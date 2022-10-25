Submit Release
Old National Reports 24% EPS Growth from 2Q22, 11% on an Adjusted Basis(1), Driven by Robust Commercial Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q22 net income applicable to common shares of $136.1 million, diluted EPS of $0.47. Adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $150.4 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.51.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“With adjusted EPS growth of nearly 19%, year over year, and organic growth across most business lines, Old National once again demonstrated the strength of our expanded franchise,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “The improvement in our net interest margin and our continued strong credit, capital and efficiency metrics also reflect the strength of our franchise and Management's continuing focus on the fundamentals of our business."

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $136.1 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $150.4 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.47; adjusted EPS1 of $0.51
   
Net Interest Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $381.5 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.71%, up 38 basis points ("bps")
   
Operating Performance



  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $195.3 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $220.9 million
  • Noninterest expense of $266.6 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $241.2 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 56.2%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 50.7%
   
Loans and Credit Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $30.5 billion, up 13.2% annualized compared to $29.6 billion at June 30, 2022
             º  Total commercial loans increased 16.6% annualized, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans1
             º  Total consumer loans4 increased 7.1% annualized
  • Total commercial production of $2.4 billion
  • Commercial loan pipeline of $5.4 billion
  • Provision for credit losses ("provision") of $11.3 million
  • Net charge-offs of $7.6 million, or 10 bps of average loans; 2 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
  • Non-performing loans of 0.81% of total loans
 
Return Profile & Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 20.5%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 22.6%
   
Notable Items
  • $22.7 million of merger-related charges
  • $2.7 million of amortization of tax credit investments

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted      Includes loans held for sale Includes consumer and residential real estate loans

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported third quarter 2022 net income applicable to common shares of $136.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $22.7 million related to the February 15, 2022 merger with First Midwest. Excluding these charges and debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $150.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share.

LOANS
Robust broad-based commercial and consumer loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $30.5 billion at September 30, 2022, up 13.2% annualized from $29.6 billion at June 30, 2022, driven by strong commercial and consumer loan production.
  • PPP loans decreased $38.1 million to $43.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased 13.7%, annualized, and total commercial loans increased 16.6%, annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $2.4 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $5.4 billion.
  • Total consumer loans4 were $9.0 billion at September 30, 2022, up 7.1% annualized from June 30, 2022.
    • Consumer loans decreased $31.5 million, or 4.6% annualized, to $2.7 billion and residential mortgage loans grew $188.2 million, or 12.4% annualized, to $6.3 billion, driven by strong production.
  • Average total loans in the third quarter were $29.9 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from the second quarter of 2022.

DEPOSITS
Strong deposit franchise with higher period-end balances.

  • Period-end total deposits were $36.1 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $35.5 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Increase in municipal deposits; commercial and retail deposits were stable.
  • On average, total deposits for the third quarter were $35.8 billion, consistent with the second quarter of 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Strong loan growth and the higher rate environment favorably impact net interest income and margin.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to $381.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $341.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher interest rates, loan growth, and an additional day in the quarter, partially offset by lower accretion income on loans.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 38 bps to 3.71% compared to 3.33% for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $25.4 million, or 25 bps of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $35.0 million, or 34 bps of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $1.2 million, or 1 bps of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.2 million, or 3 bps of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cost of total deposits was 0.12%, increasing 6 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 9 bps to 0.18% in the third quarter of 2022.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Provision expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $11.3 million, compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting strong loan growth.
  • Net charge-offs in the third quarter were $7.6 million, or 10 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, or 2 bps of average loans.
    • Net charge-offs include $5.9 million, or 8 bps of average loans, of charge-offs on PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition.
  • 30+ day delinquencies were 0.22% at the end of the third quarter, compared to 0.17% at the end of the second quarter.
  • Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.81% compared to 0.78% at the end of the second quarter of 2022.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of September 30, 2022, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $112 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses stood at $302.3 million, or 0.99% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.97% at June 30, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Decrease driven by lower wealth management revenue and other income.

  • Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $80.4 million, a decrease of $8.7 million from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Wealth management fees were lower due to current market conditions and mortgage banking revenue continues to be impacted by the higher rate environment, as well as lower production and gain on sale margins.
  • Other income for the second quarter of 2022 was elevated primarily due to equity investment returns and recoveries on previously charged-off acquired loans in addition to increased proceeds from company-owned life insurance.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management; efficiency ratio improved.

  • Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $266.6 million and included $22.7 million of merger-related charges, as well as $2.7 million of tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter was $241.3 million, compared to $239.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, up due primarily to approximately $7 million of lower deferred loan origination costs and year-to-date incentive accrual true-up, as well as $4 million of provision for unfunded commitments due to loan growth and higher marketing expense.
  • The third quarter efficiency ratio was 56.2%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 50.7% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 62.7% and 53.9%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.

