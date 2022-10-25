BrainGu Founder Named as Washington Exec Pinnacle Award Finalist

BrainGu Founder and Engineering Fellow, Matt Shaver, has been named a finalist for Washington Exec's Pinnacle Awards in the Cloud Executive of the Year (Private Company) category.

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainGu Founder and Engineering Fellow, Matt Shaver, has been named a finalist for Washington Exec's Pinnacle Awards in the Cloud Executive of the Year (Private Company) category. The Pinnacle Awards recognize mission-focused industry executives and government officials working to put the technological needs of the nation first, while fostering innovation for federal clients across the Capitol region. Shaver is one of only three finalists nominated in the Cloud Executive of the Year category.

"It is an honor to be named a Pinnacle Award Finalist by WashingtonExec," said Shaver. "BrainGu's work applying cloud-based solutions to pressing national security challenges is as rewarding as it is challenging. Our development of WIDOW, a cloud-based distributed planning application for the DoD, continues to demonstrate the power of DevSecOps methodologies in positively shaping experiences and outcomes for our nation's warfighters. BrainGu is honored that the federal government continues to turn to BrainGu for an innovative approach to new and existing missions, and I'm especially grateful to my colleagues for their efforts to make each of those unique and challenging missions a success."

Who Is BrainGu?

BrainGu is a small business taking the guesswork out of DevSecOps. Our Structsure platform enables our customers to define rapid, adaptable, and secure application delivery by reducing the complexity of their tech stack. With Structsure, BrainGu is freeing customers to focus on their core business. With BrainGu's Structsure platform, "day one" for our clients begins with every tool needed to get the job done,

Contact Information:

Sunny Dasgupta

Marketing & Communications Manager

sunny.dasgupta@braingu.com



Related Images











Image 1: Matt Shaver Pinnacle Awards Finalist





Matt Shaver, BrainGu Founder and Engineering Fellow has been named a finalist for the 2022 Washington Exec Pinnacle Awards Cloud Executive of the Year.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment