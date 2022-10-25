MindRhythm Expands Stroke License to Include Diagnosis and Recovery From Concussion
EINPresswire.com/ -- MindRhythm, a medical device technology company focused on preventing neurological injury, announces today the expansion of its exclusive worldwide stroke licensing agreement with University of California San Francisco (UCSF) to include concussion. The agreement was originally executed in December 2020 to support the successful development of MindRhythm’s Harmony headset for the detection of stroke following preliminary results from research. Similar data from concussion studies conducted by Dr. Wade Smith, MD, PhD, at UCSF also reveals the exciting clinical potential for the diagnosis and management of concussion. The studies show changes in the pattern in the brain called the HeadPulse, discovered by MindRhythm, when damaged by concussion or stroke.
The significance of expanding the license is considerable. Nearly 4 million concussions occur each year in the United States with an increasing understanding of their long-term effects. Upwards of 90% of concussion victims do not lose consciousness resulting in more than 40% of athletes returning to play while their brains are still injured. If a second concussion occurs during the period of recovery, it can result in permanent brain damage or death. The development of a novel device such as MindRhythm’s Harmony headset, that can effectively indicate when it is safe to return to normal activity, has the potential to preserve neurological function.
“Measurement of the HeadPulse continues to reveal insights into multiple neurological illnesses including large vessel stroke and traumatic brain injury” says Dr. Smith. “Working with a commercial entity allows UCSF to translate these novel discoveries to improve the health of patients worldwide.”
MindRhythm CEO John Keane adds, “We are excited to expand this strategic partnership with UCSF to include concussion. In continuing our mission as a brain wellness company, we intend to leverage the university's research capabilities and adapt MindRhythm technology to effectively monitor recovery following brain injury.”
MindRhythm, was founded by John Keane, Dr. Wade Smith MD, PhD, and Dr. Paul Lovoi, PhD in 2019 as a brain wellness company. The company's initial focus is in optimizing stroke triage in the prehospital setting. MindRhythm’s Harmony device in development is a novel, non-invasive, diagnostic medical device that can identify a variety of neurological conditions by monitoring a specific waveform found in the brain discovered by MindRhythm. In stroke, the intent is to optimize time to treatment by accurately identifying LVO stroke prehospital. In concussion, the focus is on preventing secondary injury by monitoring recovery.
To learn more about MindRhythm, visit https://mindrhythm.com
ABOUT UCSF
UC San Francisco (UCSF) is a leading university dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. It includes top-ranked graduate schools of dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy; a graduate division with nationally renowned programs in basic, biomedical, translational and population sciences; and a preeminent biomedical research enterprise. It also includes UCSF Health, which comprises three top-ranked hospitals – UCSF Medical Center and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland – as well as Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. UCSF faculty also provide all physician care at the public Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, and the SF VA Medical Center. The UCSF Fresno Medical Education Program is a major branch of the University of California, San Francisco’s School of Medicine. Please visit www.ucsf.edu/news.
ABOUT MINDRHYTHM
MindRhythm is a medical technology company focused on preventing neurological injury. Founded by world-renowned scientific experts with significant commercialization success, MindRhythm’s monitoring technology provides real-time visibility to life-threatening situations at home, prehospital, in the operating room, and on the field. MindRhythm’s technology allows clinicians to intervene, optimize and manage care to prevent brain damage. Collaborating with the healthcare community, MindRhythm looks to apply a systematic approach to reducing time to treatment in strokes and monitor neurological health during recovery from injury. Together, let’s save lives and improve the quality of life: https://mindrhythm.com
