South Beach Beard Offers Solutions to Get Rid of Beard Dandruff
South Beach Beard provides a range of grooming kits, oil for beard growth, and anti-dandruff beard wash made from herbal extracts.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From ancient India to Vikings, long beards and scalp hair were men's identities. Come the 21st century; the beard has again become a cultural phenomenon around the globe. The development of a fine beard is a feat worthy of recognition. However, the process is far from complete once the appropriate length or style has been attained. Growing a beard is not simply about stopping shaving for a few weeks. Men need to know how to keep their beards healthy and fresh. Some of the biggest, most lustrous beards can have dandruff. The skin beneath that impressive mane is often malnourished and starved for moisture. Therefore, the beard needs proper nourishment and care to maintain its health and growth. Although the market is flooded with beard products, finding reliable and effective solutions without chemicals and paraben can be difficult. Nonetheless, some companies like South Beach Beard aims to change that with products made of nutrient-rich herbal extracts and keratin-infused solutions.
Dandruff is a common skin condition that tends to affect the scalp. It's known for causing red, flaky skin that's often itchy. The same can happen to facial hair, causing white flakes and itching in the beard. Beard dandruff is a very real thing that can affect even the most veteran facial hair authorities. Unfortunately, it is a sneaky ailment, catching unwanted attention before men realize it's there. It is mainly because while bountiful facial hair acts as a defense against the sun—a natural SPF, it also creates a barrier to a necessary skincare regimen, which would otherwise keep the face nourished and smooth.
Human skin contains a microbe called Malassezia globosa. This fungus grows in oily areas with lots of sebaceous glands, including the scalp and face. The fungus helps break down sebum, oil produced by the sebaceous glands. This process leaves behind oleic acid, which irritates some people's skin. In addition, people with naturally oily skin are likely to have more M. globosa microbes, leading to more oleic acid. Some people's skin also has a faster rate of cell turnover. This refers to how often the skin cells regenerate. Generally, a cell turnover cycle takes about 30 days. When the process speeds up, it can lead to an accumulation of dead skin cells. Men with flakes in their beards without any red or irritated skin underneath may have dry skin. In other cases, not washing the beard enough can cause a buildup of oils and skin cells.
Getting rid of dandruff in beard involves a plan to remove dead skin cells while controlling extra oil to prevent new flakes from forming. This consists of regular exfoliation, washing, and moisturizing for most people. However, regardless of the chosen routine or products, it is essential to remember that it might be a week or two until the results are visible.
Exfoliation is a process that helps remove dead skin cells, including those that cause dandruff. Men with dandruff in their beards can make this the first step of their routine by using a beard brush. In addition to getting rid of dead skin, a beard brush will also help distribute oils from the skin. This can make the hair of the beard softer and easier to manage. Before cleaning the beard, gently massage the skin with a brush. It is crucial to ensure not to scrub the beard too hard. That can make dandruff worse.
Washing is a fundamental part of skin hygiene. The scalp shampoo can be applied to the beard too. However, some people might want to opt for a medicated shampoo designed to treat dandruff. Using extra hot water to rinse the shampoo can further irritate the skin. Lukewarm or room-temperature water would be ideal for this step.
The final and most vital step in maintaining the beard dandruff-free is to moisturize it regularly. After shampooing, moisturizers aid in rehydrating and protecting the skin. However, applying lotion to the beard without leaving a lot of residue can be difficult. It does not apply as cleanly nor absorb as quickly as the rest of the face. Therefore, it is better to use oil in its place. Beard oil acts as a conditioner and softens beard hair. But not just any beard oil would do the trick. Carefully formulated, potent oil from industry experts such as South Beach Beard can make a difference. Their Keratin beard oil is infused with rare and rich ingredients like Keratin, Pomegranate Seed Oil, Babassu Oil, and Rosehip Oil. It ensures healthy beard growth and leaves the facial hair looking radiant.
Besides helping rid of stubborn dandruff, beard oil can be helpful for multiple reasons. Nourishment and hydration are two essential things a beard requires to grow well. Beard oil provides the required nourishment to the beard and helps soften the facial hair to make it more manageable. When men grow a beard, the hair absorbs any moisture from the skin, and due to this, the skin begins to dry out, and without any moisture replenishment, it becomes dry and broken. It is a go-to grooming product for many bearded men and is considered an all-in-one solution to maintaining a healthy beard. No matter the length of the beard, including a high-quality beard oil from a reputed brand like South Beach Beard is a great way to keep the beard soft, skin moisturized, and itch-free while reducing and eliminating beard dandruff.
Beard hair can grow at different angles and lengths. Some men style their beards to the shape of their face, while others simply allow them to grow as it pleases. There is no right or wrong; beard oil will soften the hair to make it more supple and controllable.
When men grow a beard, it covers up a part of the face, and sometimes the skin beneath is forgotten. In addition, the constant cleaning and washing of the beard and hard water minerals from showering can leave the skin dry, itchy, and flaky. Without restoring the skin's barrier through beard oils or a beard balm, it is common to experience a range of issues such as beard dandruff, dry, brittle hair, beard itch, and potential patchiness beard hair falls out, and sometimes even folliculitis. Like the one from South Beach Beard, good beard oil can help prevent the redness and irritation of harsh chemicals from shampoos or day-to-day environmental changes. In addition, it does not interfere with sebum production and does not clog pores, so it can help cleanse and nourish skin prone to breakouts.
About South Beach Beard
Along with a profound desire to provide its customers with the best products, South Beach Beard wanted to create a community dedicated to uplifting its members. As a result, South Beach Beard has revolutionized the men's grooming industry with premium and effective products since 2018. Its chemical-free beard growth solutions, nutrient-rich oils, and grooming kits help maintain the style and health of men's facial hair. In addition, the company offers several innovative beard growth and anti-dandruff solutions, such as Keratin-infused beard oil, vitamins, carrier oils, and beard balms.
