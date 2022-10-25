Old National Reports 24% EPS Growth from 2Q22, 11% on an Adjusted Basis(1), Driven by Robust Commercial Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q22 net income applicable to common shares of $136.1 million, diluted EPS of $0.47. Adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $150.4 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.51.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“With adjusted EPS growth of nearly 19%, year over year, and organic growth across most business lines, Old National once again demonstrated the strength of our expanded franchise,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “The improvement in our net interest margin and our continued strong credit, capital and efficiency metrics also reflect the strength of our franchise and Management's continuing focus on the fundamentals of our business."

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income



Net income applicable to common shares of $136.1 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $150.4 million Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.47; adjusted EPS1 of $0.51 Net Interest Income/NIM



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $381.5 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.71%, up 38 basis points ("bps") Operating Performance







Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $195.3 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $220.9 million Noninterest expense of $266.6 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $241.2 million Efficiency ratio1 of 56.2%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 50.7% Loans and Credit Quality































End-of-period total loans3 of $30.5 billion, up 13.2% annualized compared to $29.6 billion at June 30, 2022 º Total commercial loans increased 16.6% annualized, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans1 º Total consumer loans4 increased 7.1% annualized Total commercial production of $2.4 billion Commercial loan pipeline of $5.4 billion Provision for credit losses ("provision") of $11.3 million Net charge-offs of $7.6 million, or 10 bps of average loans; 2 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition Non-performing loans of 0.81% of total loans Return Profile & Capital Return on average tangible common equity1 of 20.5%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 22.6% Notable Items



$22.7 million of merger-related charges $2.7 million of amortization of tax credit investments

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale 4 Includes consumer and residential real estate loans



RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported third quarter 2022 net income applicable to common shares of $136.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $22.7 million related to the February 15, 2022 merger with First Midwest. Excluding these charges and debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $150.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share.

LOANS

Robust broad-based commercial and consumer loan growth.

Period-end total loans 3 were $30.5 billion at September 30, 2022, up 13.2% annualized from $29.6 billion at June 30, 2022, driven by strong commercial and consumer loan production.

were $30.5 billion at September 30, 2022, up 13.2% annualized from $29.6 billion at June 30, 2022, driven by strong commercial and consumer loan production. PPP loans decreased $38.1 million to $43.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022.

Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased 13.7%, annualized, and total commercial loans increased 16.6%, annualized.

Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $2.4 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $5.4 billion.

Total consumer loans 4 were $9.0 billion at September 30, 2022, up 7.1% annualized from June 30, 2022. Consumer loans decreased $31.5 million, or 4.6% annualized, to $2.7 billion and residential mortgage loans grew $188.2 million, or 12.4% annualized, to $6.3 billion, driven by strong production.

were $9.0 billion at September 30, 2022, up 7.1% annualized from June 30, 2022. Average total loans in the third quarter were $29.9 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from the second quarter of 2022.



DEPOSITS

Strong deposit franchise with higher period-end balances.

Period-end total deposits were $36.1 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $35.5 billion at June 30, 2022.

Increase in municipal deposits; commercial and retail deposits were stable.

On average, total deposits for the third quarter were $35.8 billion, consistent with the second quarter of 2022.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Strong loan growth and the higher rate environment favorably impact net interest income and margin.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to $381.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $341.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher interest rates, loan growth, and an additional day in the quarter, partially offset by lower accretion income on loans.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 38 bps to 3.71% compared to 3.33% for the second quarter of 2022.

Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $25.4 million, or 25 bps of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $35.0 million, or 34 bps of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2022.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $1.2 million, or 1 bps of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.2 million, or 3 bps of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2022.

Cost of total deposits was 0.12%, increasing 6 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 9 bps to 0.18% in the third quarter of 2022.



CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

Provision expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $11.3 million, compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting strong loan growth.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter were $7.6 million, or 10 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, or 2 bps of average loans. Net charge-offs include $5.9 million, or 8 bps of average loans, of charge-offs on PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition.

30+ day delinquencies were 0.22% at the end of the third quarter, compared to 0.17% at the end of the second quarter.

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.81% compared to 0.78% at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of September 30, 2022, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $112 million.

The allowance for credit losses stood at $302.3 million, or 0.99% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.97% at June 30, 2022.



NONINTEREST INCOME

Decrease driven by lower wealth management revenue and other income.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $80.4 million, a decrease of $8.7 million from the second quarter of 2022.

