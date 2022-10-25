Freestar Welcomes its First Chief Financial Officer

Finance Veteran Matthew Wells Named CFO

PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced today that it has hired 20-year finance and corporate development expert Matthew Wells as the company's first Chief Financial Officer. Wells will oversee the company's finance and accounting functions, develop financial planning and analysis capabilities, and pursue strategic opportunities to fuel the company's rapid growth.



Prior to Freestar, Wells held the same role at Jukin Media and senior leadership positions at Vopak and in PricewaterhouseCoopers' Deals Advisory practice. After receiving his MBA from UCLA Anderson, he also advised various lower/middle-market companies and early-stage start-ups. In his most recent position as CFO at Jukin Media, he oversaw the company's accounting and finance functions, financial planning and analysis, and strategic objectives such as M&A activity and the company's ultimate sale to Trusted Media Brands in 2021.

“I am excited to join Freestar as it continues to solidify its position as one of the most comprehensive and fastest growing companies in the ad tech space,” said Wells “I look forward to helping fuel the company's expansion and building on the momentum it’s seen in recent years by uncovering new opportunities to expand the business.”

“We are thrilled to have Matt join the team to take our accounting and finance functions to the next level. His extensive experience is a perfect complement to the other members of the team and will help us continue to grow both organically and through additional acquisitions,” said Freestar CEO Kurt Donnell. “Freestar continues to bring new solutions to market and expand internationally quarter after quarter, so it is the perfect time for Matt to join us and help navigate this next stage of the company’s evolution.”

For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestar.com or email marketing@freestar.com .

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar’s ever expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

