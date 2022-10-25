First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022.



Net income was $18.1 million compared to $16.1 million for the same period of 2021;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.50 compared to $1.24 for the same period of 2021;

Return on average assets was 1.43% compared to 1.34% for the three months ended September 30, 2021;

Credit loss provision was $1.1 million compared to negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the third quarter 2021; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $23.7 million compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2021.1



The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ending September 30, 2022:

Net income was $54.6 million compared to $45.6 million for the same period of 2021;

Diluted net income per common share of $4.45 compared to $3.42 for the same period of 2021;

Return on average assets was 1.43% compared to 1.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021;

Negative provision for credit losses was $4.8 million compared to negative provision for credit losses of $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $63.2 million compared to $53.8 million for the same period in 2021.1



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Loan growth continues to be strong which contributed to our sixth straight quarter of net interest income growth.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.92 billion versus $2.52 billion for the comparable period in 2021, an increase of $402 million or 16.0%.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2022 were $2.97 billion compared to $2.48 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $491 million or 19.8%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $82.9 million or 2.9% from $2.89 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $4.41 billion versus $4.04 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $365 million or 9.0%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.41 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $4.03 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $379 million or 9.4%.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $36.49 at September 30, 2022, compared to $46.22 at September 30, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the repurchase of 889,429 shares of the Corporation’s common stock.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at September 30, 2022, was $438.6 million compared to $594.9 million on September 30, 2021. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 9,125 shares of its common stock. The decrease in shareholder’s equity is reflective of the downturn in the markets which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI has decreased $172 million in comparison to September 30, 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.01% at September 30, 2022, compared to 10.79% at September 30, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.1 million, compared to $36.0 million reported for the same period of 2021, an increase of $7.1 million or 19.64%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 3.71% compared to the 3.22% reported at September 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 25 basis points from 3.46% as of June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2022, were $14.3 million versus $19.5 million as of September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.48% as of September 30, 2022, versus 0.79% as of September 30, 2021.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.05 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1.50 million for the third quarter 2021.

Net Charge-Offs

In the third quarter of 2022 net charge-offs were $3.02 million compared to $270 thousand in the same period of 2021. On July 12, 2022, the Corporation sold seven classified non farm non residential commercial loans, which were acquired in the two acquisitions in 2019 and 2021, with a total principal balance of $14.9 million. The net recovery on the sale of $361,000 was a result of the charge-off of the seven loans of $2.1 million, netted by the reserve on those loans and the unamortized discount remaining from the acquisitions.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2022, was $39.5 million compared to $40.0 million as of September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.33% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 1.61% as of September 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $12.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $31.5 million compared to $28.5 million in 2021. The year-over-year change is, in part, impacted by the acquisition of Hancock Bancorp in the third quarter of 2021.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 55.72% for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, versus 59.01% for the same period in 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $4.6 million versus $4.1 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 20.61% compared to 20.07% for 2021.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 5,009,339 $ 5,006,648 $ 4,801,093 $ 5,009,339 $ 4,801,093 Deposits $ 4,407,506 $ 4,383,257 $ 4,028,636 $ 4,407,506 $ 4,028,636 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,970,475 $ 2,887,527 $ 2,479,910 $ 2,970,475 $ 2,479,910 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,495 $ 41,468 $ 39,986 $ 39,495 $ 39,986 Total Equity $ 438,626 $ 461,531 $ 594,935 $ 438,626 $ 594,935 Tangible Common Equity(a) $ 344,617 $ 367,210 $ 508,618 $ 344,617 $ 508,618 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 5,048,849 $ 5,046,846 $ 4,818,880 $ 5,081,779 $ 4,723,566 Earning Assets $ 4,774,080 $ 4,809,570 $ 4,615,235 $ 4,837,110 $ 4,523,975 Investments $ 1,436,179 $ 1,432,321 $ 1,325,651 $ 1,445,657 $ 1,234,547 Loans $ 2,917,457 $ 2,825,684 $ 2,515,639 $ 2,840,103 $ 2,591,939 Total Deposits $ 4,406,187 $ 4,416,542 $ 4,041,441 $ 4,416,845 $ 3,946,463 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,515,568 $ 3,519,122 $ 3,223,948 $ 3,520,152 $ 3,152,340 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 95,098 $ 103,223 $ 106,936 $ 101,442 $ 106,326 Total Equity $ 481,225 $ 494,233 $ 599,011 $ 513,527 $ 600,093 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 43,104 $ 40,469 $ 36,028 $ 121,384 $ 106,569 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) $ 44,402 $ 41,665 $ 37,134 $ 124,975 $ 109,812 Provision for Credit Losses $ 1,050 $ 750 $ (1,500 ) $ (4,750 ) $ (3,244 ) Non-interest Income $ 12,140 $ 10,270 $ 11,092 $ 36,148 $ 31,317 Non-interest Expense $ 31,504 $ 30,674 $ 28,459 $ 93,522 $ 84,094 Net Income $ 18,051 $ 15,613 $ 16,098 $ 54,588 $ 45,589 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.50 $ 1.27 $ 1.24 $ 4.45 $ 3.42 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ — $ 0.54 $ — $ 0.54 $ 0.53 Book Value Per Common Share $ 36.49 $ 38.36 $ 46.22 $ 36.49 $ 46.22 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) $ 33.27 $ 32.65 $ 39.38 $ 28.67 $ 39.51 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,029 12,248 13,019 12,270 13,320