Wealth management fees were lower due to current market conditions and mortgage banking revenue continues to be impacted by the higher rate environment, as well as lower production and gain on sale margins.

Other income for the second quarter of 2022 was elevated primarily due to equity investment returns and recoveries on previously charged-off acquired loans in addition to increased proceeds from company-owned life insurance.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Disciplined expense management; efficiency ratio improved.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $266.6 million and included $22.7 million of merger-related charges, as well as $2.7 million of tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter was $241.3 million, compared to $239.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, up due primarily to approximately $7 million of lower deferred loan origination costs and year-to-date incentive accrual true-up, as well as $4 million of provision for unfunded commitments due to loan growth and higher marketing expense.

The third quarter efficiency ratio was 56.2%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 50.7% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 62.7% and 53.9%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.



INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable equivalent basis, income tax expense in the third quarter was $43.8 million, resulting in a 23.8% FTE tax rate, compared to 20.3% in the second quarter of 2022, reflective of higher pre-tax net income.

Income tax expense included $3.1 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong.

Preliminary total risk-based capital was 11.84% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital was 10.58%, impacted by strong loan growth, partly offset by retained earnings. In addition, total risk-based capital was impacted by the phase-out of $30 million of Tier 2 subordinated debt.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 5.82% at the end of the third quarter compared to 6.20% in the second quarter of 2022, driven by the higher rate environment's impact on unrealized losses within the investment portfolio.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the quarter.

A loan to deposit ratio of 84.7%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

WEALTH MARKET EXPANSION

Old National has recently expanded into the Nashville, Tennessee area with the hiring of seven wealth management professionals. The experienced team, with an average tenure of over 20 years in wealth/investment services, will be led by Steve Cook, who will serve as Market President. This group will lead and operate a new wealth management office under the 1834 brand, which is the new high-net-worth brand of the Old National Wealth Group.

HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS SALE

As previously disclosed on June 27, 2022, Old National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old National Bancorp, entered into a Custodial Transfer and Asset Purchase Agreement with UMB Bank, n.a. (“UMB”), pursuant to which UMB will acquire Old National Bank’s business of acting as a qualified custodian for, and administering, health savings accounts. Old National Bank serves as custodian for health savings accounts comprised of both investment accounts and deposit accounts. Upon completion of the sale, UMB will pay Old National a premium on deposit account balances transferred at closing, or a premium of approximately $95 million based on September 30, 2022 balances. Regulatory approval for the sale has been received. Subject to customary closing conditions, the parties anticipate completing the sale in mid-November of 2022.

