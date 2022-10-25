DEBORAH THOMAS-FELIX: THE RIGHTS OF A WORKER
Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix provides a helping hand for employees that have been mistreated by their environment.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several employees that are constantly treated unjustly and inhumanely by their company. Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix composes a book that guides workers to their rights with an expounded discussion on labor laws.
In "Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace", laws regarding suspension from work, summary dismissal, warnings, summary dismissal, the unilateral alterations of terms and conditions of employment, and maternity protection at work and the rights of working women in regions across the world such as Africa, United States of America, the Arabs, Asia, and Europe are discussed by author Deborah Thomas-Felix. Each employee has a right to stand up to their company once treated unfairly and Thomas-Felix explains the importance of labor law to provide sufficient information to hardworking employees.
Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix has earned a Bachelor of Laws degree, a Certificate of Legal Education, a Masters of Laws degree in International Legal Studies, and an Executive Masters in Business Administration, and is certified in International Arbitration in Oil and Gas cases, Mediation and Conciliation. The author, Deborah Thomas-Felix, has shared her expertise on good industrial relations and labour law in conventions and recommendations while working with the ILO. Thomas-Felix became the first woman to be appointed Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission and was soon appointed President of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago. Thomas-Felix is also the author of the book Labour Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean: The Practice of Good Industrial Relations in the 21st Century.