INCOME TAXES

  • On a fully taxable equivalent basis, income tax expense in the third quarter was $43.8 million, resulting in a 23.8% FTE tax rate, compared to 20.3% in the second quarter of 2022, reflective of higher pre-tax net income.
  • Income tax expense included $3.1 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital was 11.84% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital was 10.58%, impacted by strong loan growth, partly offset by retained earnings. In addition, total risk-based capital was impacted by the phase-out of $30 million of Tier 2 subordinated debt.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 5.82% at the end of the third quarter compared to 6.20% in the second quarter of 2022, driven by the higher rate environment's impact on unrealized losses within the investment portfolio.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the quarter.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 84.7%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

WEALTH MARKET EXPANSION
Old National has recently expanded into the Nashville, Tennessee area with the hiring of seven wealth management professionals. The experienced team, with an average tenure of over 20 years in wealth/investment services, will be led by Steve Cook, who will serve as Market President. This group will lead and operate a new wealth management office under the 1834 brand, which is the new high-net-worth brand of the Old National Wealth Group.

HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS SALE
As previously disclosed on June 27, 2022, Old National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old National Bancorp, entered into a Custodial Transfer and Asset Purchase Agreement with UMB Bank, n.a. (“UMB”), pursuant to which UMB will acquire Old National Bank’s business of acting as a qualified custodian for, and administering, health savings accounts. Old National Bank serves as custodian for health savings accounts comprised of both investment accounts and deposit accounts. Upon completion of the sale, UMB will pay Old National a premium on deposit account balances transferred at closing, or a premium of approximately $95 million based on September 30, 2022 balances. Regulatory approval for the sale has been received. Subject to customary closing conditions, the parties anticipate completing the sale in mid-November of 2022.

