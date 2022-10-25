DEBORAH THOMAS-FELIX: LAW AND ORDER FOR A SAFE-WORKING ENVIRONMENT
Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix provides a book that guides workers to the laws of labor.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rules and policies are the key elements that play a vital role in the success of a company. While these rules and policies must be abided by employees, it is important to assure that these rules and policies are fair and just to everybody.
In Deborah Thomas-Felix’s "Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace", readers are filled with information regarding definite laws that talks about the suspension from work, summary dismissal, warnings, summary dismissal, the unilateral alterations of terms and conditions of employment, and the maternity protection at work and the rights of working women in regions across the world such as Africa, United States of America, the Arabs, Asia, and Europe. Author Deborah Thomas-Felix’s book serves as a helping hand that guides workers on the importance of labor law and provides a safe and sound working environment.
Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix has earned a Bachelor of Laws degree, a Certificate of Legal Education, a Masters of Laws degree in International Legal Studies, and an Executive Masters in Business Administration, and is certified in International Arbitration in Oil and Gas cases, Mediation and Conciliation. The author has worked with the ILO as an expert on conventions and recommendations which is very relevant to the topics discussed in her book. Thomas-Felix is also the author of the book Labour Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean: The Practice of Good Industrial Relations in the 21st Century. Thomas-Felix was appointed as a Member of the International Monetary Fund Administrative Tribunal (IMFAT) in the year 2020.
Deborah Thomas-Felix’s book surely is not to be missed! Grab a copy of Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations on Amazon by clicking here.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other