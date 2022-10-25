Nearly 400 Pregnant Women Agree that The Fresh Test™ is the Best Tasting Glucose Beverage for Gestational Diabetes Screenings

The Fresh Test™ received an overwhelmingly positive "taste" score from pregnant women during their gestational diabetes screening.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pregnant women who have participated in gestational diabetes glucose load tests are well aware of the issues that exist in the current process. Ahead of these screenings, the newly pregnant mom must drink a product called Glucola, which is not only full of dyes, GMO's and preservatives, but it can also cause a range of side effects including nausea. The team at The Fresh Test has worked hard to develop the first fully validated, clean, and natural version of glucola. In the past, the glucose beverages available were largely unchanged since the 1970s. There were no other validated options so women were forced to consume the additive-filled glucola to complete their screening. Yet, it was a product many women could not keep down.

If women have not personally tried the beverage, they may be surprised to find out just how difficult getting down a full serving of it actually is. To put it in perspective, The Fresh Test founder Jacqueline Berg had no issue eating bugs during her time as a contestant on CBS's Survivor, but could not drink Glucola when she became pregnant. Upon being offered her first bottle of Glucola, Jacqueline, along with physicians and food scientists, set out to launch an all-natural alternative that was not only additive, dye, and GMO-free, but also tasted delicious.

During a retrospective analysis of The Fresh Test™, 356 participants were questioned about the taste of the all-natural glucose beverage. Out of the 356 women surveyed, 355 replied with "yes, they liked the taste of The Fresh Test™". Since taste is subjective, this type of unanimous product enjoyment is rare. The overwhelmingly positive response has helped increase the acceptance of gestational diabetes screenings among pregnant women in addition to significantly improving the patient experience.

A 2014 Gallup Poll shows that healthcare vendors and providers recognize the need to improve the patient experience. As a result, many offices have made large investments in patient-focused programs. It has been no secret to anyone who practices prenatal care that improving the glucose load test would be highly impactful when providing a better patient experience for pregnant women. With The Fresh Test™ now being FDA registered, pregnant women no longer have to dread their diabetes screening.

###

About The Fresh Test: The Fresh Test™ is an Organic & Non-GMO 50-gram, 75-gram, and 100-gram glucose beverage for the glucose load test. It is indicated for the detection of Diabetes Mellitus and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus. Providers and patients are to follow your existing GTT protocol. Instructions For Use are printed on all packaging. Certificates of Analysis are available with every lot. The Fresh Test™ is free from GMOs, artificial dyes, artificial flavoring, BVO, BPA, sodium benzoates, and other unnecessary preservatives. Most importantly, women love the taste* – greatly improving the patient experience and increasing adherence to gestational diabetes screening.

Media Contact

Cailee French, The Fresh Test, 207-399-7622, Cailee@thefreshtest.com

SOURCE The Fresh Test