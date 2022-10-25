Submit Release
Arteris IP to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 800-926-7563
International Toll: +1- 212-231-2914
Conference ID: 22021047

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris IP’s website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris IP

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP, consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of electronic products. Vertical applications include automotive, mobile, consumer electronics, enterprise datacenters, 5G communications, industrial and IoT, leveraging technologies such as AI/ML and functional safety for customers such as BMWBoschBaiduMobileyeSamsungToshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the FlexNoC®interconnect IP, Ncore® cache coherent IP, CodaCache® standalone last level cache, ISO 26262 safetyArtificial Intelligenceautomated timing closure and Magillem SoC assembly automation. Customer results obtained by deploying Arteris IP include higher performance, lower power and area, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

Investor Contacts

Arteris, Inc.
Nick Hawkins,
Chief Financial Officer
ir@arteris.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
ir@arteris.com
+1 617 542 6180


