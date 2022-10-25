Submit Release
Albert Charbonneau Appointed Area General Manager at Petit Ermitage

/EIN News/ -- West Hollywood, CA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petit Ermitage LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Albert Charbonneau as Area General Manager. 

Charbonneau will act as Grand Marshal, overseeing operations for the company’s popular Petit Ermitage West Hollywood luxury hotel and the recently acquired, Elsewhere in Topanga.

Charbonneau joins Petit Ermitage with more than 28 years of management experience in the luxury hospitality industry.  

He began his boutique hotel career managing restaurants for Starwood’s W Brands in both Los Angeles and Washington D.C. before taking on Food & Beverage leadership roles at prestigious properties including L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, Shutters on the Beach, and Ritz Carlton working directly with celebrity chefs Eric Ripert and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. 

Charbonneau is delighted to return to his LA roots, moving most recently from Puerto Rico where he helmed the exclusive Condado Ocean Club, a luxury oceanfront property in San Juan, for seven years as General Manager.

About Petit Ermitage:

Petit Ermitage is a boutique luxury hideaway located in West Hollywood’s Design District. A fusion of artistic expression and unique creature comforts, its stunning rooftop pool, restaurant, and art collection make Petit Ermitage the gathering place for artists, writers, and bon vivants.

About Elsewhere:

A transcendent 32-acre private estate in Topanga overlooking the Santa Monica Mountains, Elsewhere’s elegant bungalows and whimsical carriages transport you to another world. Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains on a biodynamic farm rich with local flora and fauna, Elsewhere is a rare epicurean destination near just south of Malibu perfect for everything from getaways to soirées. It is the ideal place to realign, decompress, and grab life by the lapels.

 


Matthew Aversa
UPRISE Media
6469245733
matthew@uprisemgmt.com

