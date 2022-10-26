Crypto Tutors' Crypto for the Culture Conference Speakers to Include Arthur Hayes and Cathie Wood
Breaking Down Barriers with Crypto Diversity Conference Free For EveryoneORLANDO, FL, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few years, Lisa Francoeur and Nina Blankenship, the Co-Founders of Crypto Tutors, were on a mission to attend over 30 of the world’s most prominent crypto conferences. Throughout that process, they noticed that the majority of speakers and attendees lacked diverse representation. They also found that conferences typically cost between $500-$10K to enter, restricting access to all but the wealthy and well-connected. The promise of crypto is to increase global financial inclusivity, and the conferences that were currently on the market weren’t living up to that expectation. With that in mind, Crypto Tutors launched the first Crypto Diversity Conference, called Crypto For The Culture, a Free & Virtual Crypto Diversity Conference which aims to break down barriers for underrepresented speakers and attendees, and to grant access to diverse thought leaders that move the industry forward as well as crypto curious individuals yearning for trustworthy crypto education. Last year 92% of attendees considered themselves diverse and 46% were female. This is unlike any other cryptocurrency conference. This year attendance is expected to grow from 30,000 to 90,000.
Crypto For The Culture will be taking place live on November 3rd from 12-8 pm EDT.
Key speakers include:
-Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder of BitMEX
-Cathie Wood, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer, ARK Investment
-Chris Lyons, President Web3 Media, a16z crypto
-Michael Rihani, Bitcoin Product Lead, Cash App
-Amena Ross, Head of Policy at Cash App
-Sterling Ingui, Product Area Leader, Next Generation of Retirement of Fidelity
-Ashely Glover, Director Talent Acquisition Leader at Fidelity
-Dr. Green, Captain of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves
-Summer Watson, President of AKU NFT
-Abigail Wessel, Lead Product Manager of Gemini
-Danny Brown Wolf, Chief of Staff at Uplandme
-Nyola Hayes, Long Neckie, Time 100 Women of the Year
-Kristin Potocki, R&D at Arculus
“DeFi All Odds will offer success stories, actionable take-aways, strategies to navigate these economic headwinds and access to careers in crypto. Crypto Tutors has curated a roster of blockbuster crypto thought-leaders in blockchain and everyone is invited!” – Co-Founder, Lisa Francoeur
Topics include DeFi All Odds, Overcoming the Crypto Winter, The Business of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Bitcoin Halving, Careers In Crypto, NFT’s & Gaming, Legislation and Governance, Crypto Security, Success Stories, Technical Analysis and Trading, Crypto Rewards, Crypto Taxes, and Crypto Venture Capital & Funding.
Everyone is invited. RSVP for free at https://www.cryptofortheculture.io/
