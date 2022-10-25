Sysco Named to Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2022

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, is proud to have been ranked as one of Newsweek’s 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.



“Sysco is honored to be recognized by Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces,” said Adrienne Trimble, Chief Diversity and Culture Officer. “Our associates are proud to work for the global foodservice leader and appreciate that our Purpose means more than just delivering food and other products. As a Purpose-driven company, our values, including our Commitment to Inclusiveness, align with our associates’ desire to make a difference, not only for our customers, but in the communities in which we operate.”

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

For more information visit sysco.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler

Media Contact

Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com

T 281-584-4059