SERVICE CHARGE PROGRAM ENHANCEMENTS
In early December, Old National will implement several enhancements to overdraft protection programs to provide clients with more flexibility. The changes will include the elimination of the non-sufficient fund ("NSF") fee when an item is returned, among other modifications that will benefit the consumer.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $27 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years.  Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, merger related charges associated with completed acquisitions, ONB Way charges, and net securities gains. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger related charges and the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents loans excluding PPP loans. Management believes that excluding PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and are expected to be forgiven if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PPP loans from this item may enhance comparability for peer comparison.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger related charges, ONB Way charges and amortization of tax credit investments. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business as well as the business of our customers; competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the completion of the integration related to the merger between Old National and First Midwest and the achievement of the synergies and other benefits from the merger; changes in economic conditions which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results or performance, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021       2022     2021  
Income Statement                
Net interest income $ 376,589   $ 337,472   $ 222,785   $ 146,781   $ 151,572     $ 936,846   $ 449,619  
FTE adjustment1   4,950     4,314     3,772     3,442     3,501       13,036     10,471  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis   381,539     341,786     226,557     150,223     155,073       949,882     460,090  
Provision for credit losses   11,287     9,245     97,569     (1,914 )   (4,613 )     118,101     (26,898 )
Noninterest income   80,385     89,117     65,240     51,484     54,515       234,742     162,735  
Noninterest expense   (266,647 )   (277,395 )   (226,756 )   (131,937 )   (121,274 )     (770,798 )   (368,632 )
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 136,119   $ 110,952   $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188   $ 71,746     $ 217,468   $ 221,350  
Per Common Share Data                
Weighted average diluted shares   292,483     291,881     227,002     166,128     165,939       271,123     165,862  
EPS, diluted $ 0.47   $ 0.38   $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34   $ 0.43     $ 0.80   $ 1.33  
Cash dividends   0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14       0.42     0.42  
Dividend payout ratio2   30 %   37 % (108)        %   41 %   33 %     53 %   32 %
Book value $ 16.05   $ 16.51   $ 17.03   $ 18.16   $ 18.31     $ 16.05   $ 18.31  
Stock price   16.47     14.79     16.38     18.12     16.95       16.47     16.95  
Tangible book value3   8.75     9.23     9.71     11.70     11.83       8.75     11.83  
Performance Ratios                
ROAA   1.22 %   1.01 % (0.31)        %   0.93 %   1.20 %     0.72 %   1.25 %
ROAE   11.1 %   9.1 % (2.9)        %   7.5 %   9.5 %     6.3 %   6.3 %
ROATCE3   20.5 %   16.9 % (4.0)        %   12.1 %   15.1 %     11.5 %   15.8 %
NIM (FTE)   3.71 %   3.33 %   2.88 %   2.77 %   2.92 %     3.34 %   2.92 %
Efficiency ratio3   56.2 %   62.7 %   76.2 %   64.3 %   56.9 %     63.5 %   58.1 %
NCOs (recoveries) to average loans   0.10 %   0.02 %   0.05 % (0.04)        % (0.09)        %     0.06 % (0.03)        %
ACLs to EOP loans   0.99 %   0.97 %   0.99 %   0.79 %   0.79 %     0.99 %   0.79 %
NPLs to EOP loans   0.81 %   0.78 %   0.88 %   0.92 %   0.94 %     0.81 %   0.94 %
Balance Sheet (EOP)                
Total loans $ 30,528,933   $ 29,553,648   $ 28,336,244   $ 13,601,846   $ 13,584,828     $ 30,528,933   $ 13,584,828  
Total assets   46,215,526     45,748,355     45,834,648     24,453,564     24,018,733       46,215,526     24,018,733  
Total deposits   36,053,663     35,538,975     35,607,390     18,569,195     18,196,149       36,053,663     18,196,149  
Total borrowed funds   4,264,750     4,384,411     4,347,560     2,575,240     2,536,303       4,264,750     2,536,303  
Total shareholders' equity   4,943,383     5,078,783     5,232,114     3,012,018     3,035,892       4,943,383     3,035,892  
Capital Ratios3                
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                
Tier 1 common equity   9.88 %   9.90 %   10.04 %   12.04 %   12.08 %     9.88 %   12.08 %
Tier 1 capital   10.58 %   10.63 %   10.79 %   12.04 %   12.08 %     10.58 %   12.08 %
Total capital   11.84 %   12.03 %   12.19 %   12.77 %   12.84 %     11.84 %   12.84 %
Leverage ratio (average assets)   8.26 %   8.19 %   10.58 %   8.59 %   8.54 %     8.26 %   8.54 %
Equity to assets (averages)   11.18 %   11.22 %   12.03 %   12.35 %   12.69 %     11.43 %   12.69 %
TCE to TA   5.82 %   6.20 %   6.51 %   8.30 %   8.55 %     5.82 %   8.55 %
Nonfinancial Data                
Full-time equivalent employees   4,008     4,196     4,333     2,374     2,410       4,008     2,410  
Banking centers   263     266     267     162     162       263     162  
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021       2022     2021  
Interest income $ 406,518   $ 354,358   $ 235,505   $ 156,928   $ 162,026     $ 996,381   $ 481,721  
Less: interest expense   29,929     16,886     12,720     10,147     10,454       59,535     32,102  
Net interest income   376,589     337,472     222,785     146,781     151,572       936,846     449,619  
Provision   11,287     9,245     97,569     (1,914 )   (4,613 )     118,101     (26,898 )
Net interest income after provision   365,302     328,227     125,216     148,695     156,185       818,745     476,517  
Wealth management fees   17,317     19,304     14,630     9,833     10,134       51,251     30,576  
Service charges on deposit accounts   20,042     20,324     14,026     8,388     8,123       54,392     23,270  
Debit card and ATM fees   10,608     11,222     7,599     5,804     5,745       29,429     17,962  
Mortgage banking revenue   5,360     6,522     7,245     7,336     10,870       19,127     35,222  
Investment product fees   8,042     8,568     7,322     6,258     6,475       23,932     18,381  
Capital markets income   8,906     7,261     4,442     6,394     6,017       20,609     15,603  
Company-owned life insurance   3,361     4,571     3,524     2,737     2,355       11,456     7,852  
Other income   6,921     11,430     6,110     4,299     3,589       24,461     9,977  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities   (172 )   (85 )   342     435     1,207       85     3,892  
Total noninterest income   80,385     89,117     65,240     51,484     54,515       234,742     162,735  
Salaries and employee benefits   147,203     161,817     124,147     72,336     71,005       433,167     211,762  
Occupancy   26,418     26,496     21,019     13,151     12,757       73,933     41,683  
Equipment   7,328     7,550     5,168     4,473     3,756       20,046     12,231  
Marketing   10,361     9,119     4,276     4,723     3,267       23,756     7,961  
Data processing   20,269     25,883     18,762     11,489     11,508       64,914     35,558  
Communication   5,392     5,878     3,417     2,412     2,372       14,687     7,661  
Professional fees   6,559     6,336     19,791     5,409     3,416       32,686     14,668  
FDIC assessment   6,249     4,699     2,575     1,598     1,628       13,523     4,461  
Amortization of intangibles   7,089     7,170     4,811     2,573     2,779       19,070     8,763  
Amortization of tax credit investments   2,662     1,525     1,516     2,019     1,736       5,703     4,751  
Other expense   27,117     20,922     21,274     11,754     7,050       69,313     19,133  
Total noninterest expense   266,647     277,395     226,756     131,937     121,274       770,798     368,632  
Income (loss) before income taxes   179,040     139,949     (36,300 )   68,242     89,426       282,689     270,620  
Income tax expense (benefit)   38,887     24,964     (8,714 )   12,054     17,680       55,137     49,270  
Net income (loss) $ 140,153   $ 114,985   $ (27,586 ) $ 56,188   $ 71,746     $ 227,552   $ 221,350  
Preferred dividends   (4,034 )   (4,033 )   (2,017 )             (10,084 )    
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 136,119   $ 110,952   $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188   $ 71,746     $ 217,468   $ 221,350  
                 
