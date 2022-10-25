Blippar celebrates 1 year since the launch of its WebAR SDK with enhanced GPU SLAM and Marker Tracking

Blippar continues to roll out notable developments to its powerful Augmented Reality developer tool with exceptional user adoption

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blippar , the leading technology and content platform specializing in augmented reality (AR), celebrates the first anniversary of its WebAR SDK. The powerful tool enables developers to implement key AR behaviors in products while delivering the levels of engagement, immersion and innovation that users are seeking.



“At Blippar, we believe the power of AR needs to be in the hands of creators. We have over 100k creatives using our platforms - from building content on Blippbuilder, our free AR creation platform, to coding complex, immersive experiences on WebAR SDK - we pride ourselves on offering leading technology to users of all skill levels,” said Faisal Galaria, CEO at Blippar. “We’re excited to reach this milestone, with so much innovation - including the recent launch of our SDK Unity plug-in - achieved in such a short space of time. We’ve already seen many amazing creations built on the platform, and we look forward to seeing what developers will create next.”

Blippar’s WebAR SDK is a software development kit that enables users to create AR experiences for consumption on mobile browsers and head-worn devices. With the WebAR SDK, developers can create AR experiences that merge realistically with objects and environments using WebGL-based 3D content. But without having to learn new skills, as it’s compatible with the majority of AR frameworks. It also doesn’t interfere with other plugins or libraries and can be incorporated into third-party applications.

Since the initial launch in October 2021, WebAR SDK has continued to develop:

Enhanced capabilities: the SDK has improved performance as calculations occur in the phone's GPU (graphical processing unit) for its SLAM (surface tracking) and Marker Tracking. This ensures that AR experiences remain as realistic as possible by locking digital assets into place relative to real-world objects and surfaces.

the SDK has improved performance as calculations occur in the phone's GPU (graphical processing unit) for its SLAM (surface tracking) and Marker Tracking. This ensures that AR experiences remain as realistic as possible by locking digital assets into place relative to real-world objects and surfaces. Unity Beta Plug-in: Developers can now create lightweight AR experiences that can be published directly to any web browser. This feature saves considerable time and effort as Unity developers no longer need to work between multiple platforms to create and publish web AR experiences. Notably, this plug-in was adopted by nearly 500 Unity developers in less than a month after its launch .

Developers can now create lightweight AR experiences that can be published directly to any web browser. This feature saves considerable time and effort as Unity developers no longer need to work between multiple platforms to create and publish web AR experiences. Notably, this plug-in was adopted by nearly 500 Unity developers in less than a month after its . Customization: AR experiences created with the SDK can be highly personalized with over 30 web attributes, from custom loading screens to auto marker detection functionality, alongside custom buttons, styles, texts and animations.

AR experiences created with the SDK can be highly personalized with over 30 web attributes, from custom loading screens to auto marker detection functionality, alongside custom buttons, styles, texts and animations. Compatibility: Created with developers in mind, popular frameworks, including PlayCanvas, A-Frame, and Babylon.js, work seamlessly with the WebAR SDK.

Created with developers in mind, popular frameworks, including PlayCanvas, A-Frame, and Babylon.js, work seamlessly with the WebAR SDK. Tremendous Adoption: There are 100,000+ users of Blippar’s platforms, with new users of the SDK increasing month after month since its launch in 2021.



Jason Ried, Managing Director of Fuzzy Logic, an AR enterprise solutions studio, and early adopter of Blippar’s SDK, commented, ‘Blippar’s WebAR SDK is our go-to AR development tool. We use it to create campaigns for a range of our clients, including Nestle and Johnson & Johnson, enhancing their marketing and product communication. The powerful SLAM and Marker Tracking technologies enable us to deliver high-quality global campaigns and project outcomes that delight customers.’

About Blippar

Through the use of technology at the cutting edge of AR design, Blippar is leading the way for the three-dimensional, digital revolution. Their SaaS tools and in-house studio are designed to empower everyone – from bedroom developers to advanced creatives and brands – to create, experience and share AR that is accessible from anywhere in this world and accessible directly in the mobile browser.

Blippar offers two distinct AR self-creation options: Blippbuilder, the easy-to-use, yet powerful 'AR for all’ creation platform, and WebAR SDK, the advanced developer toolkit for enterprise users. Immersive AR experiences powered by Blippar’s SaaS tools can be accessed from any smartphone or 'head-mounted' device, placing the potential of AR into the hands of everyone.

Studio B crafts award-winning experiences across an exhaustive range of industries from eCommerce, CPG and entertainment, to tourism and education. Clients include Google, PepsiCo, Rockstar Energy, OnePlus, Hulu, General Mills and P&G, to name just a few.