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.













Key Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.24 % 1.34 % 1.43 % 1.28 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 15.00 % 12.64 % 10.75 % 14.14 % 10.10 % Efficiency ratio 55.72 % 59.06 % 59.01 % 58.04 % 59.59 % Average equity to average assets 9.53 % 9.79 % 12.43 % 10.11 % 12.70 % Net interest margin(a) 3.71 % 3.46 % 3.22 % 3.44 % 3.24 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.19 % (0.03 )% 0.04 % 0.19 % 0.04 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.61 % 1.33 % 1.61 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 276.59 % 306.97 % 205.12 % 276.59 % 205.12 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.48 % 0.47 % 0.79 % 0.48 % 0.79 % Tier 1 leverage 10.33 % 9.97 % 10.77 % 10.33 % 10.77 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 13.69 % 13.51 % 16.63 % 13.69 % 16.63 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.











Asset Quality Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 18,626 $ 20,273 $ 10,765 $ 18,626 $ 10,765 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,185 $ 980 $ 1,355 $ 1,185 $ 1,355 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 9,147 $ 8,383 $ 13,650 $ 9,147 $ 13,650 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 3,947 $ 4,146 $ 4,489 $ 3,947 $ 4,489 Other real estate owned $ 214 $ 170 $ 884 $ 214 $ 884 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 14,493 $ 13,679 $ 20,378 $ 14,493 $ 20,378 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,604 $ 16,766 $ 23,622 $ 17,604 $ 23,622 Gross charge-offs $ 5,653 $ 2,411 $ 1,614 $ 11,318 $ 5,103 Recoveries $ 2,630 $ 2,613 $ 1,344 $ 7,258 $ 4,257 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 3,023 $ (202 ) $ 270 $ 4,060 $ 846









Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 22,690 $ 20,161 Provision for credit losses 1,050 (1,500 ) Provision for unfunded commitments — — Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 23,740 $ 18,661









Non-GAAP Reconciliations Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 ($ in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 68,760 $ 57,036 Provision for credit losses (4,750 ) (3,244 ) Provision for unfunded commitments (850 ) — Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 63,160 $ 53,792









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 328,222 $ 682,807 Federal funds sold 8,223 308 Securities available-for-sale 1,331,985 1,364,734 Loans: Commercial 1,717,265 1,674,066 Residential 676,400 664,509 Consumer 570,245 474,026 2,963,910 2,812,601 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 6,565 3,294 Allowance for credit losses (39,495 ) (48,305 ) 2,930,980 2,767,590 Restricted stock 15,372 16,200 Accrued interest receivable 19,128 16,946 Premises and equipment, net 68,113 69,522 Bank-owned life insurance 116,034 116,997 Goodwill 86,985 86,135 Other intangible assets 7,024 8,024 Other real estate owned 214 108 Other assets 97,059 45,728 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,009,339 $ 5,175,099 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 894,348 $ 914,933 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 56,596 74,015 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,456,562 3,420,621 4,407,506 4,409,569 Short-term borrowings 89,321 93,374 FHLB advances 9,593 15,937 Other liabilities 64,293 73,643 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,570,713 4,592,523 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,114,992 in 2022 and 16,096,313 in 2021 Outstanding shares-12,021,998 in 2022 and 12,629,893 in 2021 2,011 2,009 Additional paid-in capital 142,596 141,979 Retained earnings 607,220 559,139 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (167,375 ) (2,426 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,092,994 in 2022 and 3,466,420 in 2021 (145,826 ) (118,125 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 438,626 582,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,009,339 $ 5,175,099









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)