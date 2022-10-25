Precast Concrete Market Trends, Share, Demand, Industry Growth Rate of 6.7% and Market Size Worth $223 Bn by 2028
The Global Precast Concrete Market Report is a comprehensive report published by TIP that evaluates the market size and share, growth, risks and limitations.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners has recently published the Global Research Report on Precast Concrete Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2028 with complete pages, lists of tables, no. of figures and infographics. Precast Concrete Market Research Report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. This report provides key analysis on the market status of the Precast Concrete companies with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. This analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame.
The Precast Concrete Market was valued at US$ 134.68 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 223.97 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.
In 2020, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in the global precast concrete market. The dominance of the region is primarily attributable to the presence of strong industrial base with prominent manufactures significantly contributing to market growth. Rising focus toward sustainable and modular construction along with significant investment in renovation activities across countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, and India provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the precast concrete market in Asia Pacific. Further, a few factors such as rapid urbanization along with the growing residential and commercial infrastructural sectors, easy accessibility and availability of raw material and cheap labor, and low production cost drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Structure System
Beam and Column System
Floor and Roof System
Bearing Wall System
Façade System
Others
by End Use
Residential
Commercial
Others
The Precast Concrete Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.
Some of the Key Players Profiled In The Study Are:
Abetong AB
Boral
Cemex S.A.B. DE C.V.
Consolis
ELO Beton
Forterra
Gulf Precast
Lafargeholcim
Tindall Corporation
….
The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting the economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the precast concrete market as there was a slowdown in the production of raw material, restrictions on supply chain and trade movements, decrease in construction demand, and decline in new projects. However, the need for healthcare and quarantine buildings/units is rising due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Continued…
Research Methodology:
The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Precast Concrete.
Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Precast Concrete.
In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.
Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.
Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.
Market Insights
Rising Need for Cost-Effective, Safe, and Eco-Friendly Products
Precast technology is often correlated with performance, protection, and durability, all of which are good advantages over traditional building methods. However, one of the essential advantages of precast is its potential to reduce construction costs and provide substantial savings before, during, and after the project. Moreover, unlike other materials used in conventional building components, precast components are usually made of locally available natural raw materials such as cement, stones, sand, and gravel, and they can be reused or recycled completely, which helps in reducing the environmental impact of raw materials over their life cycle. In addition, rising focus on promoting safe and digitized construction helps in reducing the fatalities at a site. For instance, several reported incidents suggest that the fatalities were caused while lifting hollow-core slabs with clamps. The use of precast components in the construction work ensures the safety and protection at a construction sites.
Structure System Insights...Continued
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Precast Concrete Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Precast Concrete market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Precast Concrete Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Precast Concrete
Chapter 4: Presenting the Precast Concrete Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2021-2028.
Continued….
It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.