EPS $ 0.47   $ 0.38   $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34   $ 0.43     $ 0.80   $ 1.33  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic   290,961     290,862     227,002     165,278     165,258       269,843     165,144  
Diluted   292,483     291,881     227,002     166,128     165,939       271,123     165,862  
Common shares outstanding (EOP)   292,880     292,893     292,959     165,838     165,814       292,880     165,814  


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Earning Assets          
Federal Reserve Bank account $ 328,391   $ 334,570   $ 1,545,389   $ 627,354   $ 600,581  
Money market investments   6,374     7,774     12,419     22,002     16,294  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,186,551     2,461,173     2,527,568     1,778,357     1,803,273  
Mortgage-backed securities   5,584,241     5,976,921     6,086,853     3,698,831     3,354,701  
States and political subdivisions   1,829,561     1,839,333     1,840,823     1,654,986     1,609,283  
Other securities   693,303     719,223     735,550     432,478     442,503  
Total investments   10,293,656     10,996,650     11,190,794     7,564,652     7,209,760  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   19,748     26,217     39,376     35,458     51,306  
Loans:          
Commercial   9,311,148     8,923,983     8,624,253     3,391,769     3,505,183  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   12,227,888     11,796,503     11,337,735     6,380,674     6,290,632  
Consumer:          
Home equity   1,043,594     1,097,852     1,080,885     560,590     554,322  
Other consumer loans   1,678,997     1,656,253     1,587,216     1,013,524     1,009,909  
Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans   24,261,627     23,474,591     22,630,089     11,346,557     11,360,046  
Residential real estate   6,267,306     6,079,057     5,706,155     2,255,289     2,224,782  
Total loans   30,528,933     29,553,648     28,336,244     13,601,846     13,584,828  
Total earning assets   41,177,102     40,918,859     41,124,222     21,851,312     21,462,769  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (302,254 )   (288,003 )   (280,507 )   (107,341 )   (107,868 )
Non-earning Assets:          
Cash and due from banks   466,846     455,620     418,744     172,663     180,583  
Premises and equipment, net   588,021     586,031     584,113     476,186     476,036  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   187,626     192,196     201,802     69,560     69,912  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,135,792     2,131,815     2,144,609     1,071,672     1,074,245  
Company-owned life insurance   767,089     769,595     766,291     463,324     461,310  
Other assets   1,195,304     982,242     875,374     456,188     401,746  
Total non-earning assets   5,340,678     5,117,499     4,990,933     2,709,593     2,663,832  
Total assets $ 46,215,526   $ 45,748,355   $ 45,834,648   $ 24,453,564   $ 24,018,733  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 12,400,077   $ 12,388,379   $ 12,463,136   $ 6,303,106   $ 6,440,526  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts   8,963,014     8,473,510     8,296,337     5,338,022     4,956,012  
Savings accounts   6,616,512     6,796,152     6,871,767     3,798,494     3,708,807  
Money market accounts   5,602,729     5,373,318     5,432,139     2,169,160     2,097,967  
Other time deposits   2,393,083     2,479,304     2,544,011     960,413     992,837  
Total core deposits   35,975,415     35,510,663     35,607,390     18,569,195     18,196,149  
Brokered deposits   78,248     28,312              
Total deposits   36,053,663     35,538,975     35,607,390     18,569,195     18,196,149  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   301,031     1,561     1,721     276     34  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   438,053     476,173     509,275     392,275     375,247  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,804,617     3,283,963     3,239,357     1,886,019     1,890,054  
Other borrowings   721,049     622,714     597,207     296,670     270,968  
Total borrowed funds   4,264,750     4,384,411     4,347,560     2,575,240     2,536,303  
Operating lease liabilities   207,725     215,188     234,049     76,236     76,771  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   746,005     530,998     413,535     220,875     173,618  
Total liabilities   41,272,143     40,669,572     40,602,534     21,441,546     20,982,841  
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   5,751,833     5,647,916     5,570,313     3,014,393     2,979,082  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (808,450 )   (569,133 )   (338,199 )   (2,375 )   56,810  
Total shareholders' equity   4,943,383     5,078,783     5,232,114     3,012,018     3,035,892  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 46,215,526   $ 45,748,355   $ 45,834,648   $ 24,453,564   $ 24,018,733  
 


