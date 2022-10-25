Iowa's First 1 Percent Lists Franchise Opens in Des Moines
Husband and Wife team Ben and Jordan Bjorholm are onto a good thing, having worked successfully in Des Moines and Central Iowa real estate for over 1 0 years.
At 1 Percent Lists Dream Street, clients' needs and interests always come first. We provide exceptional service without cutting corners, so the client always gets more than what they pay for.”16828 ALPINE CT., IA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful husband and wife team, Ben and Jordan Bjorholm, are one of the newest owners of a shiny new 1 Percent Lists franchise, bringing the nation's third fastest growing discount real estate brokerage to Iowa for the first time. Discount real estate brokerages have historically had an uphill battle when breaking into new markets. Ben and Jordan are finding this is not the case for them. Family-owned, One Percent Lists Dreamstreet, Ben and Jordan's brokerage, presents a unique value proposition to its real estate clients. Unlike traditional brokerages that charge a full six-percent listing commission (three percent for the buyer's side and three percent for the seller's side), 1 Percent Lists only charges a 1-percent listing fee on the selling side. Sellers are free to determine the commission for the buyer's agent, allowing full flexibility to pay anywhere from two to three percent to the agent who produces the buyer. 1 Percent Lists Dream Street is able to create and offer this value proposition, whereby a seller can save anywhere from two to three percent on the sale of their home which can be in the range of tens of thousands of dollars. Those funds can be used to (a) lower the home's price making it all the more desirable, (b) offer buyer's incentives without breaking the seller's bank, (c) or just to keep that equity in your pocket. Days are long gone when it made sense to pay upwards of thirty-thousand dollars in commissions on a half-million dollar home sale. "Discount commission real estate is the way of the future," says Jordan Bjorholm.
How is 1 Percent Lists Dream Street able to offer such a discount to its clients? The main reason is by doing what works and not doing what doesn't. Everybody knows certain things don't work to sell homes anymore (open houses, newspaper ads, broker walk-throughs), plus, technology has paved the way for numerous advances in software and tools available to the Agent/Broker to make the job of selling a home more streamlined and efficient. Some agents may say that a discount brokerage "must" cut corners somewhere to save money -- and that's true -- but it doesn't require cutting back on providing the highest level of customer service to every client. "We provide the exact same services as the majority of our competitors, just at a lower price," says Ben Bjorholm. "It's not a customer requirement to save tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commissions, but we think it's the right thing to do."
Gone are the days of paying twenty or more thousand dollars for real estate representation. The typical 1 Percent Lists client saves approximately $15,000 on average when selling their home. That's a lot of money, and it creates a lot of flexibility for the seller. Real estate professionals know all too well that "looking out for their client's interests first" is part of the game. So if doing the same work at a lower price serves the client better, it's a win-win for everyone. Having an extra $15 grand to play with at the closing table can go a long way toward solving last-minute problems if they pop up. These funds can "potentially" be used for buyer's incentives to help close the deal, for repairs or improvements necessary to sell the home, or, certainly not the worst thing for the client, to save the money and simply keep it in their own pocket. What other real estate company offers that kind of flexibility for their clients?
And although a new franchise, Dream Street has always been a discount model brokerage. Staying on top of real estate trends in an ever-changing market has always been at the forefront of their business. By partnering with the team at 1 Percent Lists, Dream Street received the resources to do that on a much larger scale. Ever dedicated to his clients, Ben Bjorholm first earned his real estate license in 2012, with his wife, Jordan, obtaining hers in 2019. Ben and Jordan purchased their franchise recently this year in 2022 and are excited to be a part of a team that brings such exceptional value to their clients.
