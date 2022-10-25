Innovative Designs to Assist in Hurricane Ian Rebuilding Process

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN), with its unique ‘insulated’ Insultex House Wrap, is offering a selected Florida contractor involved in the rebuilding of damage from Hurricane Ian, free product to help in the Florida restoration project. Applying Insultex House Wrap will not only protect the homeowner with a protective water-vapor barrier, but also add an additional R-Value of six, which will result in energy savings. Innovative Designs CEO commented, “The widespread impact from Hurricane Ian devastated many areas. We felt the need to help someone who is in need of assistance at this time.”



