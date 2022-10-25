The Rosendin Foundation President Recognized as 2022 Woman of the Year
The president of The Rosendin Foundation was recognized as 2022 Woman of the Year A/C/E Luna Award by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association in Austin.
I want to congratulate all of the amazing women who were recognized by the association for their impactful work as we continue pushing the needle of meaningful initiatives.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosendin Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit incorporated to positively impact communities through financial grants and volunteer work, is proud to announce its President, Jolsna Thomas, has been selected as the 2022 Woman of the Year A/C/E Luna Award by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association in Austin. Thomas was recognized for continuously demonstrating a personal commitment to impacting her local communities through meaningful initiatives.
“I want to congratulate all of the amazing women who were recognized by the association for their impactful work throughout industries. To be recognized for your accomplishments is a high achievement as we continue pushing the needle of meaningful initiatives,” said Jolsna Thomas, President of The Rosendin Foundation. “I would like to thank the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association for recognizing me with this distinguished award. To all of my colleagues at The Rosendin Foundation, I appreciate your continuous work as we make lasting impacts throughout our communities.”
Thomas has consistently been recognized by the Hispanic Contractors Association for her efforts to educate women about career opportunities in construction. A former Business Development manager for electrical contractor Rosendin, Thomas serves on numerous boards and volunteers with the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Austin Chapter as a DEI Committee Member and organizer of the annual construction camp for girls in Austin, TX. She continues to identify new approaches to impacting communities throughout the country, as she champions change.
The Rosendin Foundation is a 501(3)(c) charitable arm of Rosendin Holdings, the parent company of Rosendin, one of the nation’s largest design-build specialty electrical contractors, and Modular Power Solutions (MPS), one of the nation’s largest electrical manufacturing companies.
Under her leadership, The Rosendin Foundation has donated over $700,000 to nonprofit organizations in communities where Rosendin and MPS employees live and work. Funding comes primarily from contributions made by Rosendin Holdings, as well as employees, retirees, and Foundation fundraisers. Grant and emergency grant applications are available on the foundation’s website at https://www.therosendinfoundation.org/grants.
About The Rosendin Foundation:
Rosendin Holdings formed The Rosendin Foundation in 2020 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation to act as its charitable arm for which all charitable giving would be centralized or guided. This includes Rosendin Electric, Inc. (Rosendin) and Modular Power Solutions (MPS). Although the corporation is based in San Jose, California, The Rosendin Foundation provides funding to non-profit organizations across the United States. For more information visit www.therosendinfoundation.org
About Rosendin:
Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 7,500 people, with revenues averaging $2 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, our ability to scale, and our dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential by building a culture that is diverse, safe, welcoming, and inclusive. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com
About Modular Power Solutions:
Founded in 2011, Modular Power Solutions (MPS) brings decades of combined engineering, production, and deployment experience in offsite construction. Whether it be assisting with complex BIM coordination, integrating full electrical and mechanical systems, or providing commissioning support in the factory and field, MPS aims to provide the complete solution and service required in the current construction ecosystem. Increasing demand has helped MPS branch into other markets including data centers, utility, agricultural, hospitality, and commercial office.
