts receivable plus inventory less accounts payable.

[2] Other operating activities is primarily accruals, net of cash payments for operational expenses, interest, taxes, employee costs and leases.

[3] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash flows provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from the disposition of assets. Management believes free cash flow is useful to understand liquidity and should be considered in addition to but not substitute cash flows provided by operating activities.





We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Weatherford’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K) may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods and comparisons with peer companies. The non-GAAP amounts shown in the following tables should not be considered as substitutes for operating income, provision for income taxes, net income or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP, but should be viewed in addition to the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Weatherford International plc Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) ($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Operating Income: GAAP Operating Income $ 121 $ 104 $ 71 $ 243 $ 83 Other (Credits) Charges (2 ) (14 ) (8 ) 3 (16 ) Restructuring Charges 2 — — 22 — Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments — (14 ) (8 ) 25 (16 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 121 $ 90 $ 63 $ 268 $ 67 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes: GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 63 $ 24 $ (61 ) $ 41 $ (206 ) Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments — (14 ) (8 ) 25 (16 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt and Bond Redemption Premium 2 — 59 2 59 Non-GAAP Adjustments Before Taxes 2 (14 ) 51 27 43 Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 65 $ 10 $ (10 ) $ 68 $ (163 ) Provision for Income Taxes: GAAP Provision for Income Taxes $ (26 ) $ (12 ) $ (28 ) $ (66 ) $ (66 ) Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments (1 ) — — (1 ) — Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes $ (27 ) $ (12 ) $ (28 ) $ (67 ) $ (66 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford: GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 28 $ 6 $ (95 ) $ (46 ) $ (289 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax 1 (14 ) 51 26 43 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 29 $ (8 ) $ (44 ) $ (20 ) $ (246 ) Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Weatherford: GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.08 $ (1.36 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (4.13 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax 0.01 (0.19 ) 0.73 0.37 0.62 Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.40 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (3.51 )





Weatherford International plc Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in Millions) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford $ 28 $ 6 $ (95 ) $ (46 ) $ (289 ) Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 9 6 6 21 17 Net Income (Loss) 37 12 (89 ) (25 ) (272 ) Interest Expense, Net 44 48 69 140 211 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt and Bond Redemption Premium 2 — 59 2 59 Income Tax Provision 26 12 28 66 66 Depreciation and Amortization 88 90 112 265 337 EBITDA 197 162 179 448 401 Other Adjustments: Other (Credits) Charges (2 ) (14 ) (8 ) 3 (16 ) Restructuring Charges 2 — — 22 — Share-Based Compensation 5 6 4 18 13 Other Expense, Net 12 32 4 60 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 214 $ 186 $ 179 $ 551 $ 417





Supplemental Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in Millions) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 214 $ 186 $ 179 $ 551 $ 417 Cash From (Used) for Working Capital (58 ) (20 ) (54 ) (153 ) 18 Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment (39 ) (24 ) (20 ) (83 ) (44 ) Cash Paid for Taxes (16 ) (23 ) (12 ) (58 ) (44 ) Cash Paid for Severance and Restructuring (3 ) (5 ) (5 ) (13 ) (26 ) Proceeds from Disposition of Assets 12 23 17 55 39 Excess and Obsolete Inventory Charges 6 8 11 26 43 Increase (Decrease) in Accruals, Net [1] 36 14 25 (61 ) (3 ) Cash Paid for Interest (19 ) (100 ) (30 ) (136 ) (171 ) Free Cash Flow [2] $ 133 $ 59 $ 111 $ 128 $ 229

[1] Increase (Decrease) in Accruals, Net primarily includes accruals for net employee benefits, net payments for leases, change in our allowance for credit losses and foreign currency exchange impact.

[2] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash flows provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from the disposition of assets. Management believes free cash flow is useful to understand liquidity and should be considered in addition to but not substitute cash flows provided by operating activities.