SERVICE CHARGE PROGRAM ENHANCEMENTS

In early December, Old National will implement several enhancements to overdraft protection programs to provide clients with more flexibility. The changes will include the elimination of the non-sufficient fund ("NSF") fee when an item is returned, among other modifications that will benefit the consumer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to review third quarter 2022 financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (844) 200-6205 or International (929) 526-1599, Access code 504244. A replay of the call will also be available from noon Central Time on October 25, 2022 through November 8, 2022. To access the replay, dial U.S. (866) 813-9403 or international +44 (204) 525-0658, Access code 902394.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $27 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 376,589 $ 337,472 $ 222,785 $ 146,781 $ 151,572 $ 936,846 $ 449,619 FTE adjustment1 4,950 4,314 3,772 3,442 3,501 13,036 10,471 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 381,539 341,786 226,557 150,223 155,073 949,882 460,090 Provision for credit losses 11,287 9,245 97,569 (1,914 ) (4,613 ) 118,101 (26,898 ) Noninterest income 80,385 89,117 65,240 51,484 54,515 234,742 162,735 Noninterest expense (266,647 ) (277,395 ) (226,756 ) (131,937 ) (121,274 ) (770,798 ) (368,632 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188 $ 71,746 $ 217,468 $ 221,350 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 292,483 291,881 227,002 166,128 165,939 271,123 165,862 EPS, diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.43 $ 0.80 $ 1.33 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.42 0.42 Dividend payout ratio2 30 % 37 % (108) % 41 % 33 % 53 % 32 % Book value $ 16.05 $ 16.51 $ 17.03 $ 18.16 $ 18.31 $ 16.05 $ 18.31 Stock price 16.47 14.79 16.38 18.12 16.95 16.47 16.95 Tangible book value3 8.75 9.23 9.71 11.70 11.83 8.75 11.83 Performance Ratios ROAA 1.22 % 1.01 % (0.31) % 0.93 % 1.20 % 0.72 % 1.25 % ROAE 11.1 % 9.1 % (2.9) % 7.5 % 9.5 % 6.3 % 6.3 % ROATCE3 20.5 % 16.9 % (4.0) % 12.1 % 15.1 % 11.5 % 15.8 % NIM (FTE) 3.71 % 3.33 % 2.88 % 2.77 % 2.92 % 3.34 % 2.92 % Efficiency ratio3 56.2 % 62.7 % 76.2 % 64.3 % 56.9 % 63.5 % 58.1 % NCOs (recoveries) to average loans 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.05 % (0.04) % (0.09) % 0.06 % (0.03) % ACLs to EOP loans 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.99 % 0.79 % NPLs to EOP loans 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.88 % 0.92 % 0.94 % 0.81 % 0.94 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 30,528,933 $ 29,553,648 $ 28,336,244 $ 13,601,846 $ 13,584,828 $ 30,528,933 $ 13,584,828 Total assets 46,215,526 45,748,355 45,834,648 24,453,564 24,018,733 46,215,526 24,018,733 Total deposits 36,053,663 35,538,975 35,607,390 18,569,195 18,196,149 36,053,663 18,196,149 Total borrowed funds 4,264,750 4,384,411 4,347,560 2,575,240 2,536,303 4,264,750 2,536,303 Total shareholders' equity 4,943,383 5,078,783 5,232,114 3,012,018 3,035,892 4,943,383 3,035,892 Capital Ratios 3 Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 9.88 % 9.90 % 10.04 % 12.04 % 12.08 % 9.88 % 12.08 % Tier 1 capital 10.58 % 10.63 % 10.79 % 12.04 % 12.08 % 10.58 % 12.08 % Total capital 11.84 % 12.03 % 12.19 % 12.77 % 12.84 % 11.84 % 12.84 % Leverage ratio (average assets) 8.26 % 8.19 % 10.58 % 8.59 % 8.54 % 8.26 % 8.54 % Equity to assets (averages) 11.18 % 11.22 % 12.03 % 12.35 % 12.69 % 11.43 % 12.69 % TCE to TA 5.82 % 6.20 % 6.51 % 8.30 % 8.55 % 5.82 % 8.55 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,008 4,196 4,333 2,374 2,410 4,008 2,410 Banking centers 263 266 267 162 162 263 162 1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. September 30, 2022 capital ratios are preliminary. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL -Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances

NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets





Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 406,518 $ 354,358 $ 235,505 $ 156,928 $ 162,026 $ 996,381 $ 481,721 Less: interest expense 29,929 16,886 12,720 10,147 10,454 59,535 32,102 Net interest income 376,589 337,472 222,785 146,781 151,572 936,846 449,619 Provision 11,287 9,245 97,569 (1,914 ) (4,613 ) 118,101 (26,898 ) Net interest income after provision 365,302 328,227 125,216 148,695 156,185 818,745 476,517 Wealth management fees 17,317 19,304 14,630 9,833 10,134 51,251 30,576 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,042 20,324 14,026 8,388 8,123 54,392 23,270 Debit card and ATM fees 10,608 11,222 7,599 5,804 5,745 29,429 17,962 Mortgage banking revenue 5,360 6,522 7,245 7,336 10,870 19,127 35,222 Investment product fees 8,042 8,568 7,322 6,258 6,475 23,932 18,381 Capital markets income 8,906 7,261 4,442 6,394 6,017 20,609 15,603 Company-owned life insurance 3,361 4,571 3,524 2,737 2,355 11,456 7,852 Other income 6,921 11,430 6,110 4,299 3,589 24,461 9,977 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities (172 ) (85 ) 342 435 1,207 85 3,892 Total noninterest income 80,385 89,117 65,240 51,484 54,515 234,742 162,735 Salaries and employee benefits 147,203 161,817 124,147 72,336 71,005 433,167 211,762 Occupancy 26,418 26,496 21,019 13,151 12,757 73,933 41,683 Equipment 7,328 7,550 5,168 4,473 3,756 20,046 12,231 Marketing 10,361 9,119 4,276 4,723 3,267 23,756 7,961 Data processing 20,269 25,883 18,762 11,489 11,508 64,914 35,558 Communication 5,392 5,878 3,417 2,412 2,372 14,687 7,661 Professional fees 6,559 6,336 19,791 5,409 3,416 32,686 14,668 FDIC assessment 6,249 4,699 2,575 1,598 1,628 13,523 4,461 Amortization of intangibles 7,089 7,170 4,811 2,573 2,779 19,070 8,763 Amortization of tax credit investments 2,662 1,525 1,516 2,019 1,736 5,703 4,751 Other expense 27,117 20,922 21,274 11,754 7,050 69,313 19,133 Total noninterest expense 266,647 277,395 226,756 131,937 121,274 770,798 368,632 Income (loss) before income taxes 179,040 139,949 (36,300 ) 68,242 89,426 282,689 270,620 Income tax expense (benefit) 38,887 24,964 (8,714 ) 12,054 17,680 55,137 49,270 Net income (loss) $ 140,153 $ 114,985 $ (27,586 ) $ 56,188 $ 71,746 $ 227,552 $ 221,350 Preferred dividends (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (2,017 ) — — (10,084 ) — Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188 $ 71,746 $ 217,468 $ 221,350 EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.43 $ 0.80 $ 1.33 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 290,961 290,862 227,002 165,278 165,258 269,843 165,144 Diluted 292,483 291,881 227,002 166,128 165,939 271,123 165,862 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 292,880 292,893 292,959 165,838 165,814 292,880 165,814