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 514,362   $ 935 0.72 %   $ 1,088,005   $ 1,830 0.67 %   $ 467,572   $ 177 0.15 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,326,070     13,212 2.27 %     2,487,717     11,818 1.90 %     1,730,553     6,968 1.61 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,891,283     36,157 2.45 %     6,008,470     33,534 2.23 %     3,313,027     14,509 1.75 %
States and political subdivisions     1,829,322     14,631 3.20 %     1,834,189     14,571 3.18 %     1,586,743     12,609 3.18 %
Other securities     718,735     6,781 3.77 %     723,279     5,467 3.02 %     443,393     2,638 2.38 %
Total investments     10,765,410     70,781 2.63 %     11,053,655     65,390 2.37 %     7,073,716     36,724 2.08 %
Loans:2                        
Commercial     9,045,009     113,491 5.02 %     8,692,646     95,743 4.36 %     3,645,197     36,139 3.88 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     11,929,892     136,780 4.59 %     11,547,958     113,545 3.89 %     6,200,144     57,820 3.65 %
Consumer:                        
Home equity     947,921     14,397 6.03 %     1,000,373     11,256 4.51 %     549,229     4,448 3.21 %
Other consumer loans     1,787,929     18,652 4.14 %     1,715,550     19,222 4.49 %     1,018,385     9,690 3.77 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans     23,710,751     283,320 4.78 %     22,956,527     239,766 4.19 %     11,412,955     108,097 3.76 %
Residential real estate loans     6,189,503     56,432 3.65 %     5,905,151     51,686 3.50 %     2,274,347     20,529 3.61 %
                         
Total loans     29,900,254     339,752 4.54 %     28,861,678     291,452 4.01 %     13,687,302     128,626 3.70 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 41,180,026   $ 411,468 3.99 %   $ 41,003,338   $ 358,672 3.48 %   $ 21,228,590   $ 165,527 3.08 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (290,215 )         (282,943 )         (111,216 )    
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 503,841         $ 277,283         $ 272,855      
Other assets     4,522,171           4,735,701           2,479,079      
                         
Total assets   $ 45,915,823         $ 45,733,379         $ 23,869,308      
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 8,681,392   $ 5,751 0.26 %   $ 8,445,683   $ 1,786 0.08 %   $ 4,873,914   $ 484 0.04 %
Savings accounts     6,733,465     547 0.03 %     6,835,675     673 0.04 %     3,678,944     500 0.05 %
Money market accounts     5,344,567     2,072 0.15 %     5,317,300     1,027 0.08 %     2,110,981     438 0.08 %
Other time deposits     2,463,573     2,168 0.35 %     2,491,998     1,627 0.26 %     998,060     1,156 0.46 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     23,222,997     10,538 0.18 %     23,090,656     5,113 0.09 %     11,661,899     2,578 0.09 %
Brokered deposits     44,579     282 2.51 %     7,447     74 0.00 %         0.00 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     23,267,576     10,820 0.18 %     23,098,103     5,187 0.09 %     11,661,899     2,578 0.09 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     122,311     720 2.34 %     1,222     2 0.47 %     689     0.00 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     436,225     106 0.10 %     466,885     85 0.07 %     384,724     90 0.09 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,025,844     13,027 1.71 %     3,053,423     6,925 0.91 %     1,890,916     5,326 1.12 %
Other borrowings     676,874     5,256 3.08 %     611,772     4,687 3.06 %     270,597     2,460 3.64 %
Total borrowed funds     4,261,254     19,109 1.78 %     4,133,302     11,699 1.14 %     2,546,926     7,876 1.23 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 27,528,830   $ 29,929 0.43 %   $ 27,231,405   $ 16,886 0.25 %   $ 14,208,825   $ 10,454 0.29 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Demand deposits   $ 12,575,011         $ 12,714,946         $ 6,314,100      
Other liabilities     677,829           657,128           318,448      
Shareholders' equity     5,134,153           5,129,900           3,027,935      
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 45,915,823         $ 45,733,379         $ 23,869,308      
                         
Net interest rate spread       3.56 %       3.23 %       2.79 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)       3.71 %       3.33 %       2.92 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 4,950       $ 4,314       $ 3,501  
                         
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.  
2 Includes loans held for sale.  
 


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
                 
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 976,579   $ 3,073 0.42 %   $ 357,151   $ 313 0.12 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,336,897     33,249 1.90 %     1,509,931     17,820 1.57 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,593,341     94,067 2.24 %     3,304,200     45,408 1.83 %
States and political subdivisions     1,801,053     42,839 3.17 %     1,523,175     37,174 3.25 %
Other securities     682,937     16,392 3.20 %     445,298     8,071 2.42 %
Total investments   $ 10,414,228   $ 186,547 2.39 %   $ 6,782,604   $ 108,473 2.13 %
Loans:2                
Commercial     7,888,730     264,517 4.47 %     3,878,630     106,421 3.62 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     10,753,988     327,733 4.06 %     6,109,795     171,221 3.70 %
Consumer:                
Home equity     911,276     33,008 4.84 %     544,111     12,801 3.15 %
Other consumer loans     1,609,845     52,434 4.35 %     1,037,038     29,613 3.82 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans     21,163,839     677,692 4.27 %     11,569,574     320,056 3.70 %
Residential real estate loans     5,369,844     142,105 3.53 %     2,268,142     63,350 3.72 %
                 
