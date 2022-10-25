Viral Nation Acquires Eight Seven Media

Acquisition of Video Production Capability Will Enhance Content Offering for Brands and Creators

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viral Nation , the global influencer marketing and technology pioneer, today announced that it has acquired Eight Seven Media, an award-winning content production company that provides full-service video creation and monetization capabilities for brands and professional athletes. Eight Seven Media has worked with some of the world’s largest brands, including the UFC, DraftKings, and ASRV, and with top talent such as Julio Rodriguez, Tyreek Hill, Sydney McLaughlin, Tyler Cameron, and many more.



Founded in 2018 by Dylan Scance, Eight Seven Media provides brands and talent with bespoke content production services. Scance initially placed an emphasis on professional athletes, supported by a vision to give sports fans unprecedented access to the lives of their favorite athletes, while simultaneously giving athlete's a voice to control their own narrative and own their content.



Eight Seven Media will expand Viral Nation’s content offering into the newly-created VN Studio. VN Studio will bring together Creative Strategy and Production talent to create an agile, technology-powered hub for content creation, distribution, and monetization across Brands, Creators, Athletes and Talent.



“Eight Seven Media’s best-in-class video production and monetization capabilities are a perfect launching pad for VN Studio,” said Lauren Crampsie, President, Viral Nation. “We are confident that our new Studio approach will be at the heart of our Viral Nation platform; mission-built to revolutionize technology for the Creator economy and the Brands who aspire to be a part of it.”

The newly-formed VN Studio will be run by Scance and Brandon Lentino, an early employee and Executive Vice President at Eight Seven Media. Scance and Lentino worked closely in the expansion of Eight Seven Media’s success through an elevated creative vision and a client-centric approach to their work with brand and talent partners.

“Our priority is ensuring that an evolving staff of thought-leading strategists, spirited creatives and agile producers operate in an environment of intoxicating creative inspiration and cutting-edge content creation,” said Lentino. “This is vital in order to facilitate the highest-quality work on behalf of Viral Nation's brand and talent partners.”

VN Studio currently includes 30 employees serving brands such as Coca-Cola and Walmart, as well as a growing roster of athletes and talent partners.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is effective immediately.

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes full-service creative agency, VN Marketing; creator and athlete-influencer management agencies, VN Talent and VN Sports; and technology division, VN Tech. With representation in eight countries and the industry's largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world's leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbells, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Brothers. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com .