End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Earning Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 328,391 $ 334,570 $ 1,545,389 $ 627,354 $ 600,581 Money market investments 6,374 7,774 12,419 22,002 16,294 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,186,551 2,461,173 2,527,568 1,778,357 1,803,273 Mortgage-backed securities 5,584,241 5,976,921 6,086,853 3,698,831 3,354,701 States and political subdivisions 1,829,561 1,839,333 1,840,823 1,654,986 1,609,283 Other securities 693,303 719,223 735,550 432,478 442,503 Total investments 10,293,656 10,996,650 11,190,794 7,564,652 7,209,760 Loans held for sale, at fair value 19,748 26,217 39,376 35,458 51,306 Loans: Commercial 9,311,148 8,923,983 8,624,253 3,391,769 3,505,183 Commercial and agriculture real estate 12,227,888 11,796,503 11,337,735 6,380,674 6,290,632 Consumer: Home equity 1,043,594 1,097,852 1,080,885 560,590 554,322 Other consumer loans 1,678,997 1,656,253 1,587,216 1,013,524 1,009,909 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 24,261,627 23,474,591 22,630,089 11,346,557 11,360,046 Residential real estate 6,267,306 6,079,057 5,706,155 2,255,289 2,224,782 Total loans 30,528,933 29,553,648 28,336,244 13,601,846 13,584,828 Total earning assets 41,177,102 40,918,859 41,124,222 21,851,312 21,462,769 Allowance for credit losses on loans (302,254 ) (288,003 ) (280,507 ) (107,341 ) (107,868 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 466,846 455,620 418,744 172,663 180,583 Premises and equipment, net 588,021 586,031 584,113 476,186 476,036 Operating lease right-of-use assets 187,626 192,196 201,802 69,560 69,912 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,135,792 2,131,815 2,144,609 1,071,672 1,074,245 Company-owned life insurance 767,089 769,595 766,291 463,324 461,310 Other assets 1,195,304 982,242 875,374 456,188 401,746 Total non-earning assets 5,340,678 5,117,499 4,990,933 2,709,593 2,663,832 Total assets $ 46,215,526 $ 45,748,355 $ 45,834,648 $ 24,453,564 $ 24,018,733 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 12,400,077 $ 12,388,379 $ 12,463,136 $ 6,303,106 $ 6,440,526 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 8,963,014 8,473,510 8,296,337 5,338,022 4,956,012 Savings accounts 6,616,512 6,796,152 6,871,767 3,798,494 3,708,807 Money market accounts 5,602,729 5,373,318 5,432,139 2,169,160 2,097,967 Other time deposits 2,393,083 2,479,304 2,544,011 960,413 992,837 Total core deposits 35,975,415 35,510,663 35,607,390 18,569,195 18,196,149 Brokered deposits 78,248 28,312 — — — Total deposits 36,053,663 35,538,975 35,607,390 18,569,195 18,196,149 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 301,031 1,561 1,721 276 34 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 438,053 476,173 509,275 392,275 375,247 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,804,617 3,283,963 3,239,357 1,886,019 1,890,054 Other borrowings 721,049 622,714 597,207 296,670 270,968 Total borrowed funds 4,264,750 4,384,411 4,347,560 2,575,240 2,536,303 Operating lease liabilities 207,725 215,188 234,049 76,236 76,771 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 746,005 530,998 413,535 220,875 173,618 Total liabilities 41,272,143 40,669,572 40,602,534 21,441,546 20,982,841 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 5,751,833 5,647,916 5,570,313 3,014,393 2,979,082 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (808,450 ) (569,133 ) (338,199 ) (2,375 ) 56,810 Total shareholders' equity 4,943,383 5,078,783 5,232,114 3,012,018 3,035,892 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 46,215,526 $ 45,748,355 $ 45,834,648 $ 24,453,564 $ 24,018,733





