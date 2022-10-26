Grapes for Humanity Wine Auction Raises Over $522,000
We are committed to help battling the climate crisis that affects us all, including our beloved wine industry. Every tree planted and every hectare saved is a step in the right direction.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of Grapes for Humanity is thrilled to announce the extraordinary success of their recent Grapes for Climate Change Action Wine Auction.
— Steven Campbell, Grapes for Humanity
Totalling $522,191 with 99.3% of all lots in the auction purchased, many of the lots offered soared over their estimated values.
In addition to excellent results for some of the most sought-after bottles of wine and exceptional ready-to-drink wines, favourite auction items once again included dinner events with Canadian rockstars at Toronto's Barberian's Steak House. Dinner with Les and Chaney Claypool, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson at Barberian's Steak House reached $130,000, as well as second dinner at Barberian's hosted by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, with guest Colin Cripps of Blue Rodeo which also reached $130,000. Unique winery experiences in Canada and abroad also received enthusiastic bidding, including an Okanagan Get Away at Quail's Gate in the Okanagan, hosted by long-time supporter Tony Stewart, and guest Elise Deborne, Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Cuvée from the Heart also returned to the auction; community blends from Ontario and British Columbia winemakers who contributed their best wines, blended by Thomas Bachelder and Ross Wise MW to create barrels of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, reached top dollars from appreciative bidders.
All-time favourite Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf du Pape 2004 brought $900 and a 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982 realised $3,560.
This is the second fundraising auction that Grapes for Humanity has partnered with Canadian wine auctioneers Waddington's. Auction results are available on Waddington's website at www.waddingtons.ca
WHERE THE MONEY GOES
The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is Canada’s unifying force for nature working to deliver large scale, permanent land conservation. NCC seeks solutions to the twin crises of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change through direct on-the-ground action to protect and care for our lands and waters. Since 1962, NCC has brought people together to conserve more than 15 million hectares.
"The Nature Conservancy of Canada is delighted, once again, to be one of the charities being supported by the Grapes for Humanity 2022 Auction,” says Mike Hendren, Regional Vice President, Ontario Region, Nature Conservancy of Canada. “NCC is committed to fighting the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss and the funds raised by this auction will help protect and care for critical lands and waters in Ontario this year including the Boreal Wildlands project. When nature thrives, we all thrive."
Mike Hendren, Regional Vice President, Ontario Region, Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. They help to grow Canada’s tree canopy through their programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. They are thought-leaders and capacity-builders, collaborating with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy. Together with their partners and sponsors, Tree Canada has planted more than 84 million trees.
“Tree Canada is thrilled to be a designated charity for Grapes of Humanity’s 2022 Auction for Climate Change Action. We know that trees absorb carbon dioxide, which is essential in the fight against climate change, but trees are also important to people and wildlife by naturally cooling our cities and absorbing pollutants. Your generous support will help grow better places to live across Canada.”
Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada.
