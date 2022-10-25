Dutch Design Week: putting the Netherlands on the map

NETHERLANDS, October 25 - Dutch Design Week 2022, currently being held in Eindhoven, will bring together designers and entrepreneurs from all over the world. What’s on this year’s programme? And what’s the significance of this annual event for the Netherlands? Dewi van de Weerd, Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation, is your guide to Dutch Design Week.