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 514,362 $ 935 0.72 % $ 1,088,005 $ 1,830 0.67 % $ 467,572 $ 177 0.15 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,326,070 13,212 2.27 % 2,487,717 11,818 1.90 % 1,730,553 6,968 1.61 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,891,283 36,157 2.45 % 6,008,470 33,534 2.23 % 3,313,027 14,509 1.75 % States and political subdivisions 1,829,322 14,631 3.20 % 1,834,189 14,571 3.18 % 1,586,743 12,609 3.18 % Other securities 718,735 6,781 3.77 % 723,279 5,467 3.02 % 443,393 2,638 2.38 % Total investments 10,765,410 70,781 2.63 % 11,053,655 65,390 2.37 % 7,073,716 36,724 2.08 % Loans:2 Commercial 9,045,009 113,491 5.02 % 8,692,646 95,743 4.36 % 3,645,197 36,139 3.88 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 11,929,892 136,780 4.59 % 11,547,958 113,545 3.89 % 6,200,144 57,820 3.65 % Consumer: Home equity 947,921 14,397 6.03 % 1,000,373 11,256 4.51 % 549,229 4,448 3.21 % Other consumer loans 1,787,929 18,652 4.14 % 1,715,550 19,222 4.49 % 1,018,385 9,690 3.77 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 23,710,751 283,320 4.78 % 22,956,527 239,766 4.19 % 11,412,955 108,097 3.76 % Residential real estate loans 6,189,503 56,432 3.65 % 5,905,151 51,686 3.50 % 2,274,347 20,529 3.61 % Total loans 29,900,254 339,752 4.54 % 28,861,678 291,452 4.01 % 13,687,302 128,626 3.70 % Total earning assets $ 41,180,026 $ 411,468 3.99 % $ 41,003,338 $ 358,672 3.48 % $ 21,228,590 $ 165,527 3.08 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (290,215 ) (282,943 ) (111,216 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 503,841 $ 277,283 $ 272,855 Other assets 4,522,171 4,735,701 2,479,079 Total assets $ 45,915,823 $ 45,733,379 $ 23,869,308 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 8,681,392 $ 5,751 0.26 % $ 8,445,683 $ 1,786 0.08 % $ 4,873,914 $ 484 0.04 % Savings accounts 6,733,465 547 0.03 % 6,835,675 673 0.04 % 3,678,944 500 0.05 % Money market accounts 5,344,567 2,072 0.15 % 5,317,300 1,027 0.08 % 2,110,981 438 0.08 % Other time deposits 2,463,573 2,168 0.35 % 2,491,998 1,627 0.26 % 998,060 1,156 0.46 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 23,222,997 10,538 0.18 % 23,090,656 5,113 0.09 % 11,661,899 2,578 0.09 % Brokered deposits 44,579 282 2.51 % 7,447 74 0.00 % — — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 23,267,576 10,820 0.18 % 23,098,103 5,187 0.09 % 11,661,899 2,578 0.09 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 122,311 720 2.34 % 1,222 2 0.47 % 689 — 0.00 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 436,225 106 0.10 % 466,885 85 0.07 % 384,724 90 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,025,844 13,027 1.71 % 3,053,423 6,925 0.91 % 1,890,916 5,326 1.12 % Other borrowings 676,874 5,256 3.08 % 611,772 4,687 3.06 % 270,597 2,460 3.64 % Total borrowed funds 4,261,254 19,109 1.78 % 4,133,302 11,699 1.14 % 2,546,926 7,876 1.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 27,528,830 $ 29,929 0.43 % $ 27,231,405 $ 16,886 0.25 % $ 14,208,825 $ 10,454 0.29 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 12,575,011 $ 12,714,946 $ 6,314,100 Other liabilities 677,829 657,128 318,448 Shareholders' equity 5,134,153 5,129,900 3,027,935 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,915,823 $ 45,733,379 $ 23,869,308 Net interest rate spread 3.56 % 3.23 % 2.79 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.71 % 3.33 % 2.92 % FTE adjustment $ 4,950 $ 4,314 $ 3,501 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held for sale.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 976,579 $ 3,073 0.42 % $ 357,151 $ 313 0.12 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,336,897 33,249 1.90 % 1,509,931 17,820 1.57 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,593,341 94,067 2.24 % 3,304,200 45,408 1.83 % States and political subdivisions 1,801,053 42,839 3.17 % 1,523,175 37,174 3.25 % Other securities 682,937 16,392 3.20 % 445,298 8,071 2.42 % Total investments $ 10,414,228 $ 186,547 2.39 % $ 6,782,604 $ 108,473 2.13 % Loans:2 Commercial 7,888,730 264,517 4.47 % 3,878,630 106,421 3.62 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 10,753,988 327,733 4.06 % 6,109,795 171,221 3.70 % Consumer: Home equity 911,276 33,008 4.84 % 544,111 12,801 3.15 % Other consumer loans 1,609,845 52,434 4.35 % 1,037,038 29,613 3.82 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 21,163,839 677,692 4.27 % 11,569,574 320,056 3.70 % Residential real estate loans 5,369,844 142,105 3.53 % 2,268,142 63,350 3.72 % Total loans 26,533,683 819,797 4.12 % 13,837,716 383,406 3.67 % Total earning assets $ 37,924,490 $ 1,009,417 3.55 % $ 20,977,471 $ 492,192 3.11 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (247,558 ) (120,619 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 350,848 $ 266,543 Other assets 4,249,986 2,495,512 Total assets $ 42,277,766 $ 23,618,907 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,977,524 $ 8,133 0.14 % $ 4,895,539 $ 1,608 0.04 % Savings accounts 6,295,628 1,809 0.04 % 3,608,078 1,479 0.05 % Money market accounts 4,819,252 3,791 0.11 % 2,060,325 1,293 0.08 % Other time deposits 2,236,206 5,112 0.31 % 1,034,389 4,058 0.52 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 21,328,610 18,845 0.12 % 11,598,331 8,438 0.10 % Brokered deposits 17,505 356 2.72 % 55,312 31 0.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 21,346,115 19,201 0.12 % 11,653,643 8,469 0.10 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 41,993 722 2.30 % 1,096 — 0.00 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 450,966 287 0.09 % 396,495 305 0.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,891,347 25,915 1.20 % 1,907,322 15,953 1.12 % Other borrowings 574,589 13,410 3.12 % 267,650 7,375 3.67 % Total borrowed funds 3,958,895 40,334 1.36 % 2,572,563 23,633 1.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 25,305,010 59,535 0.31 % 14,226,206 32,102 0.30 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 11,540,293 $ 6,072,310 Other liabilities 601,619 323,310 Shareholders' equity 4,830,844 2,997,081 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 42,277,766 $ 23,618,907 Net interest rate spread 3.24 % 2.81 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.34 % 2.92 % FTE adjustment $ 13,036 $ 10,471 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held for sale.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning ACL $ 288,003 $ 280,507 $ 107,341 $ 107,868 $ 109,444 $ 107,341 $ 131,388 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans 10,558 — 78,531 — — 89,089 — Provision for credit losses1 11,288 9,254 97,409 (1,914 ) (4,613 ) 117,951 (26,898 ) Gross charge-offs (11,440 ) (4,096 ) (4,664 ) (545 ) (1,215 ) (20,200 ) (3,765 ) Gross recoveries 3,845 2,338 1,890 1,932 4,252 8,073 7,143 (NCOs) recoveries (7,595 ) (1,758 ) (2,774 ) 1,387 3,037 (12,127 ) 3,378 Ending ACL $ 302,254 $ 288,003 $ 280,507 $ 107,341 $ 107,868 $ 302,254 $ 107,868 NCOs (recoveries) / average loans2 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.05 % (0.04) % (0.09) % 0.06 % (0.03) % Average loans2 $ 29,890,008 $ 28,847,003 $ 20,725,313 $ 13,594,543 $ 13,675,436 $ 26,521,011 $ 13,824,569 EOP loans2 30,528,933 29,553,648 28,336,244 13,601,846 13,584,828 30,528,933 13,584,828 ACL / EOP loans2 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.99 % 0.79 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 767 $ 882 $ 1,646 $ 7 $ 113 $ 767 $ 113 NPLs: Nonaccrual loans3 233,659 214,924 227,925 106,691 111,586 233,659 111,586 TDRs still accruing 13,674 15,665 20,999 18,378 16,420 13,674 16,420 Total NPLs 247,333 230,589 248,924 125,069 128,006 247,333 128,006 Foreclosed assets 11,967 12,618 19,713 2,030 1,943 11,967 1,943 Total underperforming assets $ 260,067 $ 244,089 $ 270,283 $ 127,106 $ 130,062 $ 260,067 $ 130,062 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans3 $ 233,659 $ 214,924 $ 227,925 $ 106,691 $ 111,586 $ 233,659 $ 111,586 Substandard loans (still accruing) 476,724 490,566 518,341 162,572 164,192 476,724 164,192 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 767 882 1,646 7 113 767 113 Total classified loans - "problem loans" 711,150 706,372 747,912 269,270 275,891 711,150 275,891 Other classified assets 24,773 25,004 24,676 4,338 4,300 24,773 4,300 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 549,994 452,835 507,689 235,910 240,215 549,994 240,215 Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,285,917 $ 1,184,211 $ 1,280,277 $ 509,518 $ 520,406 $ 1,285,917 $ 520,406 Loans 30-89 days past due $ 65,632 $ 48,889 $ 94,114 $ 16,347 $ 13,263 $ 65,632 $ 13,263 NPLs / EOP loans2 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.88 % 0.92 % 0.94 % 0.81 % 0.94 % ACL to NPLs 122 % 125 % 113 % 86 % 84 % 122 % 84 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans2 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.85 % 0.96 % Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.54 % 30+ day delinquencies2 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.34 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.22 % 0.10 % 1 Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. 2 Excludes loans held for sale. 3 Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $23.8 million at September 30, 2022, $24.3 million at June 30, 2022, $23.8 million at March 31, 2022, $11.7 million at December 31, 2021 and $12.8 million at September 30, 2021. PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated TDR - Troubled debt restructuring