Total loans     26,533,683     819,797 4.12 %     13,837,716     383,406 3.67 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 37,924,490   $ 1,009,417 3.55 %   $ 20,977,471   $ 492,192 3.11 %
                 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (247,558 )         (120,619 )    
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 350,848         $ 266,543      
Other assets     4,249,986           2,495,512      
                 
Total assets   $ 42,277,766         $ 23,618,907      
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,977,524   $ 8,133 0.14 %   $ 4,895,539   $ 1,608 0.04 %
Savings accounts     6,295,628     1,809 0.04 %     3,608,078     1,479 0.05 %
Money market accounts     4,819,252     3,791 0.11 %     2,060,325     1,293 0.08 %
Other time deposits     2,236,206     5,112 0.31 %     1,034,389     4,058 0.52 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     21,328,610     18,845 0.12 %     11,598,331     8,438 0.10 %
Brokered deposits     17,505     356 2.72 %     55,312     31 0.08 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     21,346,115     19,201 0.12 %     11,653,643     8,469 0.10 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     41,993     722 2.30 %     1,096     0.00 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     450,966     287 0.09 %     396,495     305 0.10 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,891,347     25,915 1.20 %     1,907,322     15,953 1.12 %
Other borrowings     574,589     13,410 3.12 %     267,650     7,375 3.67 %
Total borrowed funds     3,958,895     40,334 1.36 %     2,572,563     23,633 1.23 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities     25,305,010     59,535 0.31 %     14,226,206     32,102 0.30 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Demand deposits   $ 11,540,293         $ 6,072,310      
Other liabilities     601,619           323,310      
Shareholders' equity     4,830,844           2,997,081      
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 42,277,766         $ 23,618,907      
                 
Net interest rate spread       3.24 %       2.81 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)       3.34 %       2.92 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 13,036       $ 10,471  
                 
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2 Includes loans held for sale.                
 


                 
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021       2022     2021  
Allowance for credit losses on loans:                
Beginning ACL $ 288,003   $ 280,507   $ 107,341   $ 107,868   $ 109,444     $ 107,341   $ 131,388  
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans   10,558         78,531               89,089      
Provision for credit losses1   11,288     9,254     97,409     (1,914 )   (4,613 )     117,951     (26,898 )
Gross charge-offs   (11,440 )   (4,096 )   (4,664 )   (545 )   (1,215 )     (20,200 )   (3,765 )
Gross recoveries   3,845     2,338     1,890     1,932     4,252       8,073     7,143  
(NCOs) recoveries   (7,595 )   (1,758 )   (2,774 )   1,387     3,037       (12,127 )   3,378  
Ending ACL $ 302,254   $ 288,003   $ 280,507   $ 107,341   $ 107,868     $ 302,254   $ 107,868  
NCOs (recoveries) / average loans2   0.10 %   0.02 %   0.05 % (0.04)        % (0.09)        %     0.06 % (0.03)        %
Average loans2 $ 29,890,008   $ 28,847,003   $ 20,725,313   $ 13,594,543   $ 13,675,436     $ 26,521,011   $ 13,824,569  
EOP loans2   30,528,933     29,553,648     28,336,244     13,601,846     13,584,828       30,528,933     13,584,828  
ACL / EOP loans2   0.99 %   0.97 %   0.99 %   0.79 %   0.79 %     0.99 %   0.79 %
Underperforming Assets:                
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 767   $ 882   $ 1,646   $ 7   $ 113     $ 767   $ 113  
NPLs:                
Nonaccrual loans3   233,659     214,924     227,925     106,691     111,586       233,659     111,586  
TDRs still accruing   13,674     15,665     20,999     18,378     16,420       13,674     16,420  
Total NPLs   247,333     230,589     248,924     125,069     128,006       247,333     128,006  
Foreclosed assets   11,967     12,618     19,713     2,030     1,943       11,967     1,943  
Total underperforming assets $ 260,067   $ 244,089   $ 270,283   $ 127,106   $ 130,062     $ 260,067   $ 130,062  
Classified and Criticized Assets:                
Nonaccrual loans3 $ 233,659   $ 214,924   $ 227,925   $ 106,691   $ 111,586     $ 233,659   $ 111,586  
Substandard loans (still accruing)   476,724     490,566     518,341     162,572     164,192       476,724     164,192  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   767     882     1,646     7     113       767     113  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"   711,150     706,372     747,912     269,270     275,891       711,150     275,891  
Other classified assets   24,773     25,004     24,676     4,338     4,300       24,773     4,300  
Criticized loans - "special mention loans"   549,994     452,835     507,689     235,910     240,215       549,994     240,215  
Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,285,917   $ 1,184,211   $ 1,280,277   $ 509,518   $ 520,406     $ 1,285,917   $ 520,406  
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 65,632   $ 48,889   $ 94,114   $ 16,347   $ 13,263     $ 65,632   $ 13,263  
NPLs / EOP loans2   0.81 %   0.78 %   0.88 %   0.92 %   0.94 %     0.81 %   0.94 %
ACL to NPLs   122 %   125 %   113 %   86 %   84 %     122 %   84 %
Under-performing assets / EOP loans2   0.85 %   0.83 %   0.95 %   0.93 %   0.96 %     0.85 %   0.96 %
Under-performing assets / EOP assets   0.56 %   0.53 %   0.59 %   0.52 %   0.54 %     0.56 %   0.54 %
30+ day delinquencies2   0.22 %   0.17 %   0.34 %   0.12 %   0.10 %     0.22 %   0.10 %
1 Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022.
2 Excludes loans held for sale.            
3 Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $23.8 million at September 30, 2022, $24.3 million at June 30, 2022, $23.8 million at March 31, 2022, $11.7 million at December 31, 2021 and $12.8 million at September 30, 2021.
PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated TDR - Troubled debt restructuring
                 


