JumpCloud To Launch Free Remote Access Solution to Help IT Admins Manage Remote Workforces

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced the upcoming launch of JumpCloud Remote Assist, a free cloud-based solution that allows IT admins and MSPs to support global workers by quickly accessing remote end-user devices at the click of a button. JumpCloud Remote Assist ensures that IT can securely access employees' devices and assist them as long as the end-user device is online.



This launch is one of many new features, including password management and patch management , that JumpCloud has introduced this year to deliver on the company's vision for a complete Open Directory Platform that gives IT teams and MSPs a single pane of glass to securely manage identities, devices, and access. Rather than cobbling together a variety of point solutions, IT teams can now reduce cost, while increasing productivity and security, with a modern cloud directory.

Recent research conducted by JumpCloud for its upcoming SME IT Pulse Report (available November 17) showed that 55% of respondents using a remote access solution believe their organization pays too much for it, and that it is an additional cost that isn't justified due to its infrequent use. Providing Remote Assist for free to organizations of any size and for any number of devices underscores JumpCloud’s commitment to eliminating IT’s common pain points, while providing IT teams the best and most secure ways to support their remote and hybrid workforces.

“JumpCloud Remote Assist gives me a secure, cost-effective way to reduce my tech sprawl and consolidate into one IT platform,” said James Aggrey, team lead, enterprise collaboration & security, SproutLoud Media Networks. “In addition to my single sign-on (SSO), password management, multi-factor authentication (MFA), patch management, mobile device management (MDM), and other core functions that JumpCloud already handles, I can immediately access my users’ devices, accurately verify issues, and quickly solve them. Having another in-house solution helps reduce the number of tools needed to effectively do our jobs. My team has already seen a big improvement in our time to resolution as well as increased productivity.”

Hybrid work is here to stay, and remote support is a critical tool for IT teams as they troubleshoot end users’ technical issues and support onboarding and offboarding. JumpCloud Remote Assist enables IT admins and MSPs to securely access employee devices to assist with onboarding, offboarding, and resolve technical issues faced when an admin can not be physically present with an employee. IT admins and MSPs can securely view and control end-user devices from anywhere, saving time and operational costs.

“Many remote access solutions in the market are focused on Windows only, and they rely heavily on proprietary technology and often require relaxing firewall rules or setting up complex VPN tunneling,” said Greg Armanini, senior director of product management, JumpCloud. “JumpCloud empowers IT admins to easily connect to any OS with more security through private sessions protected by unique session keys and end-to-end encryption. This is a critical capability to keep our IT and MSP admins productive and efficient. No other solution in the market provides this capability at no cost, especially with such a powerful platform at your fingertips.”

Key features and benefits:

Unified control and management: The only platform in the industry that consolidates live remote support with centralized identity, asset management, and Secure, Frictionless Access™ to all company resources.

The only platform in the industry that consolidates live remote support with centralized identity, asset management, and Secure, Frictionless Access™ to all company resources. Multi-OS support: Provide remote assistance to Windows and macOS devices, with Linux coming soon.

Provide remote assistance to Windows and macOS devices, with Linux coming soon. Role-based access control: Determine which technicians can access end-user device(s) via the JumpCloud account role-based access controls.

Determine which technicians can access end-user device(s) via the JumpCloud account role-based access controls. Provide remote support from the browser: Provide remote assistance through the admin’s browser, from anywhere, any device, and at any time, with no need to install additional tools.

Provide remote assistance through the admin’s browser, from anywhere, any device, and at any time, with no need to install additional tools. Multiple monitor support: View, control and switch between any number of monitors connected to your remote Mac or Windows devices.

View, control and switch between any number of monitors connected to your remote Mac or Windows devices. Clipboard synchronization: Copy and Paste text and images between remote and local devices.

Copy and Paste text and images between remote and local devices. Safe and secure remote support: Enterprise-grade cryptography is used for all sessions, and fully private peer-to-peer sessions with one time access codes and audit logging.

Enterprise-grade cryptography is used for all sessions, and fully private peer-to-peer sessions with one time access codes and audit logging. Reduced operating costs: Provide an easy and cost-effective way for IT admins and MSPs to support heterogeneous device fleets remotely.

Provide an easy and cost-effective way for IT admins and MSPs to support heterogeneous device fleets remotely. Faster resolution of help-desk tickets: IT admins and MSPs will see a reduction in helpdesk tickets as they can easily and quickly solve end-users and customers’ technical problems remotely.



JumpCloud Remote Assist will be free for any organization to use, at any scale, for any number of devices, without any limits on time. This free solution will be fully available within the next week. Visit www.jumpcloud.com and sign up for a free account.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