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Earnings Per Share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188 $ 71,746 $ 217,468 $ 221,350 Adjustments: Debt Securities (gains) losses 172 85 (342 ) (435 ) (1,207 ) (85 ) (3,892 ) Tax effect1 (65 ) (30 ) 62 109 302 (32 ) 973 Debt securities (gains) losses, net 107 55 (280 ) (326 ) (905 ) (117 ) (2,919 ) Day 1 non-PCD — — 96,270 — — 96,270 — Tax effect1 — — (17,550 ) — — (17,550 ) — Day 1 non-PCD, net — — 78,720 — — 78,720 — Merger related charges 22,743 36,585 52,299 6,683 1,361 111,627 7,901 Tax effect1 (8,529 ) (13,057 ) (9,534 ) (1,671 ) (340 ) (34,016 ) (1,975 ) Merger related charges, net 14,214 23,528 42,765 5,012 1,021 77,611 5,926 ONB Way — — — — — — 1,952 Tax effect1 — — — — — — (488 ) ONB Way, net — — — — — — 1,464 Total adjustments, net 14,321 23,583 121,205 4,686 116 156,214 4,471 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 150,440 $ 134,535 $ 91,602 $ 60,874 $ 71,862 $ 373,682 $ 225,821 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 292,483 291,881 227,002 166,128 165,939 271,123 165,862 EPS, diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.43 $ 0.80 $ 1.33 Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 1.38 $ 1.36 NIM: Net interest income $ 376,589 $ 337,472 $ 222,785 $ 146,781 $ 151,572 $ 936,846 $ 449,619 Add: FTE adjustment1 4,950 4,314 3,772 3,442 3,501 13,036 10,471 Net interest income (FTE) $ 381,539 $ 341,786 $ 226,557 $ 150,223 $ 155,073 $ 949,882 $ 460,090 Average earning assets $ 41,180,026 $ 41,003,338 $ 31,483,553 $ 21,670,723 $ 21,228,590 $ 37,924,490 $ 20,977,471 NIM 3.66 % 3.29 % 2.83 % 2.71 % 2.86 % 3.29 % 2.86 % NIM (FTE) 3.71 % 3.33 % 2.88 % 2.77 % 2.92 % 3.34 % 2.92 %





