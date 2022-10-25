Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,929 in the last 365 days.

Boston Globe Media Launches The B-Side, New Email and Social-Only Product

Daily News Curated for Bostonians and Young Professionals

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media announced today the launch of The B-Side, a new email and social-only product geared towards informing and entertaining new audiences. The B-Side's focus is hyperlocal and will provide curated, authentic and relatable content that reimagines how local news is conveyed to the next generation of Bostonians.

"Via Boston's numerous universities and growing workforces across tech, finance, and health, the city has a thriving young community in need of local news that meets them where they are." said Kayvan Salmanpour, Chief Commercial Officer at Boston Globe Media. "The B-Side will engage younger Bostonians through a mobile-first email and social strategy that puts readers at the center of the conversation."

Leading the team are two talented Boston-based journalists; Katie Cole, who leads social media production and Emily Schario, lead writer and head of content. The team will take a multimedia approach to its coverage, prioritizing vertical video explainers, swipeable stories, and creator content to accompany its weekday newsletter.

The B-Side is part of the Boston Globe Media family of brands but is independent from The Boston Globe and Boston.com. It will leverage expertise and institutional knowledge from other Boston Globe Media Partners newsrooms to help power and inform its content, but will maintain a separate, dedicated newsroom.

The B-Side launches its first issue on Tuesday, October 25th and the newsletter's signup page can be found here. The publication already has its social channels live on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. Through its properties, BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Direct, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

Contact: Heidi Flood, heidi.flood@globe.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-globe-media-launches-the-b-side-new-email-and-social-only-product-301658820.html

SOURCE Boston Globe Media Group

You just read:

Boston Globe Media Launches The B-Side, New Email and Social-Only Product

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.