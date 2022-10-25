The Rosendin Foundation President Recognized as 2022 Woman of the Year

Jolsna Thomas of The Rosendin Foundation accepts Luna Award in Austin The Rosendin Foundation President Jolsna Thomas and her husband, Judge George C. Thomas

The president of The Rosendin Foundation was recognized as 2022 Woman of the Year A/C/E Luna Award by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association in Austin.

I want to congratulate all of the amazing women who were recognized by the association for their impactful work as we continue pushing the needle of meaningful initiatives.” — Jolsna Thomas, President of The Rosendin Foundation