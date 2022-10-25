Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Warns Parents About Rainbow Fentanyl Ahead of Halloween



Approx. 15,000 pills seized by the DEA were found in candy containers. – U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Law enforcement nationwide is seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs are being found in toy and candy boxes. With Halloween around the corner, Attorney General Moody held a news conference today in Tampa to spread the word about the danger rainbow fentanyl poses to kids and young adults.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Halloween can be scary, but nowhere near as scary as rainbow colored fentanyl that looks like candy and can be lethal in minute doses. Whether these drugs are being transported in candy boxes or mixed with other common drugs and sold to unsuspecting users, the threat posed to the safety of kids and young adults is very real. Just one pill laced with fentanyl can kill, so parents please talk to your children about the dangers posed by this extremely lethal drug.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “While children are focused on what costume they’ll wear and what goodies they’ll pick up while trick-or-treating, I urge parents to make sure to focus on their safety this Halloween. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to walk in groups, never eat open or homemade treats, look both ways before crossing the street, and if you’re driving, please take extra caution to look out for those little ghosts or goblins.”

Families Against Fentanyl Founder James Rauh said, "Illicit fentanyl is already the number one cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45, and now we're seeing an alarming increase in news reports of toddlers being killed by this poison, unaware of what they're ingesting. I commend Attorney General Moody for calling attention to this dangerous threat, and taking action to save lives from this scourge."



Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid and just two milligrams can be deadly. In the last few months, law enforcement seized nearly

85 pounds of fentanyl

in Florida, enough to kill everyone in 66 of Florida’s 67 counties. Extreme precaution must be taken as even the

DEA is warning parents about rainbow fentanyl

after recently seizing

12,000 fentanyl pills in popular Halloween candy packages at the Los Angeles airport

, approximately

15,000 colored-fentanyl pills in Nerds candy boxes and Skittles candy bags

, as well as another approximately

15,000 rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in Lego toy boxes

—all within the last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that more than

100,000 U.S. citizens died

from drug overdose deaths in 2021 alone. Most of these deaths can be traced to synthetic opioids—fentanyl being the main catalyst.

Earlier in October

, a 10-month-old infant ingested fentanyl and died in Palm Beach County.

In January

, first responders took three Connecticut middle schoolers to the hospital after an exposure to fentanyl.

In September of 2021

, a grand jury in Colorado indicted two parents after a toddler died from ingesting exposed fentanyl in the home.

While cases of dangerous substances being placed in trick-or-treat baskets may be rare, parents SHOULD ALWAYS inspect Halloween candy. It is uncommon, but there have been reports of drugs being found in trick-or-treating baskets, like in

New Jersey

, where a mom found heroin in son's Halloween candy. In

Wisconsin

, a parent found meth in a trick-or-treat bag and caused an entire town to throw away gathered Halloween candy. With massive amounts of fentanyl flooding in from Mexico, we know that deadly drugs are more available than years past. Attorney General Moody suggests parents follow the safety tips below:

Throw away any candy that has already been opened or seems to have been tampered with;

Make sure children always remain in eyesight of parents and the other adults in the group; and

Teach kids how to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Attorney General Moody asks parents to speak with their older children and young adults about the dangers of illicit drug use. Parents should:

Make clear rules and consequences for children. Even if it is scary for a child, the illicit drugs are far scarier;

Keep it age-appropriate—a drug talk with a child in middle school will be quite different from one with a high schooler or college student;

Talk about how dangerous addiction is and how just one pill can kill; and

Reassure children that they are free to talk about the subject at home because keeping an open conversation is a healthy way to build trust.

Attorney General Moody recently recognized Red Ribbon Week, a nationally recognized event to support drug-free lives for all Americans. Attorney General Moody highlighted multiple resources for parents to utilize to help have conversations with their children about the dangers of drug use. For more information, click

here

.

Attorney General Moody released the Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit for parents to help protect children from digital drug dealers online. The toolkit highlights how drug dealers utilize social media to sell illicit substances and warns that those substances may contain deadly amounts of synthetic opioids. To view the Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit, click here .