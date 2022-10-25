Special Diwali for Rishi Sunak PM of UK and Prana Kishore Indian American winning Guinness Record for Sanskrit Song

Guinness World Record Holder Prana Kishore Bommireddipalli with his wife Rathi Kishore

It is my dream that one day I can compose melodies for legends like Super Star Rajini and collaborate with A R Rahman” — Prana Kishore Bommireddipalli

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rishi Sunak, has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage has been public about his Indian origins, “I am thoroughly British, this is my home and my country, but my cultural heritage is Indian,” he told reporters in 2020.Indian American from Chennai Prana Kishore Bommireddipalli (Prana Kishore) wins Guinness World Record for Longest Officially Released Song won only by English songs last 65 years, replaces the English songs with his song in Sanskrit “Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit”.

This song has 26 Volumes 52 Tracks” of duration 108 Hours: 54 Minutes:29 Seconds Lasting 5 days. Prana Kishore adds “It took 75 years for Indian Origin Hindu to become PM,9 Years for Sunak.10years for Prana Kishore to win Guinness with Sanskrit. It is a battle to succeed being a Hindu, that’s why even Indian American politicians shy away from using the word Hindu. There is no category for Hindu Devotional songs in Apple or Amazon"

Prana Kishore was teaching blind students to sing and play Tabla, when one blind student asked “Is there any way I can see the sounds in my mind and feel the sounds surrounding me to be happy” This made him to do research on sounds of nature and how to use them for the blind to see and feel the sounds to experience happiness. This album was created with the Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit and Sounds of Nature like rain, wind, birds, temple bells and many more. Human body has 70% water like universe has 70% water. The body and mind must be in sync with nature for happiness. Prana Kishore says "Life is made of sounds and if we control those sounds, we can control our life and lead it to success" This is the new Culture, Society and Life Style Trend listening to Sanskrit songs.

This album is his journey which helps you to experience the 6 Sounds of life, Sound of Disturbance, Sound of Stress, Sound of Fear, Sound of Silence, Sound of Happiness and Sound of Success. Sanskrit has 54 alphabets and each alphabet has 2 energies masculine, feminine making it 108 lucky number. Sanskrit word has built in healing sounds based on Time. Prana Kishore adds "Time which controls our life has 108 feelings, with 36 relating to the past,36 to present and 36 to the future "Secret Sounds of Healing Mantras,Miracle Chants" will control those sounds empowering you to success. Prana Kishore as a believer in second chances says "we can reset our life and start afresh by resetting our mind by listening to this album for 5 days and to the rest, you can dance or listen casually” Prana Kishore composed and sang the songs including the chorus in many voices and recorded sounds of nature himself. This is surround sound recording with clear pronunciations of Sanskrit for non-Sanskrit listeners to Listen and Learn. Prana Kishore Singer, Song writer, music composer, music producer based in USA released over 90 albums in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Awadhi, Sanskrit, through Prana Kishore Records including “Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit 26 Volumes” on Spotify, Amazon, I heart Radio and where ever music is sold worldwide.

Prana Kishore fans love his music for mood changing, upbeat music, melody and choice of instruments. He is happily married to his college sweetheart Rathi Kishore from Coimbatore, blessed with 2 daughters,2 miniature poodles Bella and Axon.

Listen and learn Sanskrit in 5 easy steps at https://pranakishore.com/ and join him in his upcoming projects Prana Healing Music for Seniors and 24/7 Sanskrit Radio Station " Streamed directly to hospitals and Retirement Homes anywhere in the world for FREE

Prana Kishore is eager to know others’ views which can be sent directly to him through the contact form on his site prana kishore

He was asked “Are these signs of raising Indian Origin Hindus Worldwide? "Yes Hindus will lead in Music to becoming CEO, PM, Presidents and not be shy to say they are Hindus”

