Recycled Textile Market Size, Status: Revenue with Industry CAGR of 6.2%, Statistics Data and Forecast till 2027
Recycled Textile Market is projected to reach US$ 9,365.04 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market research report on Global Recycled Textile Market has been recently published by The Insight Partners that offers a comprehensive evaluation of market report. The report aims to provide an accurate insight into the current and emerging trends of the market. In addition, the report covers technological developments, market value analysis, volume, micro and macro-economic factors affecting the growth of the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.
The Recycled Textile Market was valued at US$ 5,855.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,365.04 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Exclusive Sample (Full PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010694/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Recycled Textile Market Scenario
Europe has become a significant Recycled Textile market for the recycled textile on account of rising government initiatives in the region. Moreover, the growing demand of recycled textile products among the automotive industry provides a lucrative opportunity for the recycled textile market players operating in the market. Increase in the purchasing power coupled with changing lifestyle is one of the major driving factors for textile market growth in Europe region. In Europe nearly 15% of consumer-used clothing is recycled, while more than 75% of pre-use clothing is recycled by the manufacturers for industrial uses. The demand for the recycled textile in the Europe is growing at a highest pace over the past few years. The recycled textile producers are focusing on countries such as Germany, United Kingdom etc. which has led to a huge demand for recycled textile in the Europe region. Rising consumer focus towards a circular textiles economy is also expected to boost the market growth in the region to a greater extent.
The US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, and the UK are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of August 2020. COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemical and materials industry are one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, disruptions in manufacturing due to COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China and leading regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. All these factors have greatly affected the global recycled textile market.
Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this market @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00010694/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Scope of the Report
By Types:
Recycled Cotton
Recycled Wool
Recycled Polyester
Recycled Nylon
Others
By End-Users:
Automotive
Retail
Mining
Others
Some of The Key Players Covered in the Recycled Textile Market:
Anandi Enterprises
Chindi
Khaloom Textile India Pvt. Ltd.
Kishco Group
Usha Yarns Limited
Hyosung Corporation
Leigh Fibers Inc.
Martex Fiber Southern Corporation
….
Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart)@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010694/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Recycled Textile market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Recycled Textile market.
Market Insights
Rising Concerns Related to Disposal of Textile Waste
The textile manufacturing mechanism is considered to be one of the chemical intensive processes which generate a high volume of textile waste throughout its operations. The textile waste may be segregated into two groups, pre-consumer textile waste and post-consumer textile. The rise in amount of textile waste creates a burden on environment and generates the problem of effective disposal or incineration on existing landfills. According to an estimate, approximately 10–20% of all unused textile products are considered to be wasted. For instance, according to US EPA, in 2015, a total of 15.75 million tons of textiles were generated as municipal solid waste, of which 19% were incinerated, while 65 percent, ended in landfills. Further, a report by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suggests that production and disposal of textiles results into greenhouse gas emissions.
Type Insights…
End-User Industry Insights Continued…
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00010694/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
What Our Report Offers:
Recycled Textile Market Research Scope with Types and Applications
Production and Consumption Analysis by Regions
Recycled Textile Market Sales and Revenue Estimates by Regions
Competition by Manufacturers with Geographical Distribution, Expansion Plans
Recycled Textile Market Size, Share and Growth Trends Analysis
Breakdown Data by Different Country and Regions
Company Profiles with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis
Product Pricing Factors and Trends
Import/Export Product Consumption
Market Growth in Terms of Revenue Generation
For Detailed Report, Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00010694/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Regions and Country Level Analysis:
The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Recycled Textile markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
Top Related Reports:
Recycled Plastics Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/recycled-plastic-market
Ceramic Textile Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/ceramic-textile-market
Textile Coating Market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/textile-coatings-market
Personal Protective Textile Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/personal-protective-textile-market
Textile Staples Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/personal-protective-textile-market
Polypropylene Compounds Market:https://opr.li/com/78a3482cb550624749ea051bc3c44e52/
Bio-Based Ethylene Market: https://opr.li/com/9cd50829cc819ab5ffa14ea1d6a7fae2/
Sandwich Panel Market: https://opr.li/com/ede5f8bc1f2828704893bddf6e70949c/
Outdoor Furniture Market: https://opr.li/com/e13ac5ccf1758d3d9d209adb6972fa19/
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn