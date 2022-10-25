Submit Release
Innovative Designs to Assist in Hurricane Ian Rebuilding Process

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN), with its unique ‘insulated’ Insultex House Wrap, is offering a selected Florida contractor involved in the rebuilding of damage from Hurricane Ian, free product to help in the Florida restoration project. Applying Insultex House Wrap will not only protect the homeowner with a protective water-vapor barrier, but also add an additional R-Value of six, which will result in energy savings. Innovative Designs CEO commented, “The widespread impact from Hurricane Ian devastated many areas. We felt the need to help someone who is in need of assistance at this time.” 

Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Joseph Riccelli
412-799-0350
joer@idigear.com


