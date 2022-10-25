Date Issued: October 25, 2022

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers, caregivers and health care providers not to use the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed by Whele LLC (doing business as Perch) due to the risks of injury, including electric shocks, skin burns, rashes or irritation.

On October 24, 2022, Whele LLC announced a recall of over 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022. These products were sold online through Amazon.com and Walmart.com with the following model and lot numbers:

Description Model Number Lot Numbers Blue Electric Heating Pad:

Large (12" x 24") MB-001 (NA-H1121B) 210108 210109 210110 210111 210201 210202 210203 210204 210301 210401 210402 210403 210302 210303 210304 210305 210306 210307 210308 210309 210310 210405 210406 210407 210501 210502 210801 210802 210803 210804 210805 210806 210901 210902 210904 210905 210906 210903 210907 210908 210909 210910 210911 210912 211001 211002 211003 211004 211005 211006 211007 211008 211009 211010 211101 211102 211103 211104 211105 211106 211107 211108 211201 211202 211203 211204 211205 211206 211207 220101 220201 220103 Blue Electric Heating Pad: Extra-Large (12" x 24") MB-002 (NA-H21C) 210901 211001 Grey Electric Heating Pad: Large (12" x 24") PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2 (NA-H1121B) 220103

The product model and lot numbers can be found directly on the heating pad listed in black text beneath the product instructions.

Recommendations for Patients, Caregivers and Health Care Providers Who May Have the Recalled Electric Heating Pad

Check your heating pad to determine if you have a recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pad. If you have this product, stop using it and follow the recommendations in the recall notice.

Do NOT use the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads.

Do NOT purchase the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads.

Consumers with questions about this recall can call 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm EST, or email mightyblissheatingpad7692@sedgwick.com.

Recommendations for Patients, Caregivers and Health Care Providers When Using Any Electric Heating Pad

Always follow the safety instructions included with your electric heating pad.

Use the electric heating pad for only 15-20 mins at a time to avoid the risk of burns.

Stop using the heating pad if you notice any frayed wires, holes, or tears.

Stop using the device if sparking occurs.

Make sure there is no water nearby the heating pad when it is being used.

Always start with the lowest setting and turn up the heat only if it is needed.

Place towels between the heating pad and skin to help reduce the risk of burns.

Never sleep with the heating pad on.

Do not use the heating pad nearby an oxygen tank.

Do not use pins, nails, thumbtacks or other metal items to puncture the heating pad.

If the heating pad has a fabric cover, keep the fabric cover on the heating pad.

Do not let children use the heating pad unsupervised.

If you experience any adverse events with use of any electric heating pad, please report the event to the FDA. Prompt reporting of adverse events can help the FDA identify and better understand the risks associated with these products.

Device Description

A standard electric heating pad is a flexible device containing electrical elements that produce heat. It may have a fabric cover, a timing device for automatic shut-off, and may include heat-retaining material such as gel, fluid, or vegetable matter to help distribute the heat evenly across the heating pad surface.

Safety Concerns with Using Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads

Use of the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads could lead to serious adverse events including skin burns, electric shock, and other product malfunctions.

To date, the FDA is not aware of any deaths associated with the use of this product. The FDA is aware of reports of injuries and potential hazards associated with the use of Mighty Bliss electric heating pads.

The FDA is aware that the firm received 286 customer complaints between July 2021 to September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems. 31 of these complaints reported injuries such as electric shocks, burns, and rashes or skin irritation.

FDA Actions

The FDA will continue to work with Whele LLC and will keep the public informed if significant new information becomes available.

Reporting Problems with Your Device

If you experience a problem with a heating pad, including the recalled heating pad, or any medical device, the FDA encourages you to report the problem through the MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Form.

Health care personnel employed by facilities that are subject to the FDA's user facility reporting requirements should follow the reporting procedures established by their facilities.

Questions?

If you have questions, email the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) at DICE@FDA.HHS.GOV or call 800-638-2041 or 301-796-7100.