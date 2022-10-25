Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,676 in the last 365 days.

First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Net income was $18.1 million compared to $16.1 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.50 compared to $1.24 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.43% compared to 1.34% for the three months ended September 30, 2021;
  • Credit loss provision was $1.1 million compared to negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the third quarter 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $23.7 million compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2021.1

The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ending September 30, 2022:

  • Net income was $54.6 million compared to $45.6 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $4.45 compared to $3.42 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.43% compared to 1.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021;
  • Negative provision for credit losses was $4.8 million compared to negative provision for credit losses of $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $63.2 million compared to $53.8 million for the same period in 2021.1

_________________________

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Loan growth continues to be strong which contributed to our sixth straight quarter of net interest income growth.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.92 billion versus $2.52 billion for the comparable period in 2021, an increase of $402 million or 16.0%.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2022 were $2.97 billion compared to $2.48 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $491 million or 19.8%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $82.9 million or 2.9% from $2.89 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $4.41 billion versus $4.04 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $365 million or 9.0%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.41 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $4.03 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $379 million or 9.4%.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $36.49 at September 30, 2022, compared to $46.22 at September 30, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the repurchase of 889,429 shares of the Corporation’s common stock.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at September 30, 2022, was $438.6 million compared to $594.9 million on September 30, 2021. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 9,125 shares of its common stock. The decrease in shareholder’s equity is reflective of the downturn in the markets which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI has decreased $172 million in comparison to September 30, 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.01% at September 30, 2022, compared to 10.79% at September 30, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.1 million, compared to $36.0 million reported for the same period of 2021, an increase of $7.1 million or 19.64%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 3.71% compared to the 3.22% reported at September 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 25 basis points from 3.46% as of June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2022, were $14.3 million versus $19.5 million as of September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.48% as of September 30, 2022, versus 0.79% as of September 30, 2021.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.05 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1.50 million for the third quarter 2021.

Net Charge-Offs

In the third quarter of 2022 net charge-offs were $3.02 million compared to $270 thousand in the same period of 2021. On July 12, 2022, the Corporation sold seven classified non farm non residential commercial loans, which were acquired in the two acquisitions in 2019 and 2021, with a total principal balance of $14.9 million. The net recovery on the sale of $361,000 was a result of the charge-off of the seven loans of $2.1 million, netted by the reserve on those loans and the unamortized discount remaining from the acquisitions.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2022, was $39.5 million compared to $40.0 million as of September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.33% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 1.61% as of September 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $12.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $31.5 million compared to $28.5 million in 2021. The year-over-year change is, in part, impacted by the acquisition of Hancock Bancorp in the third quarter of 2021.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 55.72% for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, versus 59.01% for the same period in 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $4.6 million versus $4.1 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 20.61% compared to 20.07% for 2021.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com



                                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                                
Assets $ 5,009,339     $ 5,006,648     $ 4,801,093     $ 5,009,339     $ 4,801,093  
Deposits $ 4,407,506     $ 4,383,257     $ 4,028,636     $ 4,407,506     $ 4,028,636  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,970,475     $ 2,887,527     $ 2,479,910     $ 2,970,475     $ 2,479,910  
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,495     $ 41,468     $ 39,986     $ 39,495     $ 39,986  
Total Equity $ 438,626     $ 461,531     $ 594,935     $ 438,626     $ 594,935  
Tangible Common Equity(a) $ 344,617     $ 367,210     $ 508,618     $ 344,617     $ 508,618  
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                
Total Assets $ 5,048,849     $ 5,046,846     $ 4,818,880     $ 5,081,779     $ 4,723,566  
Earning Assets $ 4,774,080     $ 4,809,570     $ 4,615,235     $ 4,837,110     $ 4,523,975  
Investments $ 1,436,179     $ 1,432,321     $ 1,325,651     $ 1,445,657     $ 1,234,547  
Loans $ 2,917,457     $ 2,825,684     $ 2,515,639     $ 2,840,103     $ 2,591,939  
Total Deposits $ 4,406,187     $ 4,416,542     $ 4,041,441     $ 4,416,845     $ 3,946,463  
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,515,568     $ 3,519,122     $ 3,223,948     $ 3,520,152     $ 3,152,340  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 95,098     $ 103,223     $ 106,936     $ 101,442     $ 106,326  
Total Equity $ 481,225     $ 494,233     $ 599,011     $ 513,527     $ 600,093  
                                 