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021       2022     2021  
Earnings Per Share:                
Net income applicable to common shares $ 136,119   $ 110,952   $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188   $ 71,746     $ 217,468   $ 221,350  
Adjustments:                
Debt Securities (gains) losses   172     85     (342 )   (435 )   (1,207 )     (85 )   (3,892 )
Tax effect1   (65 )   (30 )   62     109     302       (32 )   973  
Debt securities (gains) losses, net   107     55     (280 )   (326 )   (905 )     (117 )   (2,919 )
Day 1 non-PCD           96,270               96,270      
Tax effect1           (17,550 )             (17,550 )    
Day 1 non-PCD, net           78,720               78,720      
Merger related charges   22,743     36,585     52,299     6,683     1,361       111,627     7,901  
Tax effect1   (8,529 )   (13,057 )   (9,534 )   (1,671 )   (340 )     (34,016 )   (1,975 )
Merger related charges, net   14,214     23,528     42,765     5,012     1,021       77,611     5,926  
ONB Way                             1,952  
Tax effect1                             (488 )
ONB Way, net                             1,464  
Total adjustments, net   14,321     23,583     121,205     4,686     116       156,214     4,471  
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 150,440   $ 134,535   $ 91,602   $ 60,874   $ 71,862     $ 373,682   $ 225,821  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   292,483     291,881     227,002     166,128     165,939       271,123     165,862  
EPS, diluted $ 0.47   $ 0.38   $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34   $ 0.43     $ 0.80   $ 1.33  
Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.51   $ 0.46   $ 0.40   $ 0.37   $ 0.43     $ 1.38   $ 1.36  
NIM:                
Net interest income $ 376,589   $ 337,472   $ 222,785   $ 146,781   $ 151,572     $ 936,846   $ 449,619  
Add: FTE adjustment1   4,950     4,314     3,772     3,442     3,501       13,036     10,471  
Net interest income (FTE) $ 381,539   $ 341,786   $ 226,557   $ 150,223   $ 155,073     $ 949,882   $ 460,090  
Average earning assets $ 41,180,026   $ 41,003,338   $ 31,483,553   $ 21,670,723   $ 21,228,590     $ 37,924,490   $ 20,977,471  
NIM   3.66 %   3.29 %   2.83 %   2.71 %   2.86 %     3.29 %   2.86 %
NIM (FTE)   3.71 %   3.33 %   2.88 %   2.77 %   2.92 %     3.34 %   2.92 %


