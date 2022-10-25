Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter 2022
Results for the Third Quarter 2022 | €67.9m
Organic Growth (i) | + 28.9%
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
KEY FIGURES
For the third quarter of 2022, Consolidated Revenue amounts to €67.9m and the consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.2 % or €8.3m.
At 30 September, Consolidated Revenue is €199.9m with a Consolidated Profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.8% or €25.5m.
THIRD QUARTER ACCOUNTS
|Consolidated Q3 | non audited figures
|€m
|2022 (2)
|2021
|Organic Growth (1)
|Revenue
|67.9
|55.9
|+ 28.9%
|EBITDA
|8.3
|7.2
|-
|EBITDA margin
|12.2%
|12.8%
|-
(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
(2) no longer include the Revenue of Sword GRC, which was sold in April 2022.
ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
|Consolidated YTD | non audited figures
|€m
|2022 (2)
|2021
|Organic Growth (1)
|Revenue
|199.9
|154.9
|+ 26.3%
|EBITDA
|25.5
|20.3
|-
|EBITDA margin
|12.8%
|13.1%
|-
(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
(2) including €6.5m of Revenue from Sword GRC, sold in April 2022.
ANALYSIS
Successful acquisitions in 2021-2022, note that the acquisitions are all within the Group’s profitability standards and therefore have no impact on consolidated profitability.
The 12.8% profitability in Q3 2021 was due to the consolidation of Sword GRC. Without this entity the 2022 profitability is similar to the 2021 profitability.
The Revenue of €6.5m from Sword GRC, sold in 2022, is included in YTD Revenue. Without this company, YTD revenue is €193.4m and profitability is 12.2%.
Clients needs remain strong and Sword continues to be recognised in its markets.
2022 OUTLOOK
For 2022, The Group has revised its Revenue target to €260m.
Agenda
25/01/23
2022 Q4 Revenue
2022 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris





