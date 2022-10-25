Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Grand Opening of Forest Lake Boat Access Facility 

PALMER — The Baker-Polito Administration today joined with state and local officials to celebrate the grand opening of the new Forest Lake Boat Ramp in the Town of Palmer during a ribbon cutting ceremony event. The $200,000 facility, which was constructed by the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Office of Fishing and Boating Access, includes the new boat ramp, as well as twelve parking spaces for shore anglers and cartop boats, and eight parking spaces for vehicles with trailers.

“The new Forest Lake Boat Ramp serves as a great example of the Baker-Polito Administration’s ongoing efforts to increase public access to the Commonwealth’s treasured natural resources,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “This new facility will provide excellent recreational opportunities at Forest Lake for both anglers and boaters for many years to come.”

Forest Lake is a 43-acre pond with an average depth of ten feet and a maximum depth of 26 feet. Fish within the pond include largemouth bass, chain pickerel, rainbow trout, brown trout, yellow perch, white perch, black crappie, bullhead, and sunfish. Additionally, DFG’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) stocks the pond regularly with trout.

“This boat ramp project dates back to 2020 when the Baker-Polito Administration acquired 35 acres of property along Forest Lake’s northeast shore,” said Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon. “I would like to thank the Kerrigan family, who sold the land to the agency for conservation, DFG staff at the Office of Fishing and Boating Access, and the Town of Palmer, who assisted in the management of the access area, which will greatly benefit the public.”

The 35-acre property provides shore fishing opportunities from the beach along River Street and at other points at the east side of the lake. The parking area and boat access serve shore anglers, trailered boats, canoes, and kayaks. DFG is also planning to construct a handicapped accessible shore fishing platform on the property in the spring of 2023 that will support learn-to-fish events sponsored by MassWildlife.

“I am glad to see the results of many conversations and much hard work. This ramp will ensure that our recreation and sporting communities are able to enjoy Forest Lake and the surrounding natural resources for years to come,” said State Senator Anne Gobi (D-Spencer). “I would like to note special thanks to the Office of Fishing and Boating Access for their hard work through the engineering, design, and construction of the ramp.”

“I am pleased to welcome this new boat ramp and excited to improve access to a great recreational destination,” said State Representative Todd Smola (R-Warren).

Throughout the Commonwealth, DFG’s Office of Fishing and Boating Access provides recreational opportunities along Massachusetts’ 1,200-mile seashore and to hundreds of lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. The agency oversees approximately 300 boat and canoe launch sites, shore fishing areas, and recreational fishing piers. For a full list of sites and more information about them, please visit the Office of Fishing and Boating Access’ webpage.

The Department of Fish and Game is responsible for promoting the conservation and enjoyment of the Commonwealth's natural resources. DFG carries out this mission through land protection and wildlife habitat management, management of inland and marine fish and wildlife species, and ecological restoration of fresh water, salt water, and terrestrial habitats. DFG promotes enjoyment of the Massachusetts environment through outdoor skills workshops, fishing festivals and other educational programs, and by enhancing access to the Commonwealth's rivers, lakes, and coastal waters.

###