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 PPNR: Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 381,539 $ 341,786 $ 226,557 $ 150,223 $ 155,073 $ 949,882 $ 460,090 Add: Noninterest income 80,385 89,117 65,240 51,484 54,515 234,742 162,735 Total revenue (FTE) 461,924 430,903 291,797 201,707 209,588 1,184,624 622,825 Less: Noninterest expense (266,647 ) (277,395 ) (226,756 ) (131,937 ) (121,274 ) (770,798 ) (368,632 ) PPNR $ 195,277 $ 153,508 $ 65,041 $ 69,770 $ 88,314 $ 413,826 $ 254,193 Adjustments: Debt securities (gains) losses $ 172 $ 85 $ (342 ) $ (435 ) $ (1,207 ) $ (85 ) $ (3,892 ) Noninterest income adjustments 172 85 (342 ) (435 ) (1,207 ) (85 ) (3,892 ) Adjusted revenue $ 462,096 $ 430,988 $ 291,455 $ 201,272 $ 208,381 $ 1,184,539 $ 618,933 Adjustments: ONB Way $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,952 Merger related charges 22,743 36,585 52,299 6,683 1,361 111,627 7,901 Amortization of tax credit investments 2,662 1,525 1,516 2,019 1,736 5,703 4,751 Noninterest expense adjustments 25,405 38,110 53,815 8,702 3,097 117,330 14,604 Adjusted total noninterest expense (241,242 ) (239,285 ) (172,941 ) (123,235 ) (118,177 ) (653,468 ) (354,028 ) Adjusted PPNR $ 220,854 $ 191,703 $ 118,514 $ 78,037 $ 90,204 $ 531,071 $ 264,905 Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 266,647 $ 277,395 $ 226,756 $ 131,937 $ 121,274 $ 770,798 $ 368,632 Less: Amortization of intangibles (7,089 ) (7,170 ) (4,811 ) (2,573 ) (2,779 ) (19,070 ) (8,763 ) Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles 259,558 270,225 221,945 129,364 118,495 751,728 359,869 Less: Noninterest expense adjustments (25,405 ) (38,110 ) (53,815 ) (8,702 ) (3,097 ) (117,330 ) (14,604 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 234,153 $ 232,115 $ 168,130 $ 120,662 $ 115,398 $ 634,398 $ 345,265 Total revenue (FTE)1 $ 461,924 $ 430,903 $ 291,797 $ 201,707 $ 209,588 $ 1,184,624 $ 622,825 Less: Revenue adjustments 172 85 (342 ) (435 ) (1,207 ) (85 ) (3,892 ) Total adjusted revenue $ 462,096 $ 430,988 $ 291,455 $ 201,272 $ 208,381 $ 1,184,539 $ 618,933 Efficiency Ratio 56.17 % 62.70 % 76.15 % 64.27 % 56.86 % 63.46 % 58.14 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 50.67 % 53.85 % 57.67 % 59.95 % 55.38 % 53.56 % 55.78 %





