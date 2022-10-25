Governor Phil Scott, Department of Labor, and McClure Foundation Announce ‘Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs’

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) and the McClure Foundation announced the release of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by VDOL and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of $22.55/hour and have at least 500 openings over the next decade.

“We have tens of thousands of good paying jobs available in Vermont, and it’s critical we do whatever we can to help Vermonters find pathways to these meaningful careers,” said Governor Scott. “Growing our workforce needs to be a top priority, so we can grow our economy and afford the investments we want to make in the future.”

The Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation, an affiliate of the Vermont Community Foundation, have partnered since 2014 to produce the Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs list, providing the brochure as a career exploration resource for students and jobseekers across Vermont and for those interested in moving to the state.

“No matter where someone is on their career path – whether just starting out, highly-experienced, or considering a change - Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs is a great place to begin,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “And, to help with that journey, the Department of Labor has job specialists across the state ready to connect jobseekers with opportunities that fit their experience, interests, and needs. Thank you to the McClure Foundation for their ongoing partnership, so that this valuable information can make it into the hands of Vermont’s future workforce.”

The McClure Foundation facilitates the distribution of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs print brochure to area schools, partner organizations, and by request to individuals.

“We are excited to join Governor Scott and the Department of Labor in once again announcing Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs,” said McClure Foundation executive director Carolyn Weir. “This partnership is all about promoting the diversity of meaningful work experiences that exist in Vermont and helping support people accessing these jobs and the education and training programs that lead to them.”

The Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs brochure includes information on median wages, number of projected openings, and minimum education requirements. The data reveals that Vermont’s promising jobs typically require training or education beyond high school – whether on-the-job training, a short-term credential such as a certificate, a registered apprenticeship, an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree, or beyond.

The promising occupations with the most projected openings over the next 10 years include: K-12 teachers (7,850), bookkeeping and accounting clerks (5,320), carpenters (4,460), and registered nurses (4,460). The full list of occupations is based on VDOL’s Long-Term Occupational Projections, which was released in September 2022.

“These projections estimate where growth and shifts in employment will occur based on a number of factors”, said VDOL Economic and Labor Market Information Director Mathew Barewicz. “These include economic growth, in particular as a result of post-pandemic circumstances, as well as other changes, like retirements or job transfers. In Vermont, our labor force is down about 20,000 from its pre-pandemic high, predominately due to retirements, and in spite of an increase to in-state migration. Over the next decade, Vermont is projected to have an average of 41,123 openings per year in over 500 occupations.”

In an effort to promote career exploration, the McClure Foundation and the Department will partner to visit local high schools across Vermont in the coming months and to make the free brochures available to students, jobseekers, and those who work with them. To learn more about Vermont's Most Promising Jobs, request free copies of the brochure, and view translations of the jobs list, visit mcclurevt.org/pathways. Connect with a Department of Labor local career specialist to learn more about these careers and more jobseeker resources at labor.vermont.gov.