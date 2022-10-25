First Poppy 2022 presented to Canada’s Governor General

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon receives ceremonial Poppy

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion presented the First Poppy of the 2022 National Poppy Campaign today to Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada. The Legion’s Dominion President, Bruce Julian presented the Poppy during an elegant ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Special guests included Veterans and Cadets.



“Her Excellency’s acceptance of the first symbolic red Poppy this year is a significant act of Remembrance, and one that will be repeated by countless Canadians in the days to come,” he said. “We are honoured by our Governor General’s support of the National Poppy Campaign.”

As viceregal patron of The Royal Canadian Legion, The Governor General pinned poppies on a number of Veterans and guests.

“I’m honoured to receive the First Poppy. Conflicts still rage and the members of the Canadian Armed Forces bravely, courageously, face the very worst so that the rest of us do not. Today and every day, I will continue to remember, honour and support our veterans and I will encourage all Canadians to do the same,” she said.

Along with Mr. Julian, Legion Grand President Vice Admiral (Ret’d) Larry Murray also pinned poppies on guests. He spoke of the importance of Remembrance during his remarks before the First Poppy presentation.

“Veterans and our fallen heroes alike will take comfort in our efforts, and those of all Canadians, to remember, and not to fear that their sacrifices will have been in vain,” he said.

The Poppy is Canada’s symbol of Remembrance for fallen military and RCMP Veterans. It reflects the country’s ongoing thankfulness for their sacrifices. Funds donated locally during the National Poppy Campaign are distributed locally, to help support Veterans and their families, communities, and to promote Remembrance.

As part of the First Poppy presentation event, Rideau Hall displayed the first ceremonial Digital Poppy. The Digital Poppy is another element of the overall National Poppy Campaign and can be personalized. The Governor General dedicated hers in memory of Our Fallen Veterans.

Funds raised through the digital initiative go to the Legion National Foundation whose mission complements that of the Legion.

The Legion’s National Poppy Campaign launches annually on the last Friday in October and will begin on October 28 this year.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

