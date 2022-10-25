Becker Microbial Products Acquired by Founders of Proventus Bioscience

Innovative biotech company founders acquire another industry powerhouse.

PARKLAND, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becker Microbial Products (BMP) has recently been acquired by Vincent DeLorenzo and Peter Bozel, the founders of Proventus Bioscience.

BMP began investing in biotechnology in 1985 and has since expanded globally with distributors in Australia, France, India, Italy, South Africa, Spain, and Turkey.

Best known for combating mosquitoes, blackflies, and other pests in agriculture and forestry, BMP's formulations are produced from two strains of Bacillus thuringiensis to create award-winning pesticides.

BMP's biopesticides have made major strides in controlling both the Zika virus and the West Nile virus. They have gained global recognition in the marketplace for their effectiveness.

BMP will continue its operations in Parkland, Florida as the acquisition blends into the current business platform.

"We're happy to be carrying the legacy [of BMP] forward," said Mr. DeLorenzo.

About Proventus

Proventus Bioscience, Inc. is a biotech company focused on the development of microbial cultures used in various industries. Combined, the Proventus founders have over 50 years of combined experience in bio-innovation. The company's discoveries have made significant positive impacts on sustainability and continue to strive to improve their process and products.

To learn more about Proventus, visit http://www.proventusbioscience.com or call 438-387-1117.

About Dr. Terry L. Couch

For more than 40 years, Dr. Couch was involved in the development of microbial pesticides for the betterment of public health and agriculture.

Dr. Couch received his Ph.D. in entomology in 1970 from Penn State University and spent the beginning of his postdoctoral career with Abbott Laboratories as a senior research entomologist.

After pioneering new bacterial pesticides with Abbott, Dr. Couch became the President and CEO of BMP. He went on to create 10 products based off of the B. thuringiensis strains.

In 2015, Dr. Couch was nominated for the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) Awards.

Dr. Couch remains a vital shareholder of BMP as the founder and father of their products.

About Lawrence M. Couch

Mr. Lawrence "Larry" M. Couch is the founder and owner of LMC Microbials Consulting, LLC. He attended Florida State University. Mr. Couch joined Becker Microbial Products alongside his father in 2007 to help run the company. He continues his father's legacy as both Head of Logistics for BMP's day-to-day operations and as Proventus' Technical Sales Representative for BMP.