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                                
Net Interest Income $ 43,104     $ 40,469     $ 36,028     $ 121,384     $ 106,569  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) $ 44,402     $ 41,665     $ 37,134     $ 124,975     $ 109,812  
Provision for Credit Losses $ 1,050     $ 750     $ (1,500 )   $ (4,750 )   $ (3,244 )
Non-interest Income $ 12,140     $ 10,270     $ 11,092     $ 36,148     $ 31,317  
Non-interest Expense $ 31,504     $ 30,674     $ 28,459     $ 93,522     $ 84,094  
Net Income $ 18,051     $ 15,613     $ 16,098     $ 54,588     $ 45,589  
                                 
PER SHARE DATA                                
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.50     $ 1.27     $ 1.24     $ 4.45     $ 3.42  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $     $ 0.54     $     $ 0.54     $ 0.53  
Book Value Per Common Share $ 36.49     $ 38.36     $ 46.22     $ 36.49     $ 46.22  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) $ 33.27     $ 32.65     $ 39.38     $ 28.67     $ 39.51  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   12,029       12,248       13,019       12,270       13,320  

(a)  Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b)  Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c)  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.



                                   
Key Ratios Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,       September 30,       September 30,  
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Return on average assets   1.43  %     1.24  %     1.34  %     1.43  %     1.28  %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   15.00  %     12.64  %     10.75  %     14.14  %     10.10  %
Efficiency ratio   55.72  %     59.06  %     59.01  %     58.04  %     59.59  %
Average equity to average assets   9.53  %     9.79  %     12.43  %     10.11  %     12.70  %
Net interest margin(a)   3.71  %     3.46  %     3.22  %     3.44  %     3.24  %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.19  %     (0.03 )%     0.04  %     0.19  %     0.04  %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases   1.33  %     1.44  %     1.61  %     1.33  %     1.61  %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans   276.59  %     306.97  %     205.12  %     276.59  %     205.12  %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.48  %     0.47  %     0.79  %     0.48  %     0.79  %
Tier 1 leverage   10.33  %     9.97  %     10.77  %     10.33  %     10.77  %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   13.69  %     13.51  %     16.63  %     13.69  %     16.63  %

(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.



                                     
Asset Quality Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 18,626     $ 20,273     $ 10,765     $ 18,626     $ 10,765  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,185     $ 980     $ 1,355     $ 1,185     $ 1,355  
Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 9,147     $ 8,383     $ 13,650     $ 9,147     $ 13,650  
Total troubled debt restructuring $ 3,947     $ 4,146     $ 4,489     $ 3,947     $ 4,489  
Other real estate owned $ 214     $ 170     $ 884     $ 214     $ 884  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 14,493     $ 13,679     $ 20,378     $ 14,493     $ 20,378  
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,604     $ 16,766     $ 23,622     $ 17,604     $ 23,622  
Gross charge-offs $ 5,653     $ 2,411     $ 1,614     $ 11,318     $ 5,103  
Recoveries $ 2,630     $ 2,613     $ 1,344     $ 7,258     $ 4,257  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 3,023     $ (202 )   $ 270     $ 4,060     $ 846  



             
Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended September 30, 
    2022          2021  
($in thousands, except EPS)            
Income before Income Taxes $ 22,690     $ 20,161  
Provision for credit losses   1,050       (1,500 )
Provision for unfunded commitments          
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 23,740     $ 18,661  



