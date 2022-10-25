Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,913 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Arrest Made in May 2021 Cairo Murder Investigation

Cairo, GA (October 11, 2022) – ﻿ On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cairo Police Department arrested Christopher Tyreq James, age 18, of Cairo, GA. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in relation to the death of Derrick Herring, which occurred on May 10, 2021, in the 800 block of 8th Street NW, Cairo, GA.

The Cairo Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in this investigation. GBI special agents and Cairo Police Department officers followed leads and processed evidence which led to the warrants for James. James was taken to the Grady County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about Arrest Made in May 2021 Cairo Murder Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.