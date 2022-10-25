Variphy to Host Annual Digital Event: Variphy Beyond

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Variphy, the leader in Unified Communications reporting and analytics software, will host its annual digital event on Oct. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. PDT.

Variphy Beyond is a live interactive digital event exploring the latest frontiers of Variphy's technology. Organizations have the unique opportunity to meet the team and get a first look at soon-to-launch products. Engineering and product development teams will showcase exciting multi-platform releases for Zoom Phone and Webex Calling. The event will also feature a keynote address from founders Danny Tran and Layne Hoo.

"As the Unified Communications landscape evolves, Variphy adapts to accommodate the needs of our clients and partners," said Layne Hoo. "After 18 years in this industry, we have many customers who want to continue using the Variphy solution but now with their cloud calling environments. While we will continue to support and improve our Cisco and Webex offerings, we are excited to expand our offerings for other cloud calling and communications platforms, beginning with Zoom Phone."

In addition to its slate of new products, Variphy will award prizes worth $4,000 to registered attendees throughout the event.

About Variphy

Variphy creates leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco Unified Communications and Collaboration. Since 2004, it has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze, and report on their Cisco UC environments. Product development, sales and marketing, service delivery, and support teams are based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com.