           
Non-GAAP Reconciliations Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
($ in thousands, except EPS)          
Income before Income Taxes $ 68,760     $ 57,036  
Provision for credit losses   (4,750 )     (3,244 )
Provision for unfunded commitments   (850 )      
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 63,160     $ 53,792  



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

           
  September 30,   December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 328,222     $ 682,807  
Federal funds sold   8,223       308  
Securities available-for-sale   1,331,985       1,364,734  
Loans:          
Commercial   1,717,265       1,674,066  
Residential   676,400       664,509  
Consumer   570,245       474,026  
    2,963,910       2,812,601  
(Less) plus:          
Net deferred loan costs   6,565       3,294  
Allowance for credit losses   (39,495 )     (48,305 )
    2,930,980       2,767,590  
Restricted stock   15,372       16,200  
Accrued interest receivable   19,128       16,946  
Premises and equipment, net   68,113       69,522  
Bank-owned life insurance   116,034       116,997  
Goodwill   86,985       86,135  
Other intangible assets   7,024       8,024  
Other real estate owned   214       108  
Other assets   97,059       45,728  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,009,339     $ 5,175,099  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $ 894,348     $ 914,933  
Interest-bearing:          
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits   56,596       74,015  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,456,562       3,420,621  
    4,407,506       4,409,569  
Short-term borrowings   89,321       93,374  
FHLB advances   9,593       15,937  
Other liabilities   64,293       73,643  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   4,570,713       4,592,523  
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;          
Authorized shares-40,000,000          
Issued shares-16,114,992 in 2022 and 16,096,313 in 2021          
Outstanding shares-12,021,998 in 2022 and 12,629,893 in 2021   2,011       2,009  
Additional paid-in capital   142,596       141,979  
Retained earnings   607,220       559,139  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (167,375 )     (2,426 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,092,994 in 2022 and 3,466,420 in 2021   (145,826 )     (118,125 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   438,626       582,576  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,009,339     $ 5,175,099  



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:                      
Loans, including related fees $ 38,021     $ 31,937     $ 104,683     $ 95,760  
Securities:                      
Taxable   7,327       3,627       17,958       10,061  
Tax-exempt   2,562       2,234       7,402       6,471  
Other   336       347       1,059       1,080  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   48,246       38,145       131,102       113,372  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                      
Deposits   4,644       1,959       8,793       6,335  
Short-term borrowings   418       99       676       291  
Other borrowings   80       59       249       177  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   5,142       2,117       9,718       6,803  
NET INTEREST INCOME   43,104       36,028       121,384       106,569  
Provision for credit losses   1,050       (1,500 )     (4,750 )     (3,244 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                      
FOR LOAN LOSSES   42,054       37,528       126,134       109,813  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                      
Trust and financial services   1,015       1,156       3,687       3,774  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   3,109       2,697       8,845       7,267  
Other service charges and fees   4,656       4,466       14,052       13,747  
Securities gains (losses), net         5       5       111  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans   440       1,425       1,705       4,268  
Other   2,920       1,343       7,854       2,150  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   12,140       11,092       36,148       31,317  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   15,943       15,770       48,953       47,478  
Occupancy expense   2,525       2,151       7,419       6,302  
Equipment expense   3,311       2,177       9,177       7,195  
FDIC Expense   556       313       1,526       898  
Other   9,169       8,048       26,447       22,221  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   31,504       28,459       93,522       84,094  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   22,690       20,161       68,760       57,036  
Provision for income taxes   4,639       4,063       14,172       11,447  
NET INCOME   18,051       16,098       54,588       45,589  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                      
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes   (41,060 )     (2,985 )     (165,893 )     (12,281 )
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes   315       471       944       1,415  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (22,694 )   $ 13,584     $ (110,361 )   $ 34,723  
PER SHARE DATA                      
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.50     $ 1.24     $ 4.45     $ 3.42  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)   12,029       13,019       12,270       13,320  


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.