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 ROAE and ROATCE: Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 136,119 $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188 $ 71,746 $ 217,468 $ 221,350 Amortization of intangibles 7,089 7,170 4,811 2,573 2,779 19,070 8,763 Tax effect1 (1,772 ) (1,793 ) (877 ) (643 ) (695 ) (4,768 ) (2,191 ) Amortization of intangibles, net 5,317 5,378 3,934 1,930 2,084 14,302 6,572 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, excluding intangible amortization 141,436 116,330 (25,669 ) 58,118 73,830 231,770 227,922 Total adjustments, net 14,321 23,583 121,205 4,686 116 156,214 4,471 Adjusted tangible net income applicable to common shares $ 155,757 $ 139,913 $ 95,536 $ 62,804 $ 73,946 $ 387,984 $ 232,393 Average shareholders' equity $ 5,134,153 $ 5,129,900 $ 4,218,416 $ 2,998,825 $ 3,027,935 $ 4,830,844 $ 2,997,081 Less: Average preferred equity (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (117,210 ) — — (202,013 ) — Average shareholders' common equity $ 4,890,434 $ 4,886,181 $ 4,101,206 $ 2,998,825 $ 3,027,935 $ 4,628,831 $ 2,997,081 Average goodwill and other intangible assets (2,129,858 ) (2,136,964 ) (1,550,624 ) (1,072,986 ) (1,075,579 ) (1,941,270 ) (1,078,441 ) Average tangible shareholder's common equity $ 2,760,576 $ 2,749,217 $ 2,550,582 $ 1,925,839 $ 1,952,356 $ 2,687,561 $ 1,918,640 ROAE 11.13 % 9.08 % (2.89 )% 7.49 % 9.48 % 6.26 % 9.85 % ROAE, adjusted 12.30 % 11.01 % 8.93 % 8.12 % 9.49 % 10.76 % 10.05 % ROATCE 20.49 % 16.93 % (4.03 )% 12.07 % 15.13 % 11.50 % 15.84 % ROATCE, adjusted 22.57 % 20.36 % 14.98 % 13.04 % 15.16 % 19.25 % 16.15 %



