A.MAKS AESTHETICS MED SPA ANNOUNCES ITS GRAND OPENING AND NEW SKINCARE AND BODY CONTOURING SERVICE OFFERINGS
A.Maks Aesthetic Med Spa today proudly announces that they will be hosting a Grand Opening Event to be held on November 13 from 4pm – 9pm
We are opening with so many new and exciting procedures and treatments that our Grand Opening event is the best way to showcase all that A.Maks Aesthetics has to offer”BRONX, NY, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.Maks Aesthetic Med Spa, led by Angela Maks, RN and Medical Director, Dr. Ammar Mahmoud, today proudly announces that they will be hosting a Grand Opening Event to be held on November 13 from 4pm – 9pm at our location 1934A Williamsbridge Rd. Bronx, NY 40461.
A.Maks Aesthetics also proudly announced that it has added new laser treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings, including the Rohrer Aesthetics’ Spectrum and Pixel 8 devices as well as advanced body contouring treatments utilizing Rohrer’s Body Tone and Body Sculpt devices. Our experienced practitioners utilizing these award-winning devices will provide our patients unsurpassed outcomes with the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive skincare and body contouring.
The Spectrum device offers patients the latest in effective laser hair removal for both small and large areas with a built-in contact cooling for superior patient comfort. The system also an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light treatments (IPL) which treat a host of skin aliments including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, spider veins and acne as well as many others. Additionally, we can offer safe and effective laser peels and modern photo facials.
The Pixel8-RF micro-needling device provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy. This system in the hands of our trained physicians combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide patients with meaningful improvements to their skin. Some of the many modalities treated with RF micro-needling include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, uneven skin tone and many more.
The Rohrer Aesthetic Body Tone device stimulates muscle growth using bio-lectric energy pulses to exercise different muscle groups to both prevent muscle atrophy and build muscle mass. The Body Tone device generates approximately 20,000 muscle contractions within 30 minutes which yields a stronger, tighter core and well-defined muscles in the treated areas. In most patients, Body Tone treatments can create up to a 30% increase in muscle development.
The Body Sculpt device permanently destroys fat cells with 1060nm diode laser energy. This treatment was specifically created for patients who want to avoid liposuction surgery as the Body Sculpt treatment reduces stubborn fat without harming the skin or surrounding tissue.
“We are opening with so many new and exciting procedures and treatments that our Grand Opening event is the best way to showcase all that A.Maks Aesthetics has to offer” said Angela Maks RN, “By adding all of these Rohrer devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care and body toning treatments on the market today administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes.”
Our Grand Opening will be full of events and demonstrations including:
• Demonstrations of the Devices
• Goodie Bags
• Discounted Pricing on Procedures and Packages
• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions
• Light refreshments
To RSVP for this event, register through our website at www.amaksaestheticsmedspa.com or call us directly at 917.701.0253.
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at A.Maks Aesthetics Med Spa and to schedule your free consultation, please visit our website at www.amaksaestheticsmedspa.com/or call 917.701.0253.
About A.Maks Aesthetic Med Spa:
A.Maks Aesthetic Med Spa is a full-service medical spa offering the latest in advanced laser treatments, neurotoxin and fillers as well as body contouring. All treatments are designed to enhance our patient’s natural beauty and all our practitioners are experienced medical aesthetic professionals providing patients superior outcomes.
For more information about the A.Maks Aesthetics Med Spa, please visit our website at www. amaksaestheticsmedspa.com/ or call 917.701.0253 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
