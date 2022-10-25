Read more about Arrest Made in May 2021 Cairo Murder Investigation

Cairo, GA (October 11, 2022) – ﻿ On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cairo Police Department arrested Christopher Tyreq James, age 18, of Cairo, GA. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in relation to the death of Derrick Herring, which occurred on May 10, 2021, in the 800 block of 8th Street NW, Cairo, GA.

The Cairo Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in this investigation. GBI special agents and Cairo Police Department officers followed leads and processed evidence which led to the warrants for James. James was taken to the Grady County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.