ThinPrint Enhances its ezeep Hub to Deliver Significant Print Management Cost Savings

The new cloud management for ezeep Hub is a user-friendly solution that eliminates the need for print servers while enhancing print management capabilities

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Print management expert ThinPrint today announced its new cloud management offering for the ezeep Hub to enhance its industry-leading cloud printing solution ezeep Blue. The new feature enables central management of ezeep Hubs and all the printers connected to them, which means print servers are no longer necessary.



IT costs are constantly under scrutiny. For many organizations, migrating to the cloud is a logical step to save costs and meet increased security requirements. The latest version of the ezeep Hub with cloud management now offers the benefits of cloud printing, while achieving significant cost savings for print management.

The ezeep Hub completely replaces the need for print servers, thereby eliminating all associated costs of these investments.

The new cloud management solution enables all ezeep Hubs in a company to be administered centrally via the ezeep Blue Admin Portal web interface. This allows IT teams and administrators to set up and manage their print management functions and ezeep Hubs — located in remote offices or various branch locations — from anywhere in the world. By combining automation, cloud printing, and central management of end devices, ezeep offers a turnkey solution for modern printing.

"With cloud management of ezeep Hub, we've achieved a considerable simplification of enterprise printing processes," said Charlotte Künzell, CEO at ThinPrint. "Simpler printing processes also mean lower costs. We deliver the ideal solution for busy IT teams who want to remotely set up and manage their ezeep Hubs, regardless of location."

More information on cloud management, including a video, can be found at: https://www.ezeep.com/cloud-management-for-ezeep-hubs/.

About ezeep:

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers are significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com.

