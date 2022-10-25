Elys Game Technology Surpasses 100 Signed Host Locations in Ohio

Ohio Retail Sports Betting Expected to Commence in January 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp . (“ Elys ” or the Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that the Company and its partner, Wright Bet , have surpassed 100 host locations signed up for the Company’s land-based sportsbook services in the state of Ohio. The Company’s expected January 2023 launch of sports wagering in the state of Ohio is subject to regulatory approval, and all required licenses must be approved by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, stated, “We are extremely pleased with the momentum that we are experiencing among retail establishments looking to provide their customers with our proven, best-in-class, end-to-end sportsbook solution. While attending the Ohio Bar Owners Association trade show yesterday, we productively displayed and demonstrated our cutting-edge “ Build-your-bet ” technology. Our solution offers hosts the added edge of providing mobile access for players to compare markets and prepare their wagers off-site before coming into the host location to place their bet.”

“We believe that the bet velocity advantage of this feature could be a win-win for the hosts and players, as it could generate a new stream of revenue while providing an engaging product and service for their current customers, and potentially helping to build their businesses by drawing new customers interested in the sportsbook solution to their venue. Bars and restaurants are ideal locations for our sportsbook solution. As customers gather to enjoy food and beverages, the sportsbook adds an exciting way for them to enjoy watching their favorite teams play. We plan to continue to aggressively develop our sales pipeline with additional bars, restaurants, and other retail establishments to implement our sportsbook solution around the country.”

Additional information about offering sports wagering for location hosts in Ohio may be obtained by contacting Tory Key at t.key@elysgame.com or Elys’ partners Adam Stachler or Raj Shah at Wright Bet Ventures through their website at: Wright Bet Ventures .

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company’s plans to launch sports wagering in the state of Ohio in January 2023, the Company’s belief that its “Build-your-bet” feature is a win-win that could generate a new stream of revenue to potentially help build the host location business, and the Company‘s plans to continue to aggressively develop its sales pipeline with additional bars, restaurants and other retail establishments to implement its sportsbook solution throughout the nation. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to launch its sports wagering solution in Ohio in January 2023, the Company‘s ability to continue to aggressively develop its sales pipeline with additional bars, restaurants and other retail establishments to implement its sportsbook solution throughout the nation, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.