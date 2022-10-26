MCA partners with Cannabis Hub, Powered by Cleveland School of Cannabis Launches “Seed at the Table” Initiative
EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey based Non-Profit educational institution, Minority Cannabis Academy (MCA) and My First Plant, Powered by Cannabis Hub a subsidiary of the Cleveland School of Cannabis, have teamed up to create the “Seed at the Table Initiative” as part of the My First Plant home cultivation program.
MY FIRST PLANT is a 16-week intensive course where industry cultivators virtually guide individuals through the process of growing cannabis from the comfort of their homes in real time. With New York offering home cultivation, the program and partnership will surely provide a tool that will continue to give back to those who choose to participate.
“The ‘Seed at The Table’ Initiative looks to cut down the barriers of entry for disenfranchised communities by offering financial assistance for individuals to enroll in the My First Plant Program. What MCA has done in their first year is nothing short of remarkable and they embody the exact energy and approach to the industry that we promote which is the desire to collaborate across organizations and serve the cannabis industry in its entirety.” Said Tyrone Russell, president of the Cleveland School of Cannabis.
“Partnering with the Cleveland School of Cannabis and having the opportunity to offer the My First Program to our students & community is a dream come true.” Said Brendon Robinson, President & Co-Founder of Minority Cannabis Academy. “My First Plant is a hands-on, remote learning experience with a live instructor and journal to help guide you along the way, Robinson added.
Minority Cannabis Academy and Cleveland School of Cannabis aims to bring students programming that is relative to their needs and evolving marketplace. Students can expect to walk away with a full understanding of how to cultivate a Cannabis plant from seed to consumption while having a cultivation expect every step of the way. As the cannabis industry grows programs like “Seed at the Table” will be vital to creating true equity.
“Through this partnership with Cleveland School of Cannabis, the “Seed at the Table” Initiative, will be providing access to affordable and clean cannabis.” Said Stanley Okoro, Vice President of Minority Cannabis Academy. “With the appropriate knowledge and resources, our community can be empowered to take their health into their own hands. This at-home, hands-on learning experience provides everything needed to learn home cultivation from the 16-week course instructor, to the necessary supplies. We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership, and our joint efforts to create a more accessible and equitable cannabis industry.” Said Stanley Okoro, vice president of Minority Cannabis Academy.
“We have seen many Social Equity initiatives that have fallen short and have not provided folks the foundation that will set them up for success. From my experience with over 750 graduates from our CSC program that quality foundation education will give folks the skill they need to position for better opportunities” said Kevin Greene VP of Cleveland School of Cannabis.
To enhance success, participants will receive a fully equipped grow tent, soil and nutrients, weekly instruction, and a few surprises to that guides them on their journey.
“The purpose is to help participants become self-sufficient and more educated about the process of taking charge of their health and what they put into their body” remarked Russell.
More about Minority Cannabis Academy – https://minoritycannabisacademy.org/
More about My First Plant - https://cannahubedu.com/mca/
