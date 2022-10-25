Pixel, World's First LEGO-compatible Mechanical Keyboard, Lets Users Unleash Their Creativity

/EIN News/ -- WALNUT, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the mechanical keyboard experts at Melgeek announced the launch of the most uniquely customizable keyboard ever created: Pixel. This high-quality, hot-swappable, gasket mount mechanical keyboard is compatible with LEGO so that users can instantly customize it in creative, colorful ways, to create the perfect one-of-a-kind keyboard. With Pixel, users can enjoy the best combination of fun, personalization, and high performance for a better overall keyboard experience. Pixel is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mojo68/pixel-worlds-first-brick-compatible-mechanical-keyboard

What could be more fun than a LEGO-compatible keyboard that is fully customizable in every single way? Pixel takes keyboard customization to a new level with the ability to place a LEGO brick inside of each keycap to create a stunning and unique, one-of-a-kind keyboard. Each keycap can be personalized with a colorful brick or a mini figure - the possibilities are endless. Each keyboard comes with a full set of bricks and an online design gallery is also ready to inspire new ideas.

"We loved turning piles of multicolored bricks into something wonderful when we were kids. The fact that we are now grown up doesn't change our passion for building things with our imagination. For the past few years, our team has been focused on building a keyboard that truly brings fun to the desktop. By incorporating the idea of LEGO customization into a full-featured, hot-swappable mechanical keyboard, Pixel gives users the ultimate way to personalize their workstation. Pixel provides an enhanced, customizable typing experience for every person's preference, and also lets users get creative with colorful designs." - MelGeek CEO Layne Guan.

It's not just the look of the keyboard that can be personalized; this premium gasket mount mechanical keyboard uses Silicone and Poron for comfort and can be set up with a variety of hot-swappable switches from Kailh and Gateron to achieve the perfect press feel and sound for typing. The included App makes it easy to further customize shortcut settings and function key layers. Pixel supports up to eight devices with instant switching between PC, tablet, cell phone, and laptop and tri-mode connection including Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4G USB wireless and Type-C wired connection and the device is compatible with Mac, Windows, IOS, Android and Linux.

Pixel, World's First LEGO-compatible Mechanical Keyboard is the perfect way to add some color to a dull workspace and create a one-of-a-kind keyboard design. With hot-swappable switches and seamless connectivity, it's the best choice for creative individuals that want the satisfying performance of a mechanical keyboard experience. Pixel is available now with special deals and incentives for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mojo68/pixel-worlds-first-brick-compatible-mechanical-keyboard