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021       2022     2021  
PPNR:                
Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 381,539   $ 341,786   $ 226,557   $ 150,223   $ 155,073     $ 949,882   $ 460,090  
Add: Noninterest income   80,385     89,117     65,240     51,484     54,515       234,742     162,735  
Total revenue (FTE)   461,924     430,903     291,797     201,707     209,588       1,184,624     622,825  
Less: Noninterest expense   (266,647 )   (277,395 )   (226,756 )   (131,937 )   (121,274 )     (770,798 )   (368,632 )
PPNR $ 195,277   $ 153,508   $ 65,041   $ 69,770   $ 88,314     $ 413,826   $ 254,193  
Adjustments:                
Debt securities (gains) losses $ 172   $ 85   $ (342 ) $ (435 ) $ (1,207 )   $ (85 ) $ (3,892 )
Noninterest income adjustments   172     85     (342 )   (435 )   (1,207 )     (85 )   (3,892 )
Adjusted revenue $ 462,096   $ 430,988   $ 291,455   $ 201,272   $ 208,381     $ 1,184,539   $ 618,933  
Adjustments:                
ONB Way $   $   $   $   $     $   $ 1,952  
Merger related charges   22,743     36,585     52,299     6,683     1,361       111,627     7,901  
Amortization of tax credit investments   2,662     1,525     1,516     2,019     1,736       5,703     4,751  
Noninterest expense adjustments   25,405     38,110     53,815     8,702     3,097       117,330     14,604  
Adjusted total noninterest expense   (241,242 )   (239,285 )   (172,941 )   (123,235 )   (118,177 )     (653,468 )   (354,028 )
Adjusted PPNR $ 220,854   $ 191,703   $ 118,514   $ 78,037   $ 90,204     $ 531,071   $ 264,905  
Efficiency Ratio:                
Noninterest expense $ 266,647   $ 277,395   $ 226,756   $ 131,937   $ 121,274     $ 770,798   $ 368,632  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   (7,089 )   (7,170 )   (4,811 )   (2,573 )   (2,779 )     (19,070 )   (8,763 )
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles   259,558     270,225     221,945     129,364     118,495       751,728     359,869  
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments   (25,405 )   (38,110 )   (53,815 )   (8,702 )   (3,097 )     (117,330 )   (14,604 )
Adjusted noninterest expense $ 234,153   $ 232,115   $ 168,130   $ 120,662   $ 115,398     $ 634,398   $ 345,265  
Total revenue (FTE)1 $ 461,924   $ 430,903   $ 291,797   $ 201,707   $ 209,588     $ 1,184,624   $ 622,825  
Less: Revenue adjustments   172     85     (342 )   (435 )   (1,207 )     (85 )   (3,892 )
Total adjusted revenue $ 462,096   $ 430,988   $ 291,455   $ 201,272   $ 208,381     $ 1,184,539   $ 618,933  
Efficiency Ratio   56.17 %   62.70 %   76.15 %   64.27 %   56.86 %     63.46 %   58.14 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   50.67 %   53.85 %   57.67 %   59.95 %   55.38 %     53.56 %   55.78 %
                 


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021       2022     2021  
ROAE and ROATCE:                
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 136,119   $ 110,952   $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188   $ 71,746     $ 217,468   $ 221,350  
Amortization of intangibles   7,089     7,170     4,811     2,573     2,779       19,070     8,763  
Tax effect1   (1,772 )   (1,793 )   (877 )   (643 )   (695 )     (4,768 )   (2,191 )
Amortization of intangibles, net   5,317     5,378     3,934     1,930     2,084       14,302     6,572  
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, excluding intangible amortization   141,436     116,330     (25,669 )   58,118     73,830       231,770     227,922  
Total adjustments, net   14,321     23,583     121,205     4,686     116       156,214     4,471  
Adjusted tangible net income applicable to common shares $ 155,757   $ 139,913   $ 95,536   $ 62,804   $ 73,946     $ 387,984   $ 232,393  
Average shareholders' equity $ 5,134,153   $ 5,129,900   $ 4,218,416   $ 2,998,825   $ 3,027,935     $ 4,830,844   $ 2,997,081  
Less: Average preferred equity   (243,719 )   (243,719 )   (117,210 )             (202,013 )    
Average shareholders' common equity $ 4,890,434   $ 4,886,181   $ 4,101,206   $ 2,998,825   $ 3,027,935     $ 4,628,831   $ 2,997,081  
Average goodwill and other intangible assets   (2,129,858 )   (2,136,964 )   (1,550,624 )   (1,072,986 )   (1,075,579 )     (1,941,270 )   (1,078,441 )
Average tangible shareholder's common equity $ 2,760,576   $ 2,749,217   $ 2,550,582   $ 1,925,839   $ 1,952,356     $ 2,687,561   $ 1,918,640  
ROAE   11.13 %   9.08 %   (2.89 )%   7.49 %   9.48 %     6.26 %   9.85 %
ROAE, adjusted   12.30 %   11.01 %   8.93 %   8.12 %   9.49 %     10.76 %   10.05 %
ROATCE   20.49 %   16.93 %   (4.03 )%   12.07 %   15.13 %     11.50 %   15.84 %
ROATCE, adjusted   22.57 %   20.36 %   14.98 %   13.04 %   15.16 %     19.25 %   16.15 %
                 


           
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
           
  As of
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Tangible Common Equity:          
Shareholders' equity $ 4,943,383   $ 5,078,783   $ 5,232,114   $ 3,012,018   $ 3,035,892  
Less: Preferred equity   (243,719 )   (243,719 )   (243,719 )        
Shareholders' common equity $ 4,699,664   $ 4,835,064   $ 4,988,395   $ 3,012,018   $ 3,035,892  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   (2,135,792 )   (2,131,815 )   (2,144,609 )   (1,071,672 )   (1,074,245 )
Tangible shareholders' common equity $ 2,563,872   $ 2,703,249   $ 2,843,786   $ 1,940,346   $