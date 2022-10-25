Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori, and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Cho

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Tokyo with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo, and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong to discuss trilateral and global cooperation. Deputy Secretary Sherman, Foreign Minister Hayashi, Vice Foreign Minister Mori, and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho shared concerns about recent ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Deputy Secretary Sherman welcomed Japan and the Republic of Korea’s continuing support for Ukraine, and those present expressed concerns about Russia’s irresponsible rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons. The four discussed deepening trilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific across a range of issues. They also spoke about the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.