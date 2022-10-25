Rescued Milwaukee Dog Believed Victim of Intentional Burning

Burned dog in therapeutic cone

Outrage! Gemma appears to have been doused with lighter fluid and set afire. One animal group already is offering a reward for an arrest and conviction.

Center for a Humane Economy offering $2,500 Reward to Find Perpetrator(s)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee, WI—Milwaukee residents are dealing with shock that someone in their community appears to have set fire to a dog on purpose and abandoned her to the streets of the city.

Called Gemma by the heroes who are helping her, the medium tan-and-white pit mix is expected to recover, while her abuser or abusers are the focus of law-enforcement and citizen interest.

An animal control officer with Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission found Gemma on the north side of town this past weekend with burns believed to have been caused by someone dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire, reports Kate Hartlund, MADACC outcomes coordinator.

“Gemma is doing as well as can be expected and is incredibly sweet and gentle, considering what she went through,” Harlund said. “She just wants to sit in the laps of her caretakers.”

The Center for a Humane Economy, a national non-profit focused on animal welfare, is offering $2,500 to anyone who can help find the perpetrator or perpetrators of this heinous act of cruelty and bring them to arrest and conviction.

“We were appalled to hear of the horrible act against this sweet and innocent girl,” said Paul Collins, Wisconsin State Director for the Center. “We want to do all we can to make sure the person or persons are caught and held accountable for their actions.”

Though the prognosis is good, Gemma has a long road before she can be considered well again. An update earlier today from the MADACC Facebook page said:

“As you can see by the pictures, things are starting to get worse. As with all burns, it has to get worse before it can get better. Gemma is on all the meds and we are keeping her comfortable. We need to keep her here for a few more days before she can go to foster. Through this all, she is still the happiest, sweetest, gentlest soul.”

Please contact Paul Collins at 608-566-9850 or paul@animalwellnessaction.org if you have any information about the crime. People also can call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.

About
The Center for a Humane Economy is a non-profit organization that focuses on influencing the conduct of corporations to forge a humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both.

Paul Collins
Animal Wellness Action
+1 608-566-9850
email us here

Rescued Milwaukee Dog Believed Victim of Intentional Burning

