DEBORAH THOMAS-FELIX: THE RULES OF LABOR
Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix composes a book that covers topics related to the laws of labor.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most essential parts that play a role in the success of a company is a safe and trustful work environment. Rules and policies must be abided by employees for as long as it is implemented in a fair and just manner.
Labor Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace include discussions on warnings, suspension from work, summary dismissal, the right to be heard, the unilateral alteration of terms and conditions of employment, and the maternity protection at work and the rights of working women in regions across the world. Author Deborah Thomas-Felix explains the importance of these laws and rights to provide knowledge and information for employees that are dealing with injustice in their work environment.
Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix became the youngest person in Trinidad and Tobago to be elevated to the bench as Magistrate. She soon achieved the status of Senior Magistrate within four years and became the first woman to be appointed Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission. Thomas-Felix was appointed in the year 2020 as a Member of the International Monetary Fund Administrative Tribunal (IMFAT). Deborah Thomas-Felix is also a specialist who worked in international labor standards conventions and recommendations in the International Labour Organization. Aside from her number of achievements, she is among seventy of the most respected alumni in the region to be awarded Outstanding Leadership by the University of the West Indies.
Grab a copy of Deborah Thomas-Felix's Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations on Amazon